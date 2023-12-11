Hell’s Kitchen Season 8: Where Are The Chefs Now?

Season 8 of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ unfolded in 2010, serving up a feast of culinary chaos under the watchful eye of Chef Gordon Ramsay. The season showcased a dynamic group of chefs navigating intense challenges, heated rivalries, and the notorious wrath of Ramsay. The climactic battle for the head chef position culminated in the victory of Nona Sivley, who secured the coveted position at LA Market. As time has marched on, one can’t help but wonder about the current culinary endeavors of the contestants. Unraveling the present-day stories of these chefs unveils a tapestry of diverse culinary journeys, each colored by the trials and triumphs of their unforgettable time on the show. Let’s look into their kitchens of today.

Nona Sivley Has Expanded Her Catering Company

Nona Sivley, the victorious winner of season 8 and a returning participant in season 11, has forged an impressive career journey after the show. Taking up the esteemed position of head chef at LA Market, she contributed her winning menu to the restaurant’s offerings. Briefly exploring the culinary landscape, Nona also worked at the restaurant Pork & Beans. Driven by entrepreneurial spirit, she founded her own catering business, Sizzling Peach. Currently, Nona serves as the executive chef at The Local Peach, showcasing her culinary expertise.

Expanding her horizons, she has ventured into the establishment of a grocery store in Florida. Beyond her culinary pursuits, Nona engages in philanthropy by partnering with Darelicious to aid children in need. In her personal life, Nona navigated a divorce from her husband, with whom she shares a son. However, she found love again, remarrying her partner Briana, who co-manages their catering business. Nona has adopted her maiden name, Nona Johnson, reflecting the fullness of her personal and professional life.

Russell Kook II is a Celebrated Chef Today

Russell Kook II, the season 8 runner-up and participant in season 10, has carved a path in the culinary world. Following his appearances, Russell showcased his culinary skills on ‘Iron Chef’ and took charge of kitchens at prominent establishments including The Florentine, Chicago Cut Steakhouse, 8UP, and Concetrics. Currently, Russell holds the esteemed position of executive chef at Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse and Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House. Russell’s journey has been marked by the challenge of his father’s diagnosis with lung cancer, adding a poignant layer to his professional success. Alongside his culinary endeavors, he has become associated with Ballyhoo Hospitality, further expanding his influence in the industry.

Jillian Flathers is Working at a Medical Centre Today

Jillian Flathers, following the show, worked at the Radisson Hotel at Star Plaza and briefly at Freddy’s Steakhouse. However, due to a hostile work environment, she resigned from Freddy’s Steakhouse. Jillian gained experience at the White Lodging Marriott near Midway International Airport in Chicago. Her culinary journey also included positions at The Peak Deli and Bulldog Brewing Company.

In her current professional role, Jillian has been the Dietary and Environmental Services Manager at Pagosa Springs Medical Center since 2021. Additionally, she leverages her culinary expertise as a restaurant consultant, contributing to framing menus for various establishments. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jillian has experienced personal joys, including a change in her surname to Jillian Lucero. She is happily married and is the proud mother of two sons.

Trevor “Trev” McGrath Has Taken Retirement From His Kitchen

Trevor “Trev” McGrath, who made a return in season 18 after his initial appearance, has had a dynamic and multifaceted career. Following his first stint on the show, Trev ventured into television, serving as a consultant for CNBC and the Food Network. His culinary skills were further showcased on cooking shows such as ‘Cutthroat Kitchen’ and ‘Restaurant Startup.’ Subsequently, he assumed the role of primary chef at Indiana Marketing and Catering. Following a year-long tenure as a chef at Hotel Alexandra, in 2014, he became the chef and owner of YooNeke, a catering company that has been a central part of his professional journey.

In May 2020, Trev launched the Skinny Chef meal delivery service, demonstrating his commitment to culinary innovation. Expanding his reach, he started a YouTube channel titled Trevor’s Adventures, offering viewers a glimpse into his adventurous journeys. In a notable shift, Trevor transitioned from the kitchen to the postal service, joining the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Abigail “Gail” Novenario is Working With Constellation Culinary Group Since 2018

Abigail “Gail” Novenario continued to flourish in the culinary world as she worked at the Rural Society in Washington DC, showcasing her culinary skills. Gail worked as a chef at Amada NYC, further enriching her culinary experience. Currently, she holds the esteemed position of Chef De Cuisine at Constellation Culinary Group, a role she embraced in 2018. While some reports and Gail’s Instagram bio suggests she has transitioned into a different career path as a flight attendant, her private nature has kept details about her personal life undisclosed. Nevertheless, the hope is extended that Gail is content and thriving in her endeavors.

Sabrina Brimhall Now Runs Her Own YouTube Channel

Sabrina Brimhall pursued a career in culinary arts, initially working at Spagos and later at the Barona Resort. However, she eventually made a significant career shift, as mentioned in an interview with Voyage LA. Sabrina decided to leave her culinary career behind due to the passing of her father. Following this transition, she dedicated her time to volunteer work with a local nonprofit called Lunch On Me. In collaboration with her friend Vanessa, Sabrina created EMILY (Eat Me I Love You), a YouTube channel focusing on promoting healthy eating.

The endeavor extended to working with Open Source Living, contributing to the creation of autonomous communities by assisting neighborhoods in building edible gardens. Presently, Sabrina has her own YouTube channel named, Cook with me Sabrina B, where she shares her culinary expertise. Known for keeping her life private, Sabrina’s journey reflects not only professional adaptability but also a commitment to meaningful causes and a passion for healthy living.

Vincenzo “Vinny” Accardi is an Executive Chef Today

Vincenzo “Vinny” Accardi ventured into the culinary world with many achievements. Following the show, Vinny worked for the New York Athletic Club before he opened his restaurant, Room 55, located in Glendale, NY. However, the restaurant unfortunately closed its doors in January 2018. In 2016, Vinny showcased his culinary prowess on CNBC’s ‘Restaurant Startup’ season 3, emerging as the winner.

Currently, Vinny holds the position of Executive Chef at both Tam O’Shanter Country Club. In a more recent update, he shared plans with Guilty Eats for launching his spice line, aptly named 55 SPICE. This venture is geared towards internet and retail sales, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. Adding to his repertoire, Vinny has taken on the role of a private chef in Miami since 2020. In this capacity, he designs menus for various occasions, including lunch, dinner parties, banquets, and events.

Robert “Rob” McCue Lost His Brother in 2017

Robert “Rob” McCue continued to make a significant impact in the culinary world. Rob ventured into television, appearing on Bravo TV’s show ‘Chef Roble and Co.’ Subsequently, he took the helm of his gastropub, The Fat Monk, which earned recognition as one of the most memorable restaurants of 2017 by New Yorker Magazine. The establishment has also been featured in numerous leading newspapers and secured a place on CBS’s New York Best Uptown Restaurant list. In addition to his success with The Fat Monk, Rob diversified his culinary ventures by creating Granny’s Ice Cream, showcasing his talents in the frozen treat realm. Unfortunately, Rob faced a personal tragedy with the loss of his brother to cancer in 2017. In his personal life, Rob is a family man, sharing his life with a wife and a son.

Boris Poleschuk is Working at The Loft Steakhouse Today

After his appearance on ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ Boris Poleschuk pursued a successful culinary career. He initially took on the role of Sous Chef at Lezoo Restaurant in New York City, showcasing his culinary skills. Building on his experience and expertise, Boris went on to become the executive chef at The Loft Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York. While details about his personal life remain private, Boris’s professional journey post-show reflects his ascent to leadership roles in renowned establishments, demonstrating his culinary prowess and dedication to the culinary craft.

Melissa Doney is an Adjunct Teacher Today

Melissa Doney resumed her role at Fort William Henry Resort before making significant strides in her culinary career. She transitioned into education, becoming a Culinary Instructor at Schenectady County Community College and also served as the chef for a ShopRite Supermarket chain. Since 2016, Melissa has held the position of executive chef at Browns Brewing Company. Beyond her culinary pursuits, Melissa expresses a keen interest in athletics, particularly running. In addition to her role at Browns Brewing Company, she has returned to the field of education, currently serving as an Adjunct Teacher at Schenectady County Community College.

Emily Kutchins is Now a Blogger

Emily Kutchins initially returned to the kitchen of Park Plaza Retirement Center and also worked at Norwood Crossing. Emily’s career then took a turn as she assumed the role of director of catering at Foodstuffs, showcasing her expertise in event catering. Since 2002, she has been a chef at Leaf Kitchens and Consulting, further contributing to the culinary landscape. Emily’s versatility extends to managerial roles, as she worked as an assistant store manager at Mariano’s.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Emily is an avid food blogger, running The Buttery Babe since 2017. Beyond her culinary pursuits, Emily is known for her philanthropic efforts. She served as the former Vice President at the Rebecca Kutchins Fund and actively participates in fundraisers for Children’s Oncology Services. In her personal life, Emily is happily married.

Louis Repucci is Now an Entrepreneur

Louis Repucci embarked on a diverse and successful career in the culinary and hospitality industry. Initially, Louis served as the director of food service at YMCA Camp Oaks, showcasing his leadership and culinary skills. His journey continued as he assumed the role of program director at YMCA Camp Campbell, where Boulder Creek Brewery, under his direction, earned the prestigious title of Best Restaurant in the Santa Cruz Sentinel Reader’s Choice 2015 awards. Furthermore, the YMCA received the Bay Area Parent Favorite in 2012, highlighting Louis’s impactful contributions.

Louis holds a degree in accounting and business management from Cabrillo College, where he also served as the Vice President of Young Americans for Liberty. He expanded his expertise by working in various roles, including head of the food department at Pulse Entertainment & Productions for two years until 2018. Additionally, Louis showcased his culinary talent as a chef at prominent establishments such as The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club and Bon Appétit Management Company.

As a testament to his versatility, Louis worked as an Independent Consultant at Synergy Group. Currently, since 2018, he has held the position of Training Specialist at Yaamava Resort & Casino in San Manuel. Louis continues to excel in leadership roles and is currently serving as the Vice President at All-In Toastmasters since 2023, further solidifying his commitment to professional development and communication skills within the industry.

Ranjit “Raj” Brandston Has Moved to Canada

Raj Brandston went back to his role as a personal chef after the show. As of 2021, he has been actively working at Frankel’s in Brooklyn and undertaking catering chef responsibilities for various venues, including the iconic Rockefeller Center. Notably, Raj embarked on a personal health journey, shedding weight and making significant lifestyle changes. Moreover, Raj decided to make a geographical move, relocating to Canada. This shift indicates a continued exploration of opportunities and experiences in the culinary world. Raj’s dedication to his craft, along with his commitment to personal well-being, showcases a multifaceted and dynamic approach to his career in the culinary industry.

Lewis Curtis Now Works With Harding University

Lewis Curtis returned to work at Lulav before diversifying his culinary ventures. Curtis engaged in various cookery events, including Farm-to-table dining experiences. In 2015, he took a significant step by launching his own catering company, Kingdom Catering LLC, showcasing his culinary skills and entrepreneurial spirit. Additionally, Curtis worked for Aramark Refreshment Service until 2015, gaining valuable experience in the culinary and hospitality industry. He also contributed his expertise to The Nadar Agency, further highlighting his versatility and adaptability in the field.

In 2020, Curtis took on the role of executive chef at Harding University, showcasing his continued commitment to culinary excellence. Alongside his professional endeavors, He made appearances on the Food Network, adding to his culinary achievements and recognition. Curtis entered a new chapter in his personal life by getting married to Jennifer in 2016, and they have welcomed a son into their family.

Lisa LaFranca Has Now Returned to Her Pre-Show Career

After her brief appearance on ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ where Lisa LaFranca was eliminated on the first day, she chose to transition back to the corporate world. Lisa resumed her career in the food and beverage industry, taking on the role of Food and Beverage Director in the corporate sector. Since then, she has maintained a private life, keeping details about her personal and professional endeavors away from the public eye.

Antonia Boregman Has Chosen to Stay Away From Social Media

After experiencing an early elimination from the show due to a migraine and collapsing, Antonia Boregman made significant life changes. Reportedly, she relocated from Chicago to New York City and decided to transition away from the culinary world. Instead, Antonia pursued a career change, working as a sales associate for Mood Designer Fabric, followed by employment at Etsy, a large vintage shop. Since then, she has intentionally kept her life private and has chosen to stay away from social media platforms.

Read More: Hell’s Kitchen Season 4: Where Are The Chefs Now?