George Trepal: Peggy Carr’s Killer Remains on Death Row Even Today

When Peggy Carr fell seriously ill and was hospitalized, the mysterious nature of her ailment puzzled doctors, who initially found no apparent cause in her medical reports. However, as her health deteriorated, other family members began experiencing similar symptoms. A chance consideration by one doctor then led to the suspicion of poisoning, and subsequent investigations revealed the shocking truth. George Trepal, as explored in ‘Vengeance: Killer Neighbors: Poison Mastermind,’ was connected to all this – so now, if you simply wish to learn more about the motivations behind his drastic actions as well as his current standing, here’s what we know.

Who is George Trepal?

Born in 1949 in New York City, George hailed from a family with academic influence and a background in law, as his dad was a policeman and his mother an elementary school teacher. His early life remains shrouded in limited details, although his intelligence was evident from an early age. Progressing to higher education, he enrolled at Clemson University in South Carolina, initially pursuing a two-year study in Chemistry before ultimately graduating with a degree in psychology in 1972. During these years, he, like many of his peers, engaged in experimenting with drugs, and this experimentation took a more serious turn in 1975. In that year, he faced legal consequences, as he was apprehended in Charlotte, South Carolina, for operating one of the largest methamphetamine labs in the Southeast. Subsequently, he underwent three years in federal prison for this offense.

Following his release from prison, George Trepal crossed paths with Diana Carr, an equally intelligent woman who, like him, had pursued Chemistry during her college years and eventually became an orthopedic surgeon. The introduction took place at a Mensa meeting, and the two formed a connection. By the early to mid-1980s, they were a couple and had relocated to Alturas, Florida, where Diana intended to establish a new medical practice while George found employment as a freelance computer programmer. Their new residence happened to be adjacent to the Carr family (unrelated), occupied by Peggy Carr, her husband Parealyn “Pye”, and their four children from previous marriages. The lively and boisterous atmosphere of their household was not something the older duo liked.

The Carr family has since recalled that it was usually Diana who came to their door, expressing frustration and urging them to keep the noise down. George, on the other hand, tended to stay home and occasionally waved to the kids when the opportunity arose. Yet, there was much more to the latter than initially apparent. He’d secretly lodged complaints with the zoning board about Pye converting his garage into an apartment for his daughter, resulting in the family man having to pay a fine and endure a prolonged wait for construction approval. In July 1988, Pye even received an anonymous note threatening harm to him and his family unless they moved out of the area. He dismissed it as a prank and didn’t take it seriously, that is, until his wife got seriously sick starting following October 1988. The police later alleged the note was written by George himself.

In October 1988, George, who had prior knowledge of thallium from his experience as a chemist in a meth lab, acquired a pack of Coca-Cola. He opened the bottles, laced a few of them with this substance, and skillfully resealed them, utilizing tools he had for his homemade wine-making hobby. Given Alturas’ small-town setting, he allegedly entered Peggy’s home without detection and introduced the poisoned drinks to the family by keeping them in the kitchen. It took a considerable amount of time before it was determined that Peggy and the rest of the family had been poisoned, with her experiencing the most severe effects. She actually slipped into an unwaking coma in early 1989 and was hence sadly taken off life support on March 3, 1989. Her son Duane, 17, and stepson, 16, were also hospitalized for months. Traces of thallium were detected in the rest of the family too, but their conditions were not as severe.

Following Peggy’s death, the police swiftly turned their attention to George. They were prompted by the openly strained relationship between the two families, plus an unprompted remark from him about wanting the Carrs to leave the area. However, gathering evidence against him proved challenging. That’s despite George and his wife having organized a Murder Mystery Weekend approximately a month after the incident, with the theme being murder by poison—an eerie parallel to the Carr tragedy. So, Detective Susan Goreck, posing as a locality newbie, went undercover to befriend the couple and observed a copy of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Pale Horse’ in their home. This novel features thallium as the murder weapon, prominently placed in the house.

Nevertheless, the awaited breakthrough in the case took over two years to materialize. George and Diana had relocated to Sebring, Florida, by this point, where the latter intended to establish a new medical practice. Capitalizing on her friendship with the couple, Detective Susan Goreck had secured the opportunity to rent their property from them. Once inside, she facilitated the technical team’s entry, leading to the discovery of numerous chemicals and empty bottles. The critical evidence emerged at the bottom of these bottles, where traces of thallium residue were found. George was Subsequently arrested in Sebring on charges of murder.

Where is George Trepal Now?

In January 1991, George faced a total of 15 criminal charges, encompassing first-degree murder, attempted murder, poisoning food or water, and product tampering. The FBI was also involved in the case due to the product tampering aspect. During his trial in March 1991, the defense argued that all the evidence was purely circumstantial and could have implicated Diana as the perpetrator of Peggy’s murder. Yet, the jury swiftly reached a guilty verdict, and on March 6, 1991, George received a death sentence. By 1996, Diana had divorced him.

George has since pursued multiple appeals asserting his innocence, particularly capitalizing on the 1997 scathing report from the federal Office of Inspector General that criticized the FBI’s crime lab, citing the Trepal case as an exemplar of its substandard practices. Despite these efforts, all of his appeals were rejected, including the final one in 2012 by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals of the Florida Supreme Court. Therefore, today, at the age of 72, he remains on death row at the mixed-security Union Correctional Institution, a state prison in Raiford, Florida.

