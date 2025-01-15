Hiccup Reusable Cups Shark Tank Update: Redefining Reusability at Races

As the global demand for sustainable practices grows, Hiccup aims to address a significant environmental challenge by reimagining how we use and discard everyday items. Featured in Season 16, Episode 8 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ the company offers a fresh approach to the concept of reusable cups. While reusable cups have been a familiar idea, Hiccup takes it to a larger scale with a systematic solution that ensures convenience and practicality for users. By focusing on this niche yet impactful area, Hiccup showcases how small, innovative steps can lead to meaningful change, reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable future.

Hiccup: Who Are They And What Do They Do?

Kristina Smithe earned her degree in Environmental Science from St. Petersburg College in 2017 and later pursued a Fire Science/Firefighting program at the same institution. Known for her practical skills and hands-on approach, she has served as a Maintenance Technician with the US Coast Guard since 2008. In January 2018, she joined Marine Towing of Tampa as a Mechanical Engineer, where she applied her expertise to conduct engine room inspections and address issues with malfunctioning machinery. Kristina had always been an athletic individual, regularly participating in marathons and long-distance events.

In December 2011, she ran the California International Marathon, a memorable experience that ultimately altered the course of her life. The day after the marathon, while on a flight home, she realized she had used six paper cups during the short trip for water and coffee. This sparked a moment of reflection — if she alone had used so many cups, how many would all the passengers combined have gone through? Her thoughts then turned to the marathon, where over 9,000 participants and 17 aid stations must have generated an enormous number of discarded cups. The staggering scale of waste struck her deeply, planting the seeds for a more sustainable solution to reduce single-use waste in everyday and large-scale events.

Initially, Kristina assumed that a cup rental service for running events already existed, but she was surprised to find that it didn’t. Determined to make a difference, she designed a reusable cup and had a CAD (computer-aided design) created for it. She found a manufacturer to bring her vision to life and placed an order for an initial batch of 5,000 cups. Made from silicone, the cups are durable, malleable, and designed to be reused. The Hiccup service works by delivery. They are transported in 17-gallon bags, and these bags are reused if they are not damaged. They bring the cups to racing events before they begin and collect them before the aid stations close. Garbage cans are also provided for runners to dump their cups in. After the event, the cups are taken to a facility where they are cleaned using industrial-grade dishwashers, ensuring they are ready for the next racing event.

Hiccup: Where Are They Now?

Hiccup currently operates out of three locations: Tampa, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Willits, California. Over the years, they have provided their services at 82 races and have built up an impressive inventory of 50,000 cups. These eight oz. silicone cups are highly valued by event organizers for the sustainability they offer, providing an eco-friendly alternative to disposable cups. With a mission to eliminate cup waste, Hiccup has expanded its reach to various cities across the United States, serving marathons and races in North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and Minnesota. Their dedication to sustainability and reducing waste has made them a trusted partner for large-scale marathons and races.

Hiccup’s efforts to reduce cup waste have garnered significant media attention, with notable features in publications like Runner’s World. Their impact was also highlighted by Fox 21 during their coverage of the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, where the station praised Hiccup’s presence at the aid stations and commended the company’s forward-thinking approach to sustainability. To date, Hiccup proudly boasts of eliminating approximately 300,000 disposable cups from events, a testament to their success. In addition, Hiccup has been actively collaborating with the no-waste initiatives of various race organizers, working together with a shared vision to create more environmentally responsible events.

Organizers interested in booking Hiccup’s reusable cups can easily reach out through their website. After filling out a registration form, the booking is confirmed, with all further details, including pricing, shared personally. To further optimize costs, the cups are driven directly to event locations rather than shipped. By choosing Hiccup, race organizers not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also support a future where sustainability is at the heart of every event. Hiccup’s commitment to making a positive impact continues to inspire change in the running community. Together, we can race toward a greener future.

