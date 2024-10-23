Harijiwan Singh Khalsa: Where is the Owner of Gobind Institute Now?

HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire’ is a true-crime documentary series that primarily focuses on a couple of religious cults led by different Kundalini Yoga teachers — Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat. Thanks to the in-depth interviews with the cult leaders’ former employees, followers, and students, the show provides a detailed account of their experiences while uncovering the dark truths about the cults. Although Harijiwan Singh Khalsa declined to feature, the docuseries explores his life and teachings, which raises questions about his whereabouts in the minds of the viewers.

Harijiwan Singh Khalsa is an Experienced Kundalini Yoga Teacher

On September 29, 1942, Stephen Oxenhandler, who would later be known as Harijiwan Singh Khalsa, was born in a financially stable household in St. Louis, Missouri. Growing up in a real estate development family, he spent most of his early days in a reformed Jewish community in St. Louis and Palm Springs, California. Soon, he developed an affinity towards spiritualism and a healthy lifestyle, leading him to serve the renowned Kundalini Yoga teacher, Yogi Bhajan, for many years as he traveled the world with him.

By observing and taking notes from his master, Harijiwan learned a lot about the human condition and everything there is to know about the nature of consciousness. Inspired by Yogi, he too started teaching the sacred science of Kundalini Yoga in 1975 and hasn’t looked back since then. Having more than three decades of experience in the field, he has developed expertise in various fields, including hypnotic thought repatterning and compassionate face reading. Over the years, he has also gained popularity for his use of the Gong, which he uses for healing and transformation.

However, Harijiwan has also gotten in trouble with the law as he was sued by the FTC for being involved in a telemarketing scam related to gemstone investments. He even went to federal prison for the same in 2000 for one and a half years. Despite the imprisonment, Hairjiwan continues to make waves in the spiritual world by organizing various workshops and retreats for his followers and students. In order to spread the awareness of his Kundalini Yoga teachings, he has also released numerous DVDs, such as ‘Kundalini Meditation,’ ‘Resound Meditation Gong,’ and ‘Breathe: Kundalini Yoga With Harijiwan Khalsa.’

Harijiwan Singh Khalsa is the Founder of a Two-Time Grammy Winning Music Group

In 2015, Harijiwan Singh Khalsa founded a music group called White Sun in Los Angeles, California. Originally, the music group focused on creating new-age music but hasn’t stopped itself from evolving into something new, inculcating different genres altogether, including reggae, folk, world, electronica, and even pop. Renowned for the use of Gong and refined vocals, the White Sun has had a revolutionary impact in the industry. Their contribution was recognized for the first time in 2017 when they won the coveted Grammy Award for their sophomore album — ‘White Sun II.’ Six years later, on February 5, 2023, the White Sun earned their second Grammy Award for ‘Mystic Mirror.’

Harijiwan Singh Khalsa Continues to Spread His Teachings Across the Globe With His Wife

The Kundalini Yoga teacher regularly holds workshops locally, nationally, as well as internationally and encourages his followers to join them for a spiritual and out-of-body experience. For instance, in October 2024, he held a Kundalini Yoga workshop at the Normafa Center in Budapest, Hungary. In November 2024, Harijiwan Singh Khalsa is set to finally open the Gobind Institute: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation & Wellness in Beverly Hills, California. The organization reportedly offers teachings from Harijiwan himself, Mikal A. Vega, and many other teachers of Kundalini Yoga.

Currently, he resides in Los Angeles, California, with his long-time wife, Mandev Khalsa. Apart from being the CEO and Kundalini Yoga teacher at Gobind Institute, she is also the author and illustrator of a children’s book titled ‘Margo & The Moon Centers.’ Mandev is also the founder of a couple of apps — My Moon Map and Moon Me Lover. Together, Harijiwan and Mandev travel to different destinations across the world and spread Kundalini Teachings. For instance, around September 2023, the married couple explored the green pastures of the Isle of Iona, Scotland.

Read More: Jaime Gomez: Where is the Buddhafield Cult Leader Now?