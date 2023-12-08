Hell’s Kitchen Season 6: Where Are The Chefs Now?

Season 6 of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ which aired in 2009, featured the fiery Chef Gordon Ramsay overseeing aspiring chefs in intense culinary challenges. The season showcased memorable moments, including standout contestants like Kevin Cottle, Ariel Contreras-Fox, and Tennille Middleton. The competition was fierce, with chefs battling in high-pressure situations and enduring Ramsay’s notorious critiques.

As these contestants continue to make their mark after the show, their experiences in season 6 serve as a launching pad for their respective careers, showcasing the enduring impact of the intense culinary competition on their lives. While some faced challenges along the way, the overall impact on these contestants’ lives was undeniable, showcasing the transformative power of the culinary pressure cooker. Let’s delve into the current whereabouts of these contestants.

David “Dave” Levey is Now a Baker

David “Dave” Levey, crowned as the winner of season 6, left an enduring culinary legacy by returning for seasons 7, 10, and 11. Post his triumph, Dave embarked on a journey that encompassed both culinary highs and personal challenges. In 2009, he retraced his culinary roots, rejoining the New Jersey restaurant II Giardino ’86, where his culinary journey first took flight. However, his stint at the Araxi Restaurant following the 2010 Winter Olympic Games took an unexpected turn, revealing a line cook position rather than the anticipated head chef role.

Beyond the confines of the kitchen, Dave showcased his adventurous spirit in 2011 by becoming a guest speaker during the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s membership drive. This endeavor highlighted his resilience and commitment, having hiked an impressive 2,180 miles of the Appalachian Trail in 2005. In 2014, a personal challenge emerged as Dave found himself entangled in a drug bust. Fortunately, he was released without charges, as innocence prevailed.

Undeterred, he continued to carve his culinary path, taking up a role as a baker at Mara’s Café & Bakery in Denville, a position he held until its closure in August 2022. While Dave’s Instagram offers glimpses into his life, he remains discreet, revealing little but showcasing moments of joy and contentment.

Kevin Cottle is the Director of Culinary Operations Today

Kevin Cottle, with subsequent appearances in season 10 and a competitive return in season 18, transitioned back into his role as the executive chef at The Country Club of Farmington. Not just confined to the professional kitchen, he actively contributed to the culinary education sector by engaging with the Farmington High School Culinary program. In 2010, Kevin took the stage at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, delivering an address on local and sustainable seafood, showcasing his commitment to responsible culinary practices. His culinary expertise extended to the small screen, where he made appearances on the local cooking show ‘Midday Chefs.’

The culinary accolades continued to pour in for Kevin, as he claimed victory in the Food Network’s ‘Kitchen Casino’ in May 2014. Beyond the confines of traditional kitchens, he also shared his insights in a TED Talk, further solidifying his status as a respected figure in the culinary world. Kevin’s journey led him to diverse roles, including serving as a partner and food and beverage director at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort. A brief yet impactful stint as the Corporate Executive Chef at Jordan Caterers Design Event Planners showcased his versatility.

Kevin later resumed his position at Fire at the Ridge in Powder Ridge Ski Resort. His culinary prowess reached new heights as he cooked for a captivated audience at the prestigious annual Softshell Crab Extravaganza held at the James Beard House in NYC. Presently, Kevin has transitioned into the maritime realm, holding the position of director of culinary operations at American Cruise Lines. Amidst his professional achievements, Kevin cherishes family moments with his wife Shanna and their children, sharing his passion for snowboarding and creating cherished memories every winter weekend, as reported by The Record Journal.

Joseph Tinnelly Has Maintained a Guarded Stance on his Personal Life

Joseph Tinnelly, known for his fiery temperament on the show, left an unforgettable impression when he engaged in a heated argument with Gordon Ramsay, culminating in the dramatic act of tearing off his jacket and challenging the renowned chef to a fight. His exit from the competition marked the end of a tumultuous journey. Joseph found his way back into the culinary arena as an executive chef and part-owner of the American Beauty Bistro in North Massapequa, New York. He later started working at Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse, adding to his repertoire of dining establishments.

His journey in the culinary world continued with the positive reception of Taste Kitchen, where he assumed the role of executive chef. Despite garnering favorable reviews, the restaurant eventually closed its doors, marking the ebb and flow inherent in the restaurant industry. While Joseph has been vocal and assertive in the kitchen, he has maintained a guarded stance on his personal life, keeping details about his family under wraps. The journey of Joseph Tinnelly reflects the highs and lows of a chef navigating the competitive and challenging world of haute cuisine.

Ariel Contreras-Fox is Now the Winner of Season 18

Ariel Contreras-Fox initially secured the third position in season 6. However, her culinary journey reached its pinnacle in season 18, where she clinched the winner’s title. Despite being awarded the prestigious Executive Chef position at Ramsay’s restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, along with a substantial salary, Ariel made a bold decision to turn down the position. Nevertheless, she retained the winning salary. After her triumph, Ariel ventured into the culinary world, serving as an executive chef at Hardings before making her mark in the airport dining scene with OTG.

Transitioning to the bustling culinary landscape of New York City, Ariel assumed the role of concept executive chef at Dos Caminos in 2017. Further solidifying her culinary expertise, she became the Vice President of Culinary at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s Grill, and Dos Caminos in May 2020. A multifaceted culinary talent, Ariel Contreras-Fox extended her presence beyond the kitchen, featuring as a Guest Judge on Food Network’s ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ and making appearances on prominent shows like ‘Good Morning America.’

Not confined to television, she authored Spice Kitchen, a cookbook showcasing healthy Latin and Caribbean cuisine. In collaboration with her mother, Ariel co-authored a children’s book titled Freckle-Faced Foodie: Journey of a Young Chef, published in August 2020. Adding to her accolades, Ariel was named one of the Top 100 Latina Powerhouses in 2022 in the Culinary Excellence category, underscoring her impact and influence in the culinary realm. Active on social media, she shares insights into her professional and personal life, revealing that she is married to Alexander Mangual and is a proud mother of two daughters.

Suzanne Schlicht Has Now Embarked on a New Professional Chapter

Suzanne Schlicht emerged as a notable contestant, recognized for her role in one of the show’s most significant rivalries with Tennille. Despite being named one of the worst contestants on WatchMojo’s ‘Top 10 WORST Hell’s Kitchen Contestants,’ Suzanne navigated her post-show career with resilience. Since her time on the show, Suzanne assumed the position of Sous Chef at Vdara in Las Vegas. Until 2018, she contributed her culinary expertise as a Culinary Team Support Leader at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Subsequently, she briefly took on the role of sales representative for Elegant Food LLC before transitioning to director Of catering sales at Black Shoe Hospitality. In 2020, Suzanne embarked on a new professional chapter, working as a consultant at SCS. Her journey showcases the diverse paths that contestants tread upon after the intense culinary competition, proving that resilience and adaptability are key ingredients for success.

Tennille Middleton Runs an Established Catering Company Today

Tennille Middleton established their own catering company, Cheryl & Peach. Their entrepreneurial spirit led them to diverse roles, including serving as a head kitchen manager at Great American Restaurants. Tennille returned to the show as a guest chef in season 9, showcasing their continued commitment to the culinary arts. She contributed their culinary expertise to various eateries such as Founding Farmers, Darden, and Legal Sea Foods. Their passion for culinary education manifested as they took on the roles of Adjunct Faculty and Lab Technician at Frederick Community College, albeit for a brief period.

Venturing into restaurant management, Tennille assumed the position of General Manager and Shareholder at BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. In 2020, they took on the dual role of Executive Chef and General Manager at Carriage House Inn Inc., adding yet another chapter to their accomplished career. As of 2022, Tennille has embraced the role of Executive Concept Chef at Restaurant Zone, showcasing their adaptability and expertise in crafting culinary concepts. Beyond their professional achievements, Tennille has found joy and fulfillment in marriage, being happily wedded to co-owner and business manager, Lena Middleton.

Sabrina Gresset Now Keeps Her Life Private

Post her journey on the show, Sabrina Gresset seamlessly transitioned back into her routine, returning to her previous position at DC Ranch Village Health Club. Demonstrating versatility in her career choices, she further expanded her culinary footprint by working at Salty Sow, where her skills were undoubtedly an asset.

Sabrina’s venture into the service industry led her to J Alexanders, where she took on the role of a server until 2018. Despite the challenges and intensity of the culinary world, Sabrina has chosen to keep her personal life private, maintaining a low profile outside of her professional endeavors. Her commitment to her craft and preference for privacy illustrate the nuanced and varied paths that contestants navigate after their time on the show.

James “Jim” McGloin is an Online Streamer Today

James “Jim” McGloin forged a meaningful connection with fellow contestant Tek Moore. The two decided to channel their culinary expertise into a joint venture, setting their sights on opening a restaurant together. Jim revealed the intricacies of his relationship with Tek Moore Reality Wanted, shedding light on the personal dynamics that developed during their time on the show. His culinary journey took him through known establishments, starting with his role at Providence’s Luxe Burger Bar.

Jim’s prowess and dedication eventually led him to the position of Chef de Cuisine at Jay Santos’ Buttermilk & Bourbon, showcasing his commitment to the craft. In the digital realm, he has embraced the world of content creation, particularly on Twitch, where he engages with his audience under the pseudonym Jimmie Mac. Expanding his online presence, Jim has ventured into the realm of YouTube, further sharing his insights and experiences. His social media presence is characterized by a humorous and engaging style, earning him the admiration of a diverse audience.

Robert Hesse is Now Fully Focused on His Health

Undergoing a remarkable transformation that saw him shed an astounding 450 pounds, Robert Hesse’s inspiring journey unfolded in the aftermath of three heart attacks, marking a significant turning point in his life. Robert has now ventured into the realm of food trucks, introducing the innovative Fo Cheezy Twisty Meltz. This mobile culinary venture offered a unique twist on traditional favorites, winning the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts. His talents as the youngest corporate executive chef for Eldorado Casino in Reno, Nevada, led him to the prestigious Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, where he served as an exclusive chef, catering to the discerning tastes of the elite.

Continuing to captivate audiences, Robert’s culinary journey extended to the national stage with appearances on the Food Network and also marking his return to the limelight in season 6. He is currently also associated with Eat Right. Buoyed by the success of his food truck, Robert harbored ambitious plans for the future, envisioning the opening of The Urban Melt in early 2020. Undaunted by health challenges, Robert embraced a new chapter in his culinary career, assuming the role at The Brews Brothers restaurant. Navigating through various establishments within the group, he showcased his culinary prowess, revealing a resilience and passion for food that became increasingly evident.

Antonio “Tony” D’Alessandro Joined Hands With His Childhood Friend to Further the Business

Antonio “Tony” D’Alessandro teaming up with his childhood friend Gary Strauss, co-founded the restaurant Big & Littles, showcasing their culinary talents and passion for innovative flavors. The duo’s venture didn’t stop at just one location; they managed to expand their business empire by opening three additional establishments under the brand. The restaurant’s achievements were further highlighted when it was featured on two prominent Food Network shows—’Mystery Diners and Diners,’ ‘Drive-Ins and Dives.’

These appearances not only brought national attention to Big & Littles but also solidified its status as a noteworthy culinary destination. In a savvy move to extend their brand presence, Tony and Gary ventured into merchandising by introducing T-shirts bearing the restaurant’s distinctive name. This not only served as a clever marketing strategy but also allowed patrons to carry a piece of the Big & Littles experience with them.

Andy Husbands is an Award Winning Chef Today

Andy Husbands, a distinguished figure in the culinary world, serves as the chef and owner of the acclaimed restaurant Tremont 647 and expanded it to six establishments. He also owns three Smoke Shop establishments across Massachusetts. His culinary expertise and innovation have propelled him into the national spotlight, leading to appearances on CBS This Morning, and Food Network.

Andy co-founded the internationally recognized BBQ team, IQUE BBQ, which achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first New England team to clinch the title of World Champions of BBQ at the Jack Daniels World Championship in Tennessee in 2009. In addition to his culinary ventures, Andy has co-authored five highly regarded cookbooks, including titles such as Wicked Good Burgers, Wicked Good BBQ, and Pitmaster: Recipes, Techniques & Barbecue Wisdom, the latter earning the prestigious “Book of the Year” accolade from National Barbeque News.

Andy’s commitment to philanthropy extends to hosting Operation BBQ Relief, a collaborative fundraiser with renowned restaurants East Coast Grill, Firefly’s BBQ, BT’s Smokehouse, and Blue Ribbon BBQ in September 2017. Moreover, he is a significant contributor to Share Our Strength, emphasizing his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the culinary sphere. He is a dedicated advocate against childhood hunger, channeling his efforts into raising substantial funds for this cause.

As a testament to his leadership in the culinary community, he holds the position of Vice President of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, earning the Chef of the Year honor in 2014. Andy has garnered numerous other accolades, including being a semi-finalist in the James Beard Award’s Best Chef category in 2008 and 2009, Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence, winning the National Poultry Council’s Grab Bag Contest and securing the title of Best BBQ in Boston four times.

Additionally, his involvement in the Restaurant Committee at the Rodman Celebration underscores his commitment to the culinary community. Andy is not only a culinary maestro but also a family man, with a wife and two children. As he continues to make waves in the culinary scene, his upcoming venture, the waterfront Smoke Shop BBQ Eastie, is highly anticipated.

Connie “Lovely” Jackson is a TV Personality Today

Connie “Lovely” Jackson ascended to celebrity chef status, marking the beginning of a multifaceted culinary career. In 2010, Lovely participated in a three-month national campaign with Sears titled the Sears Chef Challenge, further solidifying her presence in the culinary spotlight. Venturing into entrepreneurship, Lovely became the owner and executive chef of her restaurant, aptly named Lovely Eats. Her establishment not only offers delectable dining experiences but also provides catering services, personal chef services, live cooking demonstrations, and culinary instruction, showcasing her diverse culinary talents.

Lovely’s journey continued with her participation in season 9 of ‘Food Network Star,’ where she showcased her skills and culinary flair, securing a commendable 6th place. Subsequently, she made her mark as one of the professional chefs on season 2 of ‘Food Fighters,’ further expanding her presence in the culinary entertainment realm. In 2021, she took on the role of a host with her cooking show, ‘Lovely Bites by Chef Lovely,’ which premiered on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Adding to her impressive list of achievements, Lovely played a pivotal role in kicking off the Oprah Winfrey Network’s first cooking block of programming, underscoring her influence and recognition in the culinary world. The show serves as a platform for Lovely to share her culinary expertise and engage with audiences through her unique cooking style. Lovely also teaches cookery classes, imparting her culinary wisdom to aspiring chefs and enthusiasts.

Melinda Meaney Has Chosen to Stay Away From Social Media

Following her appearance on the show, Melinda Meaney opted for a transition back to her previous career as a private chef. However, her journey took a unique turn, and as of January 2020, Melinda has embraced a completely different path by becoming a Yoga Instructor. Her dedication to wellness and a holistic lifestyle is evident in this shift, emphasizing a focus on both physical and mental well-being.

In contrast to the public exposure often associated with reality show contestants, Melinda has chosen to lead a notably private life. In a departure from the prevalent trend of social media presence, Melinda has eschewed online platforms, maintaining a low profile and keeping her personal life out of the public eye.

Amanda “Tek” Moore Has Established Her Company

Following her appearance on the show, Amanda “Tek” Moore found herself in a noteworthy collaboration with fellow contestant Jim. The two, who had become romantically involved, wanted to join forces for a restaurant project. Subsequently, Tek re-immersed herself in the culinary world, securing positions as an executive chef at several establishments, including Acme Restaurant and Le Barricou. In 2017, Tek leaped into entrepreneurship by founding her own company, Chef Tek Concepts, further demonstrating her commitment to culinary innovation and creativity beyond traditional kitchen roles.

She was also associated with Golden Years Brooklyn, showcasing her culinary prowess and leadership in the kitchen. Tek expanded her culinary footprint by appearing on the competitive cooking show ‘Chopped,’ showcasing her skills and adaptability in challenging culinary scenarios. On a personal note, Tek entered a new chapter in her life by getting married to Greg, reflecting the balance she has achieved between her professional and personal endeavors.

Vincent “Van” Hurd is a Jiu Jitsu Player Today

Vincent “Van” Hurd, after the show, resumed his position as an executive chef at Taino Smokehouse. His culinary journey extended to roles at Sayulita Inspired Mexican Cuisine and Jordan Caterers Design Event Planner, showcasing his versatility and expertise in various culinary environments. He also took on the role of chef at Jordan Caterers, alongside Kevin, and the duo showcased their culinary skills on the local cooking show ‘Midday Chefs.’ This experience solidified Van’s presence in the culinary scene. In September 2016, he took on the role of a consultant for Taino Smokehouse, contributing to the creation of their menu and operational setup.

Van’s expertise in this venture preceded his return to the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ stage for the All-Star season in 2017, demonstrating his continued commitment to challenges. Venturing into a new chapter, he transitioned to a career as a jiu-jitsu player, exploring a passion beyond the culinary world. In January 2020, he embraced a leadership role as the Executive Chef at Riverhouse Catering and Perfectly Prepared, further establishing his culinary influence.

In 2021, Van started working at Citizen Chicken & Donuts, a venture owned by the Hartford Baking Company. Beyond the kitchen, Van shared a personal aspect of his life in the twelfth episode of Vice Studio’s ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’ Titled, ‘The Many Faces of Luna Vachon,’ the episode focused on his late mother, who was a WWE star, providing a glimpse into the more personal aspects of Van’s life.

Amanda Davenport is Now a Realtor

Following her appearance on the show, Amanda Davenport took on the role of Sous Chef at various establishments, including Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier and The Capital Grille, until August 2016. Unfortunately, during whole this time, she was grappling with health challenges, having been diagnosed with Lupus disease. Despite the hurdles posed by her health condition, Amanda displayed resilience and made a significant career shift. She redirected her focus to real estate, undertaking the study for her real estate license.

Relocating to Miami, she embarked on a new professional journey, starting with Remax Advance Realty in 2016. Demonstrating her capabilities in the real estate realm, she eventually rose to the position of broker with The RE Society, a role she has held since 2019. Amid her professional pursuits, Amanda faced a personal loss with the passing of her father in 2018. Despite the challenges, Amanda continues to balance her career with family responsibilities. She is a mother, emphasizing the importance of her role as a parent. Additionally, Amanda shares her life with a canine companion named Tuna, highlighting the significance of companionship in her life.

David “Louie” Cordio is Now a Private Person

After his early elimination from the show, David “Louie” Cordio made a swift return to his roots, rejoining his diner, the 50/50, located in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Despite the brevity of his stint on the show, Louie found value in continuing his culinary journey in the familiar surroundings of his establishment. In contrast to the social media prominence often associated with reality show contestants, Louie has chosen a more private path. Not extensively present on social media platforms, he keeps his personal life and professional endeavors relatively low-key, emphasizing a preference for a quieter and more private existence.

