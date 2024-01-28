6 Best Home Invasion Horror Movies on HBO Max (Jan 2024)

Scelerophobia is the fear of burglars and robbers. In other words, it is the fear of home invasion. Over time, horror movies have incorporated this fear in various storylines and given us great home invasion horror flicks. These range from cult classics to new experimental thrillers to horror comedies. In this article, we bring you a list of scary home invasion movies available on HBO Max.

6. The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Masked people with axes. This pretty much sums up ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ directed by Johannes Roberts. A sequel to ‘The Strangers’ (2008), it stars Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Emma Bellomy, and Damian Maffei. The movie follows Mike, his wife Cindy, and their children Kinsey and Luke as they arrive at a mobile home park in Gaitlin Lake where Uncle Marvin lives. What is supposed to be a getaway takes the form of a nightmare when three masked people, namely Doll-face, Pin-Up Girl, and The Man in the Mask (also there in the first part) arrive at their doorstep, thirsty for murder. What follows is how the family tries to survive a night of terror at the hands of people who speak not through their mouths but with their axes. You can watch this movie here.

5. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Belonging to the Evil Dead franchise, one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is directed by Lee Cronin and stars Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Lily Sullivan, and Gabrielle Echols. It follows Ellie, a single mother, who lives in a condemned apartment with her teenage children Danny and Bridget. After an earthquake shakes up the building, the children, who discover a concealed chamber in the basement, find a volume of the ‘Book of the Dead’ and phonograph records in one of which a priest recites incantations to summon demonic entities. Soon, Ellie is possessed by something demonic and dies only to return from the dead as a monster bent on killing everyone around, including her children and her younger sister Beth. But it all depends on letting her inside the apartment where Beth and the kids are. A slasher/home invasion horror, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ can be watched here.

4. When a Stranger Calls (2006)

When is a home invasion not a home invasion? When the invader is already inside the house. Directed by Simon West, ‘When a Stranger Calls’ Camilla Belle, Tessa Thompson, Clark Gregg, and Katie Cassidy. It follows Jill (Belle) who arrives at a posh family’s mansion to babysit their children. She thought it was going to be a quiet night but the phone kept ringing and a stranger kept asking her weird questions. Things get serious when she finds out that the call is coming from inside the very house. No matter what happens, she has to keep the children safe but that will only be possible when she keeps herself safe from the stranger. You can watch the film here.

3. Funny Games (1997)

There is something about the visual quality of the 90s horror films that makes them more appealing and organic. This is especially applicable to ‘Funny Games’ an Austrian directed by Michael Haneke. When the Schobers (Georg (Ulrich Mühe), his wife Anna (Susanne Lothar), and their son Georgie (Devon Gearhart)) arrive at their holiday home for a vacation, they expect a peaceful stay. But fate has something else for something in store for them in the form of two weird boys named Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering) who love to play sadistic games. What makes things worse is that one of the boys interacts with the viewers, making us complicit in their schemes. You can watch ‘Funny Games’ here.

2. The Cheshire Murders (2013)

A documentary film directed by David Heilbroner and Kate Davis, ‘The Chesire Murders’ showcases the horrific case of triple murder and arson in Cheshire, Connecticut, that took place on July 23, 2007. Linda Hayes and Joshua Komisarjevsky invaded the home of the Petit family i.e. William, his wife Jennifer, and their daughters 7-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Michaela. Jennifer and Michaela were sexually assaulted after which Linda and Joshua lit the house on fire to remove all evidence of the chaos they created, before escaping. William was the only one who survived. The documentary also shows the trial of the criminals and what led to their life imprisonment and not the death penalty. A film that is sure to get you enraged, and pained and leave you emotionally worn out, ‘The Cheshire Murders’ can be watched right here.

1. Parasite (2019)

This Oscar-winning Korean film stars Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park Seo-joon, Kang Ho Song, Park So-dam, and Choi Woo-shik. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this film follows two families, one rich and one poor. The poor family’s son makes his way into the rich household by forging the usual documents and pretending to be a teacher for the rich family’s daughter. He even manages to get his poor family hired as professionals by the rich family. A successful home invasion calls for a celebration, especially with the rich family out on a trip but things take a dark turn when it is revealed that there is a stranger living in the basement for a long time. A brilliant take on the home invasion horror genre, ‘Parasite’ is one of a kind. You can watch it here.

