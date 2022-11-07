Hasanni Campbell: Found or Missing? Is He Dead or Alive?

In August 2009, a five-year-old kid’s sudden disappearance had the authorities looking far and wide but with little success. Hasanni Campbell seemingly vanished into thin air while at a parking lot in Oakland, California, leading to many questions regarding what happened. This is one of the two cases explored on Crime Junkie podcast’s ‘WANTED: Justice for Hasanni Campbell and Tianna Kirchner.’ So, let’s find out more about this story then, shall we?

What Happened to Hasanni Campbell?

Hasanni Campbell was born on September 24, 2003, to Shemika Campbell and Ronald Hughes. The two had been receiving public assistance since 2003 and lived in the Bay area of California. Hasanni’s mother was accused of physical abuse and had been dealing with substance abuse problems. The little boy was born with cerebral palsy and went to James Leitch Elementary School in Fremont, California.

At the time of the incident, Hasanni was five years old and lived with his aunt, Jennifer Campbell, and her then-fiancé, Louis Ross. The couple was foster parents to Hasanni as well as his then-one-year-old sister, Aaliyah. On August 10, 2009, Louis reported Hasanni missing; he claimed to be in the parking lot of a shoe store in Oakland where Jennifer was the manager. Ross had gone inside with Aaliyah, leaving Hasanni alone. But when he returned, he claimed the five-year-old was gone.

Is Hasanni Campbell Dead or Alive?

The authorities initially found out that Louis and Jennifer had been taking care of all of Hasanni’s needs and were in the process of adopting him. But it seemed like Louis’ story about the kid going missing was a little far-fetched. Nobody in the busy area remembered seeing Hasanni, and Louis said he had been in the store for five minutes or less. The police used sniffer dogs to try and track the child’s scent, but the animals couldn’t find it in the parking lot.

While Hasanni was known to wear ankle braces to help him walk, Louis said the kid could walk without them but with some difficulty. Then, it was revealed that the last confirmed sighting of Hasanni was on August 6, 2009, at a Walmart in Fremont, California, with his foster parents. As part of the investigation, the police also found out about an angry text Louis sent to Jennifer about ten days before the disappearance. In it, he threatened to abandon Hasanni at a BART station.

In his defense, Louis said that he sent the text after an argument between the couple, which was resolved. According to him, the text meant, “I’m going to meet you at the BART, hand off the children. I’m gone. I’m leaving the house. You can have the house. You can have the car. I don’t care. I’m gone.” While Louis volunteered to take a polygraph test, he failed. As for Jennifer, she refused to take the test, saying she didn’t want it to affect her pregnancy.

Louis claimed that the test was fraudulent and said, “They gave me five questions. Three were controls. The controls was: Is my name Loius Ross? Am I 38 years old? Do I live in Fremont? Then they asked two other questions around the case. They showed me results that said I was 99% deceptive. So he told me I didn’t even get my name right.” While the search continued, there seemed to be no sign of Hasanni.

Towards the end of August 2009, the authorities changed course in the investigation, believing that Hasanni was murdered by Louis and Jennifer served as an accessory to murder. However, they were released soon after because of a lack of evidence. Jennifer said, “Anybody who knows me knows what I’m capable of.” She added that hurting Hasanni was “not in my character.”

Since then, Hasanni has not been found, and the police believe he was murdered. Despite stating that they felt Louis’ statements regarding how Hasanni disappeared were false, they didn’t have any more evidence on the couple. Jennifer gave birth to her and Louis’ daughter in November 2009, later ending their relationship and moving out of their Fremont home.

