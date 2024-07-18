Gianluca Bombardone Tribute on Those About to Die: How did He Die?

Peacock’s historical drama series, ‘Those About to Die,’ takes the audience to ancient Rome, where power-hungry statesmen and commoners fight to stretch beyond their means and do whatever it takes to get what they want. The highly cinematic series sticks to historical accuracy as closely as possible, showing not just in the order of events that it follows but also in its humungous production value. Creating a story of such scale requires the collective effort of the cast and crew, with a lot of the work falling on people working behind the scenes to make the ones in front of the camera look good. Gianluca Bombardone was one of those people.

Gianluca Bombardone Died Tragically Young

Gianluca Bombardone died of a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2024, at the age of 44. He was a cinematographer and a producer who was more involved with the camera and electrical departments of production. He worked in the same capacity for the Peacock series.

È scomparso oggi Gianluca Bombardone, grande operatore di macchina, ma soprattutto bella persona e compagno di set insuperabile. Sono le persone come lui che fanno i film. Alla sua famiglia ed ha chi lo conosceva un abbraccio forte e tutto il bene possibile. #ciaoBomba 💐rip pic.twitter.com/6HuxlSQhSj — Alessandro Gassmann 🌳 (@GassmanGassmann) June 9, 2024

Bombardone lived in Rome with his wife, Marika Mattiello, and their two children. At the time of his death, he was on set in Stintino in Sardinia, where he was working on a documentary. According to his colleagues and friends, he looked fine when he arrived on set in the morning and was in high spirits. They had been shooting in the main square of the village and were on a break late in the afternoon when he suddenly collapsed. Two doctors were on the scene and immediately rushed to his help. He was administered first aid, and while the doctors tried to help him, an ambulance was called. Despite the intervention, Bombardone did not regain consciousness and passed away while an air ambulance arrived. The paramedics tried to resuscitate him for about an hour, but they could do nothing to help him.

Described as “a beautiful person and an unparalleled set companion,” Bombardone was well-liked on and off set. He was known for his fun, friendly, and easygoing nature and was an asset to any project he worked on. He studied cinematography at Istituto di stato cinematografia e televisione R.Rossellini before jumping into the profession of filmmaking. Before working on ‘Those About to Die,’ he had also worked behind the scenes on period dramas like ‘The Great,’ ‘Medici’ and ‘Rome.’ His experience in these big productions allowed him to help his team develop and present the world of ancient Rome in the Peacock series. He is also credited for his work on Netflix shows like ‘Supersex’ and ‘From Scratch’ and on movies like 2024’s ‘Lift,’ 2021’s ‘Anna,’ and 2014’s ‘2047: Sights of Death.’ He is missed dearly by his loved ones, and his loss is felt immensely by the film industry.

