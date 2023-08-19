Guns & Gulaabs Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Netflix’s ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a crime drama series with a dash of comedy. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the show is set in the fictional town of Gulaabganj, where two rival gangs are at each other’s throats to gain a monopoly over the illegal opium business. The story unfolds from the perspective of four characters: a lovestruck mechanic, a dangerous assassin, an honest narcotics officer, and the son of one of the cartel bosses. Apart from them, we also follow a group of schoolboys whose story gets intertwined with the four main characters, landing their lives in danger.

While there is a lot of crime and violence in the show, it also has humor that makes the characters more realistic and their circumstances believable. We empathize with all the characters, even the villains. The final episode leaves us uncertain about their fates. If you loved the show, you must be curious about what the future holds for these characters. Will there be a second season of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will There Be Guns & Gulaabs Season 2?

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ Season 1 was released on Netflix on August 18, 2023. It consists of seven episodes, six of which have a runtime of 45-50 minutes. The final episode, which combines the seventh and eighth chapters of the story, has a runtime of 81 minutes. The show has received critical acclaim. Considering the track record of Raj & DK, whose shows like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi’ have been a tremendous success with the audience, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is expected to be a hit as well.

As of now, Netflix and the show’s creators have not announced any plans for a second season. The streaming service usually waits a month to gauge the response from the audience. The future of the series also depends on whether Raj & DK want to return to the ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ universe and continue with the story of the people in Gulaabganj. They haven’t yet mentioned their intentions about this.

Because the show has not been pegged as a limited series, and the seven episodes are marked under Season 1, we believe that Netflix and the show’s creators might have considered making a second season should the first become a success. Considering this, we believe there is a good chance of a sophomore season. Another thing that supports this theory is the ending of Season 1.

In the final episode, all the forces in Gulaabganj collide as everyone tries to get hold of the truck full of opium. In the end, Tipu and Atmaram finally come face to face and injure each other severely. While it looks like both of them are dead, nothing is confirmed. For Atmaram, at least, it is hinted that he has not run out of his seven lives yet. The finale also leaves Arjun at the crossroads about telling the truth to his wife about his affair with Yamini. Because he didn’t go through with the deal, it also puts a question mark on what Pratap might do to get back at him.

Meanwhile, Jugnu’s life takes a turn when she comes out as trans and kills her father. She was in love with Nirmal, who died during a shootout. This prompts her to discard all pretenses, be who she is, and run the business as she wants it, not how her father wants it. This opens the door to a new chapter in her life, which is worth exploring in the second season.

Considering how much the story of Gulaabganj and its inhabitants is yet to be explored, we believe a second season is much needed. However, we might have to wait for a while for the release on Netflix. Factors like the story’s development to aligning the schedules of the actors, who are already indulged in several other projects, affect the project’s release. With all this in mind, we believe the second season of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ will release sometime in 2025.

