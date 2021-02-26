Developed by Zero-G animation studios, ‘High-Rise Invasion’ is a gripping death-game anime set in an “abnormal space” that looks like a massive city with skyscrapers linked by suspension bridges. The anime follows Yuri Honjō, a high school student who suddenly discovers that she has been transported to this bizarre realm. Now, she must do everything she can to protect herself from figures wearing masks while searching for her brother Rika, who also has been transported into the realm.

Following its release, the series has garnered positive reviews, with critics praising the show for its crisp animation and unpredictable plot. There are already considerable rumors about a possible season 2. Here is what we have been able to find out about it.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2: Release Date

‘High-Rise Invasion’ season 1 premiered on Netflix on February 25, 2021. The anime was originally announced during the Netflix Anime Festival on October 26, 2020. It was directed by Masahiro Takata and written by Tōko Machida.

As for season 2, neither Netflix nor the series producers have released any statement regarding the sophomore season of ‘High-Rise Invasion.’ But Japanese animation has always received a favorable treatment from the streaming giant. Over the years, Netflix has produced numerous anime shows, some of which subsequently went on to enjoy multi-season runs on the service.

‘Beastars,’ the critically-acclaimed anime based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki, is a perfect example of this. The anime introduced Itagaki’s brilliant work to a much broader audience. And its international success ensured that it would come back for at least another season. The ‘High-Rise Invasion’ ONA can potentially do the same thing for the manga of the same name. Considering the early responses from the viewers, the first season is going to be a hit. And that might lead to a long run on the streaming service for the anime.

‘High-Rise Invasion’ is a finished manga, and there is enough source material available for the anime to last several seasons. If the success of season 1 convinces both the producers and Netflix executives within the next few months that the anime merits a renewal, expect ‘High-Rise Invasion’ season 2 to come out at some point in 2023.

High-Rise Invasion Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

Season 1 of ‘High-Rise Invasion’ concludes with Yuri’s and allies’ victory over the masks that Mamoru Aikawa sends. Yuri defeats Swimmer Mask before sealing Great Angel’s abilities and bringing him under her control with her newly-unlocked manipulation abilities as a Closer to God. Elsewhere, Mamoru discovers that Rika and Yuri are siblings and finally manages to get an emotional response from the former when Mamoru threatens the latter. The episode ends with Yuri declaring that she will find her brother and destroy this hellish realm.

In season 2, the search for Rika might continue. Yuri might discover new abilities. The mastermind and administrators of the game might also reveal themselves in the next season.

