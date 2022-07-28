Heidi Planck: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

A beloved mother’s sudden disappearance from Los Angeles County, California, in October 2021 sparked an intense search for her, but evidence seemingly pointed to the worst possible outcome. One of the episodes on NBC News’ podcast ‘Dateline: Missing in America’ features the story of Heidi Planck’s mysterious vanishing and the family’s search for answers. So, if you’re curious to find out more about this case, we’ve got you covered.

What Happened to Heidi Planck?

Heidi Planck was the loving mother to a young son, Bond, whom she had with her ex-husband Jim Wayne. She always prioritized Bond’s well-being, and loved ones described her as a loyal and supportive friend. Talking about their amicable relationship, Jim said, “She’s a great worker and a great mom…. We were married for a couple of years but had been with each other for four years. We divorced nine years ago.” At the time of the incident, the 39-year-old was working as a financial controller at Camden Capital Partners in California, and everything seemed to be going well.

However, things changed towards the end of 2021. On October 17, Heidi was at her 10-year-old son’s football game in the suburb of Downey in Los Angeles, California. But she then left early, with Jim saying Heidi “might have been a little antsy.” Later that day, the mother of one was captured on surveillance video walking her dog outside an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles. Loved ones didn’t hear from Heidi after that, and Jim reported her missing on October 20, 2021.

Is Heidi Planck Dead or Alive?

The investigation revealed that about half an hour after the surveillance footage was recorded, Heidi’s dog was found wandering on the 28th floor of the apartment complex, but there were no signs of the mother. Initially, Heidi’s friends weren’t sure what she was doing at that building, but the staff there recognized her and the dog. The search for Heidi continued until her car was found on November 4, 2021, in the garage of another building close to where she was last seen.

The authorities then announced that they found some forensic evidence inside the apartment complex that led to the belief that Heidi was dead. The search then led the police to a landfill in Castaic, California, but so far, no remains have been found. They were led to the landfill since the garbage from the apartment was dumped there. While the authorities have remained tight-lipped about what evidence they found, there has been speculation that it could be blood or DNA evidence.

Other witnesses claimed that Heidi had attended a drug-fueled party in the apartment. They hinted at the possibility of her overdosing and the other party goers dumping her body in a trash chute. Another woman claimed to have seen Heidi die from an overdose at the party. She added that Heidi’s remains were allegedly stuck on the 28th floor in the trash chute. Furthermore, there was speculation that Heidi visited her boyfriend in the building and allegedly took Adderall from him.

On the other hand, Jim believed his ex-wife’s disappearance was related to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into her boss, Jason Sugarman. He was accused of stealing $43 million from his clients and was seen dropping off pastries at Heidi’s home sometime after her disappearance. The investigation is still ongoing, with the authorities exploring every avenue.

Jim said in April 2022, “Six months later, there are still more questions than answers. Bond and Seven are still living with me. Our son wants to know what happened to his mother. I want to know what happened to Heidi. I still think her boss has something to do with this in one way or another.” As of writing, there’s no significant update on Heidi Planck’s whereabouts, and her loved ones are still looking for answers.

