House of Guinness Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Created by Steven Knight, Netflix’s ‘House of Guinness’ follows the story of four siblings whose lives take a significant turn after the death of their father. When brewery mogul Benjamin Guinness dies, he leaves behind a will that leaves all four of his children entirely dissatisfied with their situation. Despite their anger toward their father, they have a business to run and a reputation to protect. Major focus stays on Arthur and Edward, the brothers on whom the majority of the Guinness fortune is bestowed. The season ends on a major cliffhanger for which a second season is entirely necessary. As of writing, the second season has not been greenlit. However, considering the success of Knight’s previous projects, especially with Netflix, there is a good chance that we will see the Guinness family again. However, given the timeline, that might not happen until 2027.

House of Guinness Season 2 Will Focus on the Political Conquest of the Guinness Family

The first season of ‘House of Guinness’ ends with the Fenian Patrick Cochrane firing a shot at Arthur Guinness’ election rally. Previously, he’d sent a bullet with Guinness written on it as a symbol of his intentions. However, the screen cuts to black before we can find out whether the bullet found its mark, and more importantly, who its mark really was. The second season will begin in the aftermath of the shooting, and considering how history played out, Arthur will end up winning the election. This means that even if he were shot, he would survive the wound. Though publicly shooting a prospective MP doesn’t sound too good for Patrick. The success of Arthur’s campaign will open the door to politics and a new kind of power to the family, which means many more games and machinations are bound to unravel.

At the same time, the threat of the Brotherhood has not gone away yet, and with Arthur in the Parliament, they might have renewed interest in using him as their pawn to secure Ireland’s freedom. On top of these professional complexities, there is also the personal space that draws drama and chaos for the siblings, particularly Arthur and Edward. With Olivia and Sean Rafferty planning to end up together, there is a good chance that the Guinness family’s right-hand man will make his own moves to get what he wants. It does not spell anything good for the family since Sean knows where all the bodies are buried, since he buried most of them for the family.

House of Guinness Season 2 Will Feature a Mix of New and Familiar Faces

‘House of Guinness’ would be nothing without the Guinnesses, which means all the main cast members will return for the second season. This includes Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket, and Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness. The family spouses, like Lady Olivia (Danielle Galligan) and Adelaide (Ann Skelly), and Benjamin’s official mistress, Christine (Jessica Reynolds), will also return to fuel the family chaos. On the professional front, the Guinnesses cannot do without Sean Rafferty, Byron Hedges, and John Potter, which means James Norton, Jack Gleeson, and Michael McElhatton will return as well.

Additionally, Niamh McCormack’s Ellen Cochrane is also expected to remain a major presence in the show, considering that there are still many things unresolved between her and Edward, and more importantly, between the Guinnesses and the Fenians. Speaking of the Fenians, Seamus O’Hara’s Patrick Cochrane might also be seen, either in prison or on the run, as his fate will set the tone for Ellen and Edward’s relationship going forward. Meanwhile, Dervla Kirwan’s Aunt Agnes will continue to work in the background for the family. To create more trouble, new characters are expected to join the second season, which means a bunch of new actors will be joining the Netflix series soon enough.

House of Guinness Season 2 Will Walk the Gray Line of the Guinness’ Morality

One of the great things about Steven Knight’s characters is that they are rarely painted in black and white, which means there is a lot of scope for character development. He does the same with ‘House of Guinness’, where, despite being the protagonists, the Guinness siblings cannot entirely be classified as good people. As becomes repeatedly evident through their choices, they put the family’s business and name above everything else, and this is not going to change in the second season either. Once Arthur is elected as a Member of Parliament, the power associated with his position is expected to corrupt him and Edward in interesting ways. The financial success of the business is going to make them more audacious, which means they will end up in more trouble.

The introduction of new elements will also set the pace for the Guinnesses and how the events unfold for them. The shift will also appear in their personal relationships, which are already considerably fraught, with none of the Guinness siblings married to the person they actually love. Arthur’s homosexuality will continue to remain a point of contention, especially as he tries to gain more influence in the Parliament. It also remains to be seen how Edward handles his marriage with Adelaide and his love for Ellen, especially after Ellen’s brother tries to kill his brother. No matter what direction the story takes, madness and mayhem are expected to unravel in the most glorious of manners.

