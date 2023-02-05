Henny Scott Death: How Did She Die? Was She Killed?

When Henny Scott stepped out of her house to spend time with her friends in December 2018, her mother, Paula Stops, had no idea she would be seeing her daughter for the last time. Henny failed to return home at that, and about 20 days later, her body was found in a snow-covered area close to her Lame Deer, Montana, residence. Showtime’s ‘Murder in Big Horn’ chronicles the strange circumstances surrounding Henny’s disappearance and follows the investigation into her death. Let’s dive into the details surrounding the tragic incident and find out more, shall we?

How Did Henny Scott Die?

A member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Henny Scott was just 14 years old at the time of her death. Like most other young teenagers, Henny shared an intimate bond with loved ones and was especially close to her parents. She was also quite a brilliant student, and people who knew her stated that Henny had great aspirations for her future. Described as a lively and down-to-earth girl, who was in love with life, Henny also enjoyed hanging out with friends, although she had no idea that it would lead to her death.

On December 7, 2018, Henny stepped out of her house after informing her mother that she would be hanging out with her friends. Still, Paula did not think much of the request as Henny and her friends never ventured far and generally stayed around the neighborhood. However, when hours passed without the 14-year-old returning home, her loved ones became seriously concerned and began combing through the nearby areas looking for the missing teenager. They even contacted the families of her friends and were alarmed to learn that everyone had returned safely except Henny. That was when Henny’s family approached authorities to report the 14-year-old missing, although reports claim that the people in charge were allegedly neglectful in registering the complaint and only released it about 14 days later.

In the meantime, local volunteers, along with Henny’s loved ones, created search parties, hoping to get some news about the teenager’s whereabouts. They even asked the local public for help and asked anyone with information to step forward. Still, as the days passed without any progress, her family gradually started fearing the worst. This fear was eventually confirmed about 20 days later, on December 27, when a group found Henny’s deceased and snow-covered body in an area very close to her home. Although first responders arrived almost immediately on the scene and even transported the teen’s body for an autopsy, the police soon confirmed that there was no sign of foul play and that Henny had passed away from hypothermia after being exposed to the cold for long.

Was Henny Scott Killed?

The police carried out their own investigation of Henny’s death and confirmed that there was no sign of foul play. They did not find any bruising on the teen’s body, although she did have traces of alcohol in her system. On top of that, detectives determined that the 14-year-old was wearing extremely light clothes, which proved helpless against the extreme cold. Hence, after reviewing all the facts surrounding Henny’s death, law enforcement officials determined that the teen was not murdered but instead died from accidental hypothermia.

However, Henny’s family was not ready to accept such an explanation as they believe that there was foul play involved in her death. For starters, Paula Stops mentioned that the clothes investigators found Henny to be wearing did not belong to the 14-year-old. Moreover, she was confident that her daughter would never put herself in harm’s way if she were not forced or lured by someone with evil intentions. Hence, she, along with the rest of the community, kept asking the police to restart the investigation until Montana’s Department of Justice stepped in and announced that they would not be filing any federal charges in relation to Henny’s death.

Unfortunately, that was the last information Henny’s family received from governmental authorities, although it did not stop them from trying to find the truth on their own. Her mother and stepfather even went against the customs of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and had Henny’s body exhumed for a second autopsy, hoping it would shed some light on the circumstances surrounding her death. However, even though they believed that Henny had a broken nose and several bruises at the time of her death, the second autopsy could not find any evidence to corroborate this belief.

In fact, apart from minor discoloration due to how the body reacts after death, the autopsy did not find anything to suggest insect bites, blunt force trauma, sexual abuse, or drug use. There were also no signs of bruises anywhere on Henny’s body, and doctors conducting the test could not give any explanation about the reasons behind the teen’s death. Hence, to this day, Henny’s family is determined to pursue the case until they find out the truth behind her death, while authorities are confident that she died from accidental hypothermia.

