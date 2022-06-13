Hannah Anderson Now: Where is the Kidnapping Survivor Today?

The third episode of Lifetime’s ‘#TextMeWhenYouGetHome’ chronicles Hannah Anderson’s ordeal for almost a week before being rescued. In August 2013, the teenager was kidnapped by someone familiar to her and taken across state lines into the wilderness. Her nightmare didn’t end there because her kidnapper also killed her mother and brother. Ultimately, the authorities tracked her down and brought her home safely, leading to a bittersweet ending to the saga. So, if you’re wondering where she might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Hannah Anderson?

Hannah was 16 years old when the incident occurred. She was in Boulevard, California, with her mother and brother, visiting James Lee DiMaggio, a family friend. On August 3, 2013, she went to her high school in Lakeside, California, for cheerleading camp. However, she didn’t return home on time, eventually leading her grandparents to report her missing. By August 4, 2013, Hannah was nowhere to be seen, with her mother and brother found dead at James’ burned-down house.

It was soon revealed that James picked Hannah up from cheerleading practice, with the authorities believing he tortured and killed her family. Hannah later recounted what happened, saying, “He told me that he was going to kidnap me and take me to Idaho, where my intention was just to carry his backpacks to the river. And that he was gonna live there. And then he’d get me home afterward.”

James told her that her mother and brother were still alive at the time, saying they were bound in the garage. He later pressured her to play Russian roulette until she “freaked out.” The police eventually tracked them down to a camping area in Idaho, where Hannah was rescued, and James was shot to death by a federal agent. The authorities learned of James’ unusual relationship with Hannah as the investigation unfolded. According to Marissa Chavez, a friend of Hannah’s, something unsettling happened during a car ride a few months prior.

Marissa was in the vehicle with Hannah and James when he said he had a crush on her. According to Hannah’s friend, James even talked about dating her if he were her age. Hannah was uncomfortable with these statements but didn’t talk to her parents about it because, “In part, he was my dad’s best friend, and I didn’t want to ruin anything between them.” The authorities also found out that the two exchanged calls and text messages on the day he kidnapped her, but according to Hannah, they were innocuous; she just wanted to let him know where she was so he could pick her up.

Then, as part of the evidence recovered at James’ home, the police found some letters written by Hannah. Regarding that, she said that it was during a time when she didn’t get along with her mother. Hannah added, “Me and him would talk about how to deal with it. And I’d tell him how I felt about it. And he helped me through it. They weren’t anything bad. They’re just to help me through tough times.”

Where is Hannah Anderson Today?

Ultimately, Hannah was just relieved to be home. After it was reported that James’ left $112,000 as a life insurance policy for the children, his family wanted to carry out a DNA test to see if James’ was the father. However, that bid was later dropped. After the kidnapping, her father, Brett, stayed by her side, and she spent a lot of time with her family. In an interview, Hannah said, “In the beginning, I was a victim, but now knowing everyone out there is helping me, I consider myself a survivor instead. My mom raised me to be strong.”

By 2015, it was reported that Hannah was an honor roll student at her high school in Lakeside and was to graduate that year. She also hoped to pursue a career as a detective and planned to study forensic science and criminology. Since then, Hannah has stayed away from public attention, keeping a low profile. From what we can tell, she is doing well and currently resides in California.

