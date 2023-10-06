Here Are All the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Filming Locations

Adapted from the 1983 eponymous novel by Stephen King and a prequel to the 2019 film ‘Pet Sematary,’ Paramount+’s ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ is a supernatural horror movie co-written and helmed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, in her directorial debut. Set in 1969, the plot revolves around a young Jud Crandall who dreams of getting away from his hometown of Ludlow, Maine. Soon, his dreams are thwarted when he uncovers some dark secrets buried in a cemetery, making him come face to face with a haunting family history that will keep him connected to Ludlow forever.

In order to fight back the evil forces, Jud bands together with his childhood friends who collectively try their best to loosen the grip of evil that has held Ludlow as its hostage ever since its beginning. The horror thriller film stars Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Pam Grier, and David Duchovny and unfolds in the town of Ludlow in Maine, making the viewers pose the question — where was ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ shot? If you are in the same boat, allow us to get rid of your curiosity once and for all!

Where Was Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Filmed?

‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ was filmed in Québec, specifically on the Island of Montreal. Principal photography for the prequel commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late September of the same year. The Central Canadian province of Québec consists of a versatile landscape, with both flat as well as exposed mountainous terrains, making it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.’ Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations where the horrific plot unfolds!

Island of Montreal, Québec

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ were lensed on the Island of Montreal, which is situated in southwestern Quebec. The production team reportedly set up camp in different areas across the island in order to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, the director and his team were spotted taking over the John Abbott College at 21 275 Rue Lakeshore Road in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Moreover, Aréna Macdonald (McGill) at Maple Street in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue served as a prominent filming site as well.

Many of you might also be wondering whether or not some parts of the prequel were shot in the locations of the original movie. Well, in an early October 2023 interview with Rue Morgue, the filmmaker, Lindsey Anderson Beer, was asked the same and she replied, “We did, yeah, and some others. We didn’t use the same house they used, but we found something that looked pretty similar. We got so much great production value out of Montreal, and it did double very well for Maine at the time.”

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly in late September 2023, Beer explained how ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ was an origin story of how Ludlow was founded. As a matter of fact, a portion of the movie also takes place in the 17th century and showcases how settlers encountered the horrors of the area for the first time. Beer stated, “That was some of my favorite stuff to shoot. It was all outdoors in beautiful woods, and it was like making a mini movie within the movie. I thought it was really important. It’s one thing to hear that there’s a lot of history to the town but another thing to see it.”

Read More: Movies Like Pet Sematary