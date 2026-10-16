Hollywood Arts Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Dan Schneider, ‘Hollywood Arts’ is a spinoff of ‘Victorious’ that follows Trina Vega as she returns to Hollywood Arts High School as a substitute acting teacher. Hoping to improve her reputation after years of being overshadowed by her pop-star sister, Tori, Trina sees the job as an opportunity to prove herself. However, her students soon turn the experience into an unpredictable challenge. Emmy is a tech-savvy girl who doubts her talent, while her brother Oscar is a gifted actor who easily wins the attention of his female classmates. Qwest lies to his father about being a basketball player, and Pepper often takes time to understand jokes. Meanwhile, wealthy student Jen Z competes with her best friend, Pepper, for Oscar’s attention. As Trina tries to guide this eccentric group through their lives at the performing arts school, she finds herself caught up in their chaotic adventures.

Amid the awkward encounters and constant disorder at Hollywood Arts, Trina discovers that teaching her students may also help her learn more about herself. Season 1 ends with a heartbreak for Emmy, whose actions are misunderstood by Mateo. Emmy and Mateo grow close during the Renaissance Faire at Hollywood Arts High School, but their secret relationship takes a hit because of the enmity between Oscar and Mateo. The two of them have been competitors for a long time, making it difficult for Oscar to accept that Emmy has feelings for Mateo. With the chaos intensifying, fans can expect the already announced season 2 (which could also be season 1 episode 13) to start streaming in the first half of 2027.

Hollywood Arts Season 2 Might Explore Emmy and Mateo’s Relationship

The first season of ‘Hollywood Arts’ ends with Emmy scratching her name off the list for another Renaissance Faire. She is invited by Mateo to join him for the upcoming event, but Emmy takes her name off the list to pacify Oscar. However, this is a plan suggested by Trina, who tells Emmy that she can secretly continue seeing Mateo, while still caring for her brother, Oscar. Seeing Emmy’s name scratched out, Mateo misunderstands the intentions and assumes that Emmy is no longer interested in him. Emmy believes that she has lost her chance with Mateo as she returns to class. But Mateo sends her a message that he knows she took her name out of the list, but he still wants to give their bond a chance. Emmy is overjoyed and instantly says that she wants to hang out with him.

Season 2 might take the relationship further and examine how it affects Oscar. If Oscar finds out that Emmy is still dating Mateo, he might try to sabotage the relationship once again. We could also see Mateo and Oscar coming to terms with their bitter rivalry, and Emmy stuck between the two. Amidst all this, Trina could step in as the dating advisor for Emmy and make things more chaotic than they already are. Towards the end of the first season, Trina compares Emmy’s story to Juliet’s tale in “Romeo and Juliet,” since Emmy is trapped between two feuding individuals. Trina could also advise Emmy to make wild gestures of love, which would only make things more hilarious.

Talking about unresolved relationships, Trina and Robbie may also cross paths again and face a difficult situation. Robbie is deeply in love with Trina, only for her to constantly reject him and tell him that she views him as a brother. However, Trina’s feelings eventually change, especially after Robbie sings her a song. In season 2, we might see Trina and Robbie dealing with their mutual attraction once again, though Robbie is already trying to move on. These unresolved relationships could make the show more entertaining in the second season.

Hollywood Arts Season 2 May Feature Wild and Unpredictable Characters

‘Hollywood Arts’ is a character-driven show where each lead character has a unique personality, contributing vividly to the humor. Besides the main characters, others also play a pivotal role in the story. In season 2, we can expect most of the cast members to reprise their roles. Fans could see Daniella Monet as Trina Vega again, bringing back her quirky charm. We could also see Alyssa Miles as Emmy Ward, Erika Swayze as Jen Z, Emmy Liu-Wang as Pepper, Peyton Jackson as Qwest, and Martin Kamm as Oscar Ward again. Along with these individuals, viewers can expect appearances from Yvette Nicole Brown as Principal Helen Dubois, Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro, and Zac Bellward as Mateo.

We can also expect a cameo from Eric Lange as Erwin Sikowitz, the eccentric teacher at Hollywood Arts High School. In season 2, both Mateo and Robbie may have more significant roles to play, as their character arcs are directly linked to Emmy and Trina. Since the show primarily unfolds in a school setting, we may see the second season introduce new and talented students, who might challenge Jen Z, Oscar, Pepper, Qwest, and Emmy on the stage. Along with the students, we might also see new faculty members in the second season, as well as possible cameos by the school’s popular alumni. These new characters might enhance the story’s flavor, making the show more dynamic.

Hollywood Arts Season 2 Might Have Unpredictable Moments and New Crises at Hollywood Arts High School

‘Hollywood Arts’ will return for a second season, which has already been confirmed. The viewers will be curious to see how the main group of friends and their teacher, Trina, deal with the disorder they face in their lives. Qwest could be forced to admit the truth to his father and face the consequences of the same. Qwest has lied to his father about being on the school’s basketball team, and revealing this might put his future in jeopardy. Pepper and Jen Z will likely continue their love-hate relationship as they still try to get Oscar’s attention.

At the same time, Emmy and Oscar have their own issues to deal with. Trina still has to figure out how to get over her insecurities related to her success and career trajectory. While enjoying her time at the school, Trina has yet to step out of the shadows of her more popular sister. The school faces budgetary shortages in the first season, which is an issue that could also be examined in season 2. Ultimately, season 2 could be a more complex and layered continuation of the show.

Read More: Is Hollywood Arts High School a Real Institution?