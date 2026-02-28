Do Hazel and Footman John Get Together in Bridgerton?

Each season of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton‘ follows a swoonworthy romance, with lavish balls and sweeping gestures, culminating in a happily-ever-after for the lead characters. However, the show’s world is made richer by its supporting characters, who go through interesting journeys of their own, some finding their own happy endings parallel to the main couple. The fourth season of the show follows the upstairs-downstairs romance of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Through Sophie’s storyline, the audience gets to know more about the servants who work behind the scenes to make everything look good for the Bridgertons and other people of nobility. One of the more interesting characters to come out of this is Footman John and Hazel, and their unexpected connection. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Footman John and Hazel are Headed Towards Their Own Happily Ever After

While Sophie and Benedict navigate the complexity of their class differences and try to find ways to be with one another that will not have them shunned from society, another romance blossoms in the Bridgerton house between Footman John and Hazel. John has been around since the beginning, though relegated to the background. While he has several responsibilities around the house, he is primarily seen working for Benedict and Eloise. By the fourth season, he is a trusted member of the staff, with the Bridgerton siblings trusting him with crucial things. Fans will remember that it was he who took Eloise to the murkier side of London to meet with Theo.

While we don’t know much about his personal life, it later comes to light that he is known for charming everyone around him, perhaps making him a rake in his own right. Things change in the fourth season when Sophie is brought to the Bridgerton House by Benedict. She’d previously worked at Cavender House in the countryside with a woman named Hazel, and it was to protect her from getting assaulted by Phillip Cavender that she intervened, leading to Benedict’s intervention. The whole thing ends with Sophie and Hazel getting dismissed, and Benedict takes it upon himself to find a job for both of them. Eventually, both Sophie and Hazel end up working at the Bridgerton House, which is where she and John meet and slowly fall in love.

In most of the interactions that we see downstairs, Hazel and John seem to be getting more charmed by each other and getting closer with each turn. Soon after her arrival, Hazel exhibits her talent as a medium, and John finds her fascinating. Later, while teasing Sophie about her secret trysts at night, Hazel jokes about going to see the handsome footman, noting that they are not made to work all day. The fact that John is smitten by Hazel becomes evident when he is tasked to stand watch by Benedict and Sophie’s doors and is immediately distracted the moment Hazel appears in front of him.

These small moments show that a romance has been building up between them. The fact that they are head over heels in love with each other is confirmed at Sophie and Benedict’s wedding, where the maid-of-honor, Hazel, shares a happy look with John, who is in attendance. Perhaps Sophie getting her happy ending has encouraged them to pursue their romance more passionately, and there is a good chance that by the time the next season comes around, they will be completely committed to each other, maybe pursuing a secret romance of their own. Or better yet, they might be happily married and settled in their new life.

Read More: Bridgerton: Why did Michaela Leave, Explained