House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: Rhaenyra Takes King’s Landing

Things shift quickly after the devastating Battle of the Gullet in the second episode of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3. The premiere episode marked the death of Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Jace. His body is brought back to Dragonstone by Baela on Moondancer, leaving Rhaenyra heartbroken. At first, she is not able to accept what’s right in front of her as she calls out to her son, asking him what he’s done. But reality hits soon enough, and as everyone gathers around her, she blames each one of them for letting Jace lock her in her room and go to battle himself. They all stood by and watched, and now her son is dead. However devastating her grief may be, there is still a war to win, and Rhaenyra is reminded of that soon enough. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Blacks Deal With the Aftermath of Jace’s Death

The aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet leaves the surviving soldiers of the Triarchy stranded on the coast. They quickly move inland, leaving a trail of blood in their wake. Meanwhile, Alyn looks for Corlys and is soon joined by Baela, who assures him that Corlys has been lost at sea before and taken for dead, but he returned every single time. She also reveals that Addam has told her that they are Corlys’ illegitimate children, which leads them to have a heartfelt conversation about the Sea Snake. Addam takes to his dragon to look for Corlys and eventually finds him. He is alive and well, but disappointed about the way things eventually turn out. With High Tide sacked, he confesses he has nothing left to give to Alyn and Addam, so he offers to give them their, which is what they had wanted all along.

Having caused havoc at the Gullet with Sheepstealer, Baela returns to the Vale to seek asylum from Lady Arryn, who is expectedly furious to see her. Baela confesses she made a mistake taking Sheepstealer to the battle, but it is when she discovers Jace is dead that the true extent of her actions dawns on her. This makes Lady Arryn even more adamant about sending her away, noting that she should have been on the ship to Pentos, but Baela has nowhere left to go. She offers the protection of her dragon in exchange for letting her and Sheepstealer stay in the wilds of the Vale, and Lady Arryn accepts. Meanwhile, the news of Jace’s death reaches Daemon, who is celebrating his latest victory with the Winter Wolves.

He is called back to Dragonstone and has to leave the garrison, whom he encourages to keep doing the good work and take down all of their Queen’s enemies. Believing the three dragons are still on watch, he assures them they will be protected. Before leaving, he has one final meeting with Alys Rivers, who asks for Harrenhal as a reward for her service. While he acknowledges that she was of great help, he also points out that she has no title to warrant her receiving ownership of Harrenhal. He assures her they will find something else to reward her with, but she leaves in anger, telling Daemon to remember what she told him and not return to the place. When Daemon reaches Dragonstone, he finds Hugh and Ulf have left their mission. When they try to explain why they left, he chides them for abandoning their post, and Ulf even gets slapped.

Daemon Convinces Rhaenyra to Keep Fighting

Daemon is surprised to find that Mysaria, whom he left as a prisoner, now has the queen’s trust. He talks about how she has quickly risen in the ranks and suspects something has happened between his former mistress and his wife. Clearly, neither of them has any love left for one another, but they do wonder whether Alicent can be trusted. Daemon senses a hint of jealousy when Mysaria wonders if the bond between Rhaenyra and Alicent persists even after all that has happened. They spring into action when they are told that Vhagar has been seen leaving King’s Landing and heading towards the Riverlands. Daemon talks to Rhaenyra, who is still in mourning. As they talk about Jace, she mentions Sheepstealer Baela told her about, adding that they don’t know who the rider is.

He promises he will find this new rider who seems to be working for the Greens. When Rhaenyra tries to dismiss him, he tells her about Vhagar. She laments the thought of sitting on the throne of swords, having lost her two sons, but then, Daemon tells her about the vision he had at Harrenhal. He says he saw the Song of Ice and Fire and a silver-haired girl with three dragons. If it were all true, could Rhaenyra really back down from the fight now? Elsewhere, the wagon carrying Larys and Aegon is attacked by the Triarchy looters. It gives the duo an opening, so they steal the gold, kill whoever can stop them, and leave. Larys wishes to go to Duskendale, but Aegon decides to head towards Rook’s Rest, where Cole is currently stationed.

At King’s Landing, Alicent springs into action the moment Aemond leaves. Her first stop is to meet the leader of the Gold Cloaks, Commander Largent, and tell him of Rhaenyra’s arrival. When he asks her who decided on it, she names Haelena. Next, she tells Ser Rickard to assemble the small council for an emergency meeting, but he senses she has done something wrong. He betrays her to Lord Jasper, who shows up in her room while she is busy preparing a bag to flee. He confronts her about her actions and tries to rape her, but Maester Orwyle arrives in time with some soldiers. Jasper is arrested and thrown in prison while Alicent goes to Haelaena, whom she updates about what’s going on.

Rhaenyra Heads to King’s Landing While Alicent Tries to Flee

With Haelaena ‘s help, she convinces the sentries to stand down the battlements and let Rhaenyra and her dragons enter the city. As they prepare to escape, Alicent confesses that she was struck by her daughter’s words when she said she was happier before she was queen. Now, two of her sons are as good as gone, but she hopes she can still save Haelaena, who wishes to keep chickens once they are away from all this mess. Menawhile, Rhaenyra, backed by Daemon, prepares to fly for King’s Landing. Mysaria hands her the crown and hopes that the queen will call for her, remembering her loyalty. Daemon notes about the developments that have happened in his absence, but Rhaenyra is in no mood to explain anything. Daemon instructs Hugh and Ulf to join them and stay close while they take over the city. This time, he expects them not to abandon their mission.

Cole and his army spot Vhagar, and they continue their march to Harrenhal. Aemond quickly takes charge of the castle, killing everyone in his way. He is disappointed to discover that Daemon is not there. He asks Simon Strong to bear arms, but when the old man tries to convince him there is no need for violence, the one-eyed prince kills him and his two sons. In the process, he is stabbed in the back and starts bleeding profusely. Before he falls unconscious, he sees Alys standing at a short distance, whom he pleads to for help. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra reaches King’s Landing and meets no opposition, at least till the gate. She and Daemon enter the castle, and he slays anyone who stands in their path. They reach the throne room, but are confronted by the Kingsguard.

Rhaenyra Kills Old Enemies

Daemon is ready to fight and kill the entire Kingsguard, and even Rhaenyra brandishes her sword. They are already outnumbered when the Gold Cloaks show up. For a minute, it seems they have been trapped, but then Commander Largent acknowledges Daemon and swears fealty to Rhaenyra, ending the fight before it even begins. There is nothing stopping her from taking the Iron Throne, but before that, she wishes to have Aegon’s head. Her usurper brother is nowhere to be found, and Maester Orwyle tells Daemon that this is likely Larys’ doing. Still, they need someone to make an example out of, and to save himself, Orwyle offers Jasper, who is currently imprisoned.

In the dungeons, Daemon is informed of a better prize waiting for him, courtesy of Larys. In court, Rhaenyra receives everyone who was imprisoned for their loyalty to her. When Jasper is brought to her by the Gold Cloaks, she asks him who else on his council is left alive. He tells her she will be hanged for this, but before he can say any further, Daemon walks into the hall with Otto Hightower. Rhaenyra is confused to see him, but since Aegon has fled, it only makes sense to kill the man who put him on the throne. She knows it’s necessary, but she doesn’t know if she can do it herself. Otto asks Daemon to do it, preferring not to get hacked at. But Daemon hands the sword to Rhaenyra.

On the first try, she hits him on his back, but the second time, she cuts his head off clean. Daemon beheads Jasper, and stepping on the blood of Otto Hightower, Rhaenyra makes her way to the throne. Moments after she’s taken her rightful place, Alicent and Haelaena, who had tried to escape, are dragged into the court. There is a look of surprise on Rhaenyra’s face, while Alicent is shocked to see her father’s beheaded body in front of her. When she looks at Rhaenyra, she doesn’t see the woman she made the deal with, and that scares her about what will happen to her and her daughter now.

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