Glorietta and Alex: Is the Love After Lockup Couple Still Together?

The journey portrayed in ‘Love After Lockup,’ sheds light on the complexity of trust in relationships. Trust is a fragile element, and the show portrays how the criminal history of one partner can cast a long shadow over the relationship. Viewers witness the delicate balance between extending trust to someone with a criminal past and the fear of being deceived or betrayed. As couples grapple with issues of transparency and honesty, the show invites audiences to reflect on the nature of trust in their relationships and how external factors can shape and reshape this crucial foundation.

Glorietta and Alex brought a unique flavor to season 2 with their distinctive personalities and their challenges in pursuing love. Glorietta, a romantic at heart, fell for Alex, a man with a past that raised eyebrows. Now, as we peer into the present, curiosity piques – what is the current status of Glorietta and Alex’s relationship? Delve into their unfolding journey, where love meets the complexities of life after incarceration, and discover the twists that define the whereabouts of this intriguing couple.

Glorietta Besos and Alex Bentley Had a Not-so-Fairy Tale Proposal

Glorietta Besos and Alexander Bentley embarked on a tumultuous journey that left viewers on the edge of their seats. From the onset, their relationship was marked by discord, with two major issues looming large: religious differences and Alex’s lingering connection with his ex-partner. Despite the challenges, Alex took a surprising turn during one of Glorietta’s prison visits, dropping to one knee and proposing, a moment filled with both anticipation and uncertainty.

Their relationship, rooted in an eight-month courtship while Alex was still incarcerated, faced strains once he gained his freedom. Glorietta’s discomfort with Alex’s continued closeness to his ex and their clashes over religious beliefs became recurring themes. Alex, who converted to Islam for his ex-partner, resisted reverting to Catholicism as Glorietta wished, leading to heated arguments. Glorietta, in her assessment, believed Alex was putting on a facade to protect his image. The season’s conclusion left fans wondering about the fate of Glorietta and Alex’s love story.

Glorietta Besos and Alex Bentley Have Parted Ways

In the aftermath of the show, Glorietta initially revealed that they were still together, only for the relationship to crumble once more. In a deleted Facebook post, Alex confirmed their breakup, marking the second time he had chosen this path, echoing a similar decision with his ex-girlfriend. Alex’s life took an unexpected turn when he found himself behind bars once again in 2019, facing a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as heroin and meth. The charges were initially triggered by a routine traffic stop for expired registration, escalating into a cascade of legal troubles. Alex’s subsequent arrests for shoplifting and petty theft added to the list of offenses, raising questions about the challenges he faced in steering his life in a positive direction. The shadow of his criminal past looms over his journey. The journey includes a peculiar incident where he was caught stealing a girl’s bike, a glimpse into a life still riddled with legal entanglements. After his release, Alex relocated to Elk Grove, California, and in April 2023, he married Jessica Lynn. The couple is now expecting a baby. Professionally Alex now promotes his Cash App and sells tools on social media using it for commerce purposes.

On the other side of the story, Glorietta ventured into a new chapter post-breakup. She found herself entangled in a dramatic Instagram battle with Bachelorette star Josh Seiter, with whom she had a short-lived relationship. Glorietta, determined to move forward, focused on self-improvement, embracing a detox journey, shedding weight, and dedicating herself to fitness. Her professional endeavors expanded with a new job as a security guard, as revealed in the ‘Where Are They Now’ episode. Glorietta showcased resilience in her entrepreneurial pursuits, launching an online boutique website where she sells makeup accessories. Additionally, she ventured into the world of acting, securing small roles that added a new dimension to her evolving story. Her determination to carve a successful path for herself shone through as she continued to redefine her life. In the aftermath of the breakup, it became evident that Glorietta and Alex were no longer in contact, a revelation shared by Glorietta herself during the ‘Where Are They Now’ episode. The once inseparable couple had become distant, each navigating their separate trajectories. As the intertwined tales of Glorietta Besos and Alexander Bentley unfolded beyond the confines of reality television, viewers were offered a poignant reflection on the complexities of love, redemption, and personal growth. The unpredictable nature of post-prison relationships was laid bare, showcasing the resilience and transformative potential inherent in the human experience.

