Haley Bertolet: Where is Toni Henthorn’s Daughter Now?

Haley Bertolet was only seven years old when she learned about the passing of her mother, Toni Henthorn. Initially, she continued living with her father, Harold Henthorn, but her world was turned upside down when he was arrested in connection with her mother’s murder. At first, she believed her mother’s death was a freak accident, but discovering that her own father had deliberately pushed her was an unimaginable reality to face. She remained largely out of the public eye, but in ABC’s episode of ‘20/20’ titled ‘Mountain of Lies,’ Haley spoke publicly for the first time and shared her experiences and how her life unfolded in the aftermath.

Haley Bertolet Lived With Her Father Till He Was Arrested For Murder

Born in 2005 to Toni Jill Bertolet and Harold Henthorn in Denver, Colorado, Haley Henthorn is their only child. Her parents provided her with a comfortable and secure upbringing. Her mother, a highly regarded surgical and cosmetic ophthalmologist, was the family’s primary breadwinner. Meanwhile, her father claimed to run a business that raised funds for nonprofits, but it was later revealed that these claims were false and that he had been unemployed for a long time. On the surface, Haley’s life appeared completely normal. She frequently visited her maternal relatives in Jackson, Mississippi, and was surrounded by a close-knit group of family and friends who cared deeply for her.

Haley’s life completely changed on September 29, 2012, when she learned of her mother’s passing. Her parents had gone on an anniversary trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, and her father told both her and the rest of the family that Toni had died from an accidental fall. The then-7-year-old never even got the chance to say a final goodbye, as her father decided to have her mother’s remains cremated before returning to Colorado. On the day of the memorial in October 2014, Haley was with her extended family. However, since Harold had custody of her, she continued living with him until his arrest in November 2014.

Haley Bertolet Was Placed in Her Uncle and Aunt’s Care in 2015

Haley Bertolet was placed under the guardianship of Barbara Cashman, who served as her legal guardian while her maternal family fought for custody. Her uncle, Barry Bertolet, and his wife, Paula, were especially eager to have her stay with them. During Harold Henthorn’s sentencing in December 2015, Barbara alleged that Haley had been manipulated by her father while living with him. She revealed that the young girl had been led to believe that her mother was clumsy and had repeated this narrative. However, after moving in with Barbara, she was finally given the space to grieve her mother’s loss. Barbara also shared that Haley had experienced trick-or-treating for the first time and had begun referring to her father only as “Mr. Henthorn.” Later, in 2015, Barry and Paula Bertolet were granted full guardianship and officially became her family.

Haley Bertolet is Excelling as a Student at Texas A&M University Today

Haley Bertolet graduated from Tupelo High School in Mississippi with outstanding academic achievements in May 2023. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame and honored as the salutatorian of her class. Remarkably, alongside excelling in her studies, she also worked as a geometry tutor and helped her peers. Following high school, she enrolled at Texas A&M University, where she is currently pursuing a major in nuclear engineering with minors in astrophysics and mathematics. Despite being just a sophomore, Haley has expressed how much she has already learned and is eager to explore more opportunities on campus. She is currently working as an Onboarding Student Trainee for the Toback Research Group, gaining proficiency in CDMS simulations and analysis.

Beyond academics, she dedicates her time to volunteering at The Orchard Church and serving on the State Superintendent Student Advisory Council for the Mississippi Department of Education. Her hard work has earned her numerous accolades, including the Texas A&M Dean’s Honor Roll for Spring 2024 and induction into the Texas A&M Bronze Century Club, Class of ’26. Like her mother, she possesses an unwavering drive and determination. With many dreams and aspirations ahead, Haley is well on her way to achieving them and making her family proud.

