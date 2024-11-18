Heather Bogle Murder: Where is Daniel Myers Now?

In April 2015, Heather Bogle, a 28-year-old from Sandusky County, mysteriously disappeared after leaving her night shift job at a local factory. When she failed to return home or pick up her young daughter from school, her family grew concerned and alerted the authorities. Just a day after she was reported missing, her lifeless body was found in the trunk of a car, bearing signs of a violent assault and struggle. CBS’ episode of ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop,’ titled ‘The Murder of Heather Bogle,’ examines the details of her murder and sheds light on the investigative missteps that prolonged the resolution of the case.

Heather Bogle’s Family Were Worried When She Did Not Pick Up Her Daughter From School

Heather Bogle was born on December 27, 1986, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to Bruce and Renae Bogle. She grew up in a close-knit family alongside her siblings, Jennifer and Joshua. The trio shared an inseparable bond, often getting into playful mischief together while also standing out as bright and loving children. Heather, in particular, was known for her sharp intellect and unwavering work ethic, qualities that set her apart. In 2006, she graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School, ready to pursue her dreams and embrace life with determination and enthusiasm.

In 2010, Heather welcomed her daughter, McKenzie, who quickly became the center of her world. Determined to provide her little girl with a wonderful life, Heather worked tirelessly to ensure her needs were met while also cherishing every moment they could spend together. To balance work and family life, she took a night shift position at the Whirlpool plant in Sandusky, Ohio. This schedule allowed her to finish work early in the morning and be home in time to see her daughter off to school. On the morning of April 9, 2015, 28-year-old Heather clocked out of her shift at approximately 6:15 am, unaware of the tragedy that lay ahead.

That morning, Heather never returned home. Initially, her mother assumed she was running late, but concern grew when Heather failed to pick up her daughter from school. Alarmed, the family reached out to her then-partner, Carmella Badillo, who also worked at Whirlpool, but Carmella revealed she hadn’t seen Heather that day. A missing person report was promptly filed. By evening, police discovered Heather’s car parked near the Somerton Apartments in Clyde, Ohio. Although the vehicle appeared empty, a grim discovery awaited in the trunk—Heather’s lifeless body. Her hair had been chopped off from the roots, and her nails had been cut to almost her cuticles. The autopsy report concluded that she had been subjected to extreme physical abuse and died from two gunshot wounds to her back.

Heather Bogle’s Murder Investigation Stalled Due to Inaccuracies

During the initial investigation, police focused on Keyona Bor, a resident of the apartment complex where Heather’s car was found. They claimed she had been seen wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt similar to the one Heather was found in. Keyona’s social media posts about the case also attracted police suspicion, but no concrete evidence linked her to the crime. Investigators also connected Omar Satchel, a former convict who had been at Keyona’s apartment on the night of Heather’s murder. However, the credibility of the lead detective came into question, and Keyona maintained her innocence throughout the investigation.

Nearly a year passed before the case was reassigned, leading to a fresh perspective on the investigation. One of the first steps was testing Keyona Bor’s DNA against the samples found on Heather Bogle. The results came back negative, ruling out any connection. Investigators then revisited the case from the start, utilizing Heather’s GPS history to trace her movements after leaving her workplace. This led them to a trailer park located just a few miles from the Whirlpool plant. It was there that they identified Daniel Myers, a fellow Whirlpool employee who lived at the park and became a person of interest.

Heather Bogle’s Killer Refused to Give His DNA Sample to the Police

The police approached Daniel Myers, who initially appeared polite but distanced himself from the investigation. He refused to voluntarily provide a DNA sample, prompting the authorities to obtain a warrant. When tested, his DNA was a match to the samples found on Heather Bogle’s remains. Investigators also discovered that the flooring in his house had been replaced within the past year. Further searches uncovered disturbing evidence, including videos of Daniel being intimate with other women filmed in his apartment and a stash of women’s underwear.

Based on these findings, the police alleged that Daniel had lured Heather to his home under the guise of offering comfort. At the time, she was reportedly going through a difficult period—she had recently broken up with her partner, failed a practical nursing exam, and received a harsh text message from her brother. Investigators believed that Heather was seeking support and visited Daniel, where he ultimately attacked and killed her.

Daniel Myers is Serving a Life Sentence Today

Following Daniel Myers’ arrest, at least ten additional women came forward with allegations that he had sexually assaulted them. Moreover, the family of Leigh Ann Sluder, Daniel’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, accused him of involvement in her death. While Leigh Ann’s death was officially ruled a suicide, her family continues to dispute this conclusion, maintaining that he played a role in her demise. As Daniel’s trial approached, prosecutors announced their intent to pursue the death penalty.

However, in 2019, he pled guilty to charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, firearms violations, and offenses committed with sexual motivations. He was also classified as a sexually violent predator. In exchange for his guilty plea, he avoided the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now 55 years old, Daniel is serving his sentence at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Ohio, where he will remain for the rest of his life.

Read More: Charlie McBride Murder: Where is Benjamin J. Savage Now?