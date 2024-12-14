Heddy Braun Kidnapping: Where is Reinier Ravesteijn Now?

In February 2003, Robert Mann was thrown into a desperate situation when he received a ransom note demanding $3 million for the safe release of his grandmother, Heddy Braun. She had been missing for a few days, and during that time, she had even made a call once and said that a man was holding her hostage. The case unfolded with a mix of urgency and tension as authorities worked tirelessly to ensure Heddy’s safety while the family faced the reality of her abduction. Discovery+’s episode of ‘Before They Kill Again’ titled ‘$3 Million or She Dies’ dives deep into the events surrounding Heddy’s kidnapping and offers a comprehensive look at the abduction and the dramatic moments leading up to her eventual release.

Heddy Braun Called Her Grandson the Morning She Was Kidnapped

Hedwig “Heddy” J was born in 1915 and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a loving and protective family environment. Known for her bright and spirited personality, Heddy possessed a natural resilience that shone through in everything she did. In 1935, at the age of 20, she visited a roller rink with some friends, where she met Edward H. Braun. His charm and genuine interest in her sparked an immediate connection. Just two months after their meeting, the pair married and embarked on building the life they had always dreamed of together.

In the years that followed their marriage, Edward took on a variety of jobs, including factory worker, ditch digger, railroad laborer, and farmer, among others. Together, he and Heddy raised four children: Judy, Joan, Richard, and Tom Braun. The family lived a modest working-class life; they were not wealthy but managed comfortably. As their children grew up and moved out to start their own lives, Heddy and Edward settled in Little Prairie, Wisconsin, a peaceful town that resonated with them and gave them a sense of comfort. By 2003, Edward was retired and living with a visual impairment, while Heddy dealt with hearing difficulties. Despite their challenges, they cherished frequent visits from their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Reflecting on their journey, they felt grateful and content, believing they had lived a fulfilling and meaningful life together.

On the morning of February 4, 2003, Robert Mann, Heddy’s grandson and the son of her eldest daughter, Judy Mann, received an unexpected phone call. It was unusual, as his grandmother was hard of hearing and rarely made calls. During the brief conversation, Heddy, 88, reflected on having lived a long life and stated she wasn’t afraid to die. She mentioned being in a dark place and described a man shining a light. Before Robert could fully grasp the situation, the call abruptly ended. Alarmed, Robert contacted his aunts, urging them to check on her. When the family arrived at Heddy’s house, they immediately noticed her car was missing from the driveway, and she was nowhere to be found inside. Concerned for her safety, they quickly alerted the police, setting off an urgent search for Heddy.

An Inspection of Close Family Friends Led Police to Heddy Braun’s Abductor

On the first day of the search, police and community members joined forces to look for Heddy Braun in the surrounding areas. None of her personal belongings appeared to be missing from the house, leading investigators to believe she was likely wearing her night attire—a dressing gown—when she disappeared. With temperatures plunging into single digits, concerns for her safety grew. On February 6, Robert Mann’s cleaning lady discovered a ransom note in his mailbox. The note demanded the removal of all missing person posters and instructed that $3 million be placed in a black sports bag. Additionally, it required a cell phone number and an American flag to be displayed in the windows of Mann Brothers Inc. To ensure the family’s safety, they were placed under police protection, and the instructions were carefully followed. However, no calls were received from the kidnapper.

The police, suspecting the perpetrator was someone familiar with the family, began investigating leads. They theorized the abduction might have been a calculated scheme to extort money from Heddy’s eldest daughter’s family, given their strong political and financial standing in the community. On February 5, authorities discovered Heddy’s car in a ditch just half a mile from her home. This finding reinforced their suspicion that she had been abducted against her will. Her husband, Edward Braun, later recalled hearing a scream from her around 1:00 am that night but assumed she was experiencing cramps and would be alright.

Acting on undisclosed tips, the police began monitoring Reinier Ravesteijn, a family friend they strongly suspected of abducting Heddy. On the night of February 7, authorities followed his vehicle and arrested him. Their investigation led them to a white utility trailer, where Heddy was found chained to a mattress. She was in a frail condition, suffering from blood clots and severe frostbite. Heddy recounted the ordeal, explaining that her house’s electricity had gone out before a man placed a coat on her, seized her, and forced her into a car. She was transferred to another vehicle before finally being brought to the trailer. Throughout her captivity, she was fed only cheeseburgers and orange juice once a day. Investigators concluded that the abduction was motivated by a desire to extort money.

Reinier Ravesteijn is Serving His Sentence Today

Reinier Ravesteijn faced multiple charges, including burglary, kidnapping with intent to transfer property, false imprisonment, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and second-degree reckless injury. Additionally, he was charged with attempted kidnapping while concealing his identity in connection with another family member. Ravesteijn pleaded guilty to the first three charges without a plea agreement. For the Class B felony kidnapping charge, the court sentenced him to 35 years in prison and nine years of extended supervision, totaling 44 years. Following the sentencing, the prosecution dismissed the remaining charges. Ravesteijn appealed the decision in 2006, but it was denied. He is currently incarcerated under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. However, details about his imprisonment and potential parole have not been publicly disclosed.

