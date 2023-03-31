Hello Tomorrow Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

Apple TV+’s ‘Hello Tomorrow’ concludes its first season with quite an uncertain future for the characters. After all the lying, postponing, cheating, and heartbreak, the judgment day arrives when Brightside customers finally board the rocket that will take them to the place they’d been dreaming about all this while. Jack had hyped up the condos and the life they would have on the Moon so much that even he couldn’t stop them with the excuse of another unforeseen delay. What happens when the customers come face to face with the truth? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Hello Tomorrow Episode 10 Recap

The launch day is upon Brightside, and the customers are impatiently waiting to board the plane. Elle tells Jack not to give too much thought to what will happen to them when they go to the Moon and instead focus on the money that will start pouring in once the rocket takes flight. Having come close to making his dream come true, Jack doesn’t want to ruin anything by hurrying into it. He doesn’t want the passengers to go to the Moon, but he doesn’t want to lose the money either.

Joey appears at the launch site to blackmail Jack into stopping the launch. Jack convinces him that he wants the same thing. Together, they meet the customers and find Lester. Unable to connect with Joey and get the evidence against Jack, Lester decided to arrest Jack on the spot for several violations and fraud. When he asks Joey to give him the evidence, the latter acts like he doesn’t know what Lester is talking about.

Once the passengers have boarded, Jack makes an excuse of fitting the customers with V63 vests. He tells Herb to take them all to the fitting room. Once everyone has debarred the plane, Jack shuts them into the elevator. He intends to keep them there until the plane takes off. Meanwhile, Joey’s mother, Marie, wakes up from the coma and asks to see Jack. As he and Joey leave for home, they leave the launch in Elle’s hands.

Hello Tomorrow Finale Ending: What Happens to the Passengers?

After conning so many people for such a long time, Jack finally finds himself on the path of doing the right thing. Brightside had started as a con, but now, Jack has turned half of it into reality. Now, they have a rocket, a launch pad, and loads of customers. All they need are the condos on the Moon, and all his lies will have turned into the truth. Elle, however, doesn’t share his vision. She is more focused on taking the money and getting out of dodge, not caring what will happen to the people once they land on the Moon.

Jack knows that he needs the investors’ money to build the condos, which means the rocket must fly. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it needs people on board. He also didn’t want to lose his customers, who had already come close to burning down his business once. So, he gives them a taste of the things to come by getting them on the rocket. But because he cannot have them take off on it, he dupes them again and locks them in the elevator.

The plan seems sound to Joey, and Jack pursues Shirley and Eddie. All they have to do is wait for the rocket to take off. Joey and Jack are forced to leave when they get a call from Barbara telling them about Marie. With them gone, other factors come into play. Previously, Lester had tried to stop the launch. He said it was because of their violations and Jack’s fraud, but deep down, he didn’t want Myrtle to leave. She believes he is coming with her when she sees him there but is heartbroken when it is revealed otherwise.

While leaving the launch site, Lester reconsiders his decision. He is in love with Myrtle and wants to be with her, no matter if it is on Earth or on the Moon. So, at the last moment, he runs back. At first, he is disappointed to see that everyone has boarded, but then he hears some noise from the elevator. It turns out all the passengers are still there. Once freed, everyone goes back into the rocket, including Lester, and waits impatiently for it to take off.

Despite receiving warnings from Shirley and Eddie, Herb and Betty board the rocket, hoping to see Stan Jenkins at the Brightside headquarters and get a promotion. When Eddie realizes that the elevator is not stuck anymore, he and Shirley try to stop Elle from initiating the launch. However, she is unaware of Jack’s plan and doesn’t mind if the passengers leave. She pushes the button, the launch begins, and the rocket flies to the Moon. Jack is at home with his family, making up for the lost time, believing the rocket is empty.

While the rest can be handled on Earth, the burning question is: what happens to the passengers? There is nothing up there, and once they land, they will have nowhere to go. Will they be stuck on the Moon, or will they be sent back on the next flight back? In any case, all of them will have seen that Jack duped them all. On Earth, things will go as planned. The investors will shower Elle and Jack with money, while the customers will be left with nothing.

While the fate of the passengers seems rather bleak, there is still hope for them. It takes three days to reach the Moon. This means there is still time for Jack to find a way to fix the situation. Building condos in that time frame is impossible, but there is time to stop the rocket from reaching its destination. Jack believes the passengers are still in the elevator, so he must return to the launch site to free them or tell someone to do so.

When Jack discovers that all of the passengers are gone, he will have to whip up a solution. As a conman and a salesman, he is quick on his feet, and while this one is a nightmare, we expect Jack will come up with a way to bring back the passengers. The situation can play out in two ways. First, the passengers reach the Moon and find nothing. Jack comes up with an elaborate story to tell them that the rocket landed at the wrong place or some other screw-up on the management level. He is known for sweet talking his way into anything, so we expect him to come up with a believable excuse this time as well, impossible as it may seem.

Another possibility is that Jack will have the rocket rerouted back to Earth. There is a whole other technical aspect to it, but with a robot at its helm, we can assume that turning the rocket around wouldn’t be such a big deal. With the customers back on Earth, safe and sound, Jack can make excuses about technical issues and emergency landings. Because the rocket cannot fly back immediately, it will buy him a few more months, which he wanted. He could finish what he started, and the next time the rocket leaves, he wouldn’t have to worry about the passengers anymore.

