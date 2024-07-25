Molly Burnett’s ‘Giant Void’ Plot Details, Revealed

The Cinemaholic has unearthed elaborate story elements and themes of Molly Burnett’s upcoming sci-fi feature! ‘Giant Void,’ directed by Michael Reisinger, revolves around Chloe (Burnett), who is working on an incredibly complex universal language translator along with a team of software engineers. Her work feeds into her company’s Liaison Program, which pairs two experts from different fields and separate language backgrounds to test the program’s effectiveness. Despite communication with one’s counterpart in the Liaison Program being restricted to approved networks, Chloe notices that her colleagues have formed deep connections with their liaisons, an experience she craves as well.

As the narrative progresses, Chloe receives an unauthorized message from Shawn, who also works on the same software as her but on the counterpart’s side of the translator code, shortly after transferring to the program. He suggests directly collaborating on the program’s code since he has figured out a way to bypass the restrictive safeguards of the program and communication channels covertly. Despite the career risks involved in being discovered, Chloe surrenders to the thrill and begins working secretly with Shawn, giving them an edge with their ever-improving translator.

The plot further extends with Chloe and Shawn collaborating for long days and nights. She eventually begins to feel a genuine bond forming with her partner-in-crime, the kind that she had almost forgotten about. Wanting to meet him face to face, she decides to risk it all and travels to find him. As the two attempt to meet, the veil shrouding the Liaison Program’s mysteries begins to lift, revealing secrets that leave Chloe questioning everything she knows about herself and her place in the world.

Michael Reisinger’s screenplay for ‘Giant Void’ earned titles in the 2021 Slamdance, ScreenCraft, BlueCat, and Scriptapalooza competitions. The script garnered significant attention, especially after it was featured on the 2022 Coverfly Red List, a leaderboard showcasing the 20 highest-scoring projects for the year. A core theme of the film is the importance of human connection, which drew Burnett to the project.

“In our polarized, screen-focused times, this story couldn’t be more relevant and necessary,” said Burnett in a statement. “It highlights how vital and meaningful human connection can be, as well as how important it is to see women in STEM,” she added. The actress first stepped into the limelight with her recurring role as Melanie Jonas in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Her recent performances include Detective Grace Muncy in NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ Kelly Anne Van Awken in ‘Queen of the South,’ and Laura in ‘Relationship Status.’

The filming of the movie will start in Denver, Colorado, on August 5. The principal location is a historical city interspersed with ultramodern complexes and towering skyscrapers. As ‘Giant Void’ begins filming in the state capital, it will be joining a relatively small group of notable sci-fi productions shot in the region. Among them are ‘Phantoms,’ ‘The Philadelphia Experiment,’ ‘Sleeper,’ ‘Ink,’ and ‘Infinity Chamber.’

Read More: James Franco to Star in Daniele Barbiero’s ‘Squali’