House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: Who Killed the Gold Cloaks?

As HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon‘ Season 3 enters its second half, some major developments take place in the fifth episode, which will define what eventually happens to all the major characters. The episode begins with the Winter Wolves and the Riverlands army being stopped in their tracks by Criston Cole and his forces. It seems his guerrilla warfare strategy is working. He is not only attacking them in the night, but he is also burning down the bridges that they need to keep moving forward. Eventually, they hit the ceiling of their patience, which leads Roddy the Ruin to ask young Lord Tully how long they will keep dealing with the insufferable Cole. This is when Oscar Tully decides that it’s time they gave Cole a taste of his own medicine. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rhaenyra and Daemon Start Clashing Again

As cats are released in the castle, Rhaenyra attends to the concerns of Lady Frey. In the last season, Jace offered them Harrenhal in return for their allegiance to the Black Queen, but now, the Queen’s bounty has turned it into a prize for anyone who slays her cousin. They are not happy about it, but for now, they are ready to keep their mouths shut since they have been given a seat on the council. During the meeting, Addam and Baela reveal that Vhagar was spotted in the Riverlands, but it has been evading them. Rhaenyra tells them to return to their watch, but Addam points out that they have just returned and that they, especially Baela, need a break.

Later, Baela confides in Addam about her guilt for Jace’s death and her fear of being married off to some old Lord so the Queen can have another ally. The Queen agrees that her watchers need a break, even as Baela claims she is perfectly fine, and gives the job to Daemon. Or at least, she tries to. With the Lady Frey taking the council seat, Torrhen Manderly takes it upon himself to tell her everything about everyone on the council, which irks Daemon. He and Mysaria, once again, start fighting about the city’s state, and Daemon points out that his Gold Cloaks are being murdered in Flea Bottom. So, when Rhaenyra tells him to go looking for Vhagar, he says he will do it after he’s found out who is killing his men.

When he leaves the meeting, Rhaenyra points out that he is openly disobeying her again, and she is not ready to have a repeat of Dragonstone all over again. In return, he advises her to set aside her need for revenge and focus on getting her house in order. He chides her for letting the taunts of the commonfolk get to him and points out that she shouldn’t have let the Gold Cloaks loose anyway. Had she shown restraint, things wouldn’t have been so bad. Their conversation ends when Rhaenyra is informed of Joffrey’s arrival in King’s Landing. While he wishes to see his mother, she isn’t ready to face him just yet.

Mysaria Finds Alicent’s Secret

Having discovered that her daughter is pregnant, Alicent asks Maester Orwyle to obtain the potion to end the pregnancy. While he brings it to her, he also admits that he cannot do it again without letting the new Queen know about it. He has already risked his head by keeping her secret. The whole thing proves in vain because Helaena has no intention of drinking the concoction. Even as Alicent tries to explain how her child could create problems for everyone, Helaena is steadfast in keeping it. Her mother makes it clear that if the child is a boy, he will either be killed for being a challenge to Rhaenyra or sent away to the Wall or someplace from where he will never be able to make his claim. But Helaena doesn’t care.

When Aemond is mentioned, she tells her mother that he is still in Harrenhal and burns without fire. The next day, Mysaria shows up at their quarters. Her birds have told her Orwyle brought Alicent something, and she asks to be shown what it was. Alicent has no choice but to obey, and she claims that it is she who is pregnant. When Mysaria asks by whom, Alicent says it is not something she is proud of, and the Queen already knows about it. To crush any doubts, she consumes the concoction herself. Mysaria leaves, but the effects of the potion leave Alicent sick. She knows they cannot stay at King’s Landing anymore, so she trades her necklace with a maid in return for hatching an escape plan for her and Helaena.

The next day, she tells Helaena that they can flee through the secret tunnel in Aemond’s chamber, the same one used during Blood and Cheese. Alicent says they will have to leave Jaheara, who, as a girl, will most likely be safe with Rhaenyra. But Helaena refuses to leave her daughter behind. At night, they leave their room dressed as maids, but whatever hopes they had of escape are quashed because Mysaria is right outside. Now, she knows Helaena is the one who is pregnant. She knows she must relay this info to the Queen, but Alicent begs her not to. She also points out that the White Worm could use this opportunity to earn a favor with the Hightowers, just in case she needs it in the future.

She also points out that despite Rhaenyra’s current affections, Mysaria must look out for herself because eventually, the Queen will find her way to Daemon, no matter what. This gives Mysaria food for thought. Later that night, Helaena follows the cat, who senses something behind the wall. It turns out to be another secret passage, which gives Alicent yet another ray of hope. However, she faces disappointment in the form of a wall blocking the way forward. At the same time, they cannot go back because the door is closed and can only be opened from the other side. To make matters worse, the cat starts Helaena, causing her to drop the lamp and throw both women into darkness.

Aegon Finds Another Familiar Face

Vhagar’s spotting pushes Aegon to leave their temporary shelter in Rook’s Rest. He is determined to find his brother and kill him, and refuses to listen to Larys, who points out that it would be impossible for Aegon to kill his brother in his current state. Soon, he gets tired, and when he can no longer walk, he starts ranting. He talks about how Aemond was the star child and given every advantage that was kept from him. He laments that, even after all he suffered at the hands of his brother, their mother still loves Aemond more. Eventually, Larys’ patience runs out. He calls Aegon a whiny, self-flagellating brat who has had every chance to be great. Instead, he has become a terrible king and even a terrible man. With that, Larys takes his leave, but Aegon follows him soon enough.

Realizing his efforts are futile, Aegon asks Larys to hire a ship, which is when Tyland Lannister finds them. It turns out he survived the Battle of the Gullet and is now traveling with some hired swords. Soon, he and Larys argue over where to take Aegon. Tyland thinks they should go to his home in Casterly Rock, where they will have all the support they need. He also points out that Aegon would never like Braavosi heat, among other things, he prefers not to mention. In the meantime, the man who made Aegon kiss his boot finds the crown in his bag. But before he can do anything, Aegon stabs him to death. At Harrenhal, groups of men show up in search of Aemond. They want to collect the Queen’s bounty, but the haunted halls and Alys’ witchy tricks scare away most of them.

Meanwhile, Aemond is recovering from his injuries and has dreams of his burning brother. He remembers that Helaena told him he would die here, but he didn’t listen. The next time, he wakes up calling for Vhagar, but Alys tells him the dragon is long gone. She tells him about the fall of King’s Landing and the rumor about Aegon’s death, though she doesn’t know if it’s true. Aemond launches into a monologue about how his brother, whom he looked up to, always tormented him and made his life hell. And yet, their mother loved Aegon best, so Alys tries to help him with his mommy issues. The next day, three more men show up, having climbed the wall to enter through a different path. Alys’ tricks don’t work on them, and they almost kill her when Aemond shows up and kills them all.

Criston Cole Reveals His True Intentions

Having burned one bridge, Criston Cole knows that the Riverlands army will take the path to the Stoney Sept. So that’s where he and his forces march next. On the way, he and Gwayne chat about how great Oldtown is, and the Hightower offers Criston the chance to come live there. Their conversation is cut short when the horses start acting weirdly. It turns out the whole field has been covered with crow’s feet. The enemy has made their move, and now, Cole and his people are without horses. Gwayne thinks they still have time to turn back and go to Tumbleton, but Cole pushes forward. They hack at grasses and shrubs, have leeches sucking their blood, but Cole shows no intention of stopping.

And then, they reach the Stoney Sept, only to discover that the enemy has not only crossed the bridge already, but they have also burned it. Now, Gwayne thinks it’s time to leave, but Cole doesn’t relent. Gwayne points out that moving forward means certain death, and then he is hit with the realization that death is what Cole wanted all along. This is when he decides he has had enough. So, when Cole tries to give a rousing speech to the remaining men, Gwayne and his men pack up and leave. Meanwhile, Daemon finds Rhaenyra at the sept. He tells her about the dying Gold Cloaks, leading her to wonder who is plotting against her and why the gods are turning away from her. He assures her that the conflict was expected and will be resolved. When she thinks that something evil is working against her, he tells her it’s just men, no omens.

The Gold Cloaks Face a Powerful and Dangerous Enemy

As Daemon takes control of the Gold Cloaks, he tells Luther that he should exercise restraint, especially when it comes to the Queen. As more Gold Cloaks are brutally murdered in broad daylight, the others point out that they are not being paid at all for all this danger. Daemon gives a rousing speech (Criston Cole, take notes!) about how their current sacrifice will eventually lead them to be showered in gold. His words work, for now. Meanwhile, regular updates are sent to Ormund, who is behind the murders. He is happy to learn about the growing unrest in the city. He sits down with Daeron to find out what he has been studying. They have a good chat about Meria Martell, but then Daeron beats him at chess, and he almost loses it.

Still, he tells Daeron never to apologize for winning and then shows him the coin he has made in his likeness. Later, a similar coin is found by Daemon and Luthor Largent after they torture and interrogate a man. Daemon relays the information of Daeron being declared king by Ormund to Rhaenyra, angrily stating that they should have burned their enemies when they had the chance. Later, as Daemon goes looking for Ser Luthor, he is greeted by a horrendous sight. The Commander of the City Watch and several Gold Cloaks are seated around a table in the Last Supper style. Their intestines are on the table, and the writing on the wall reads: a feast for traitors.

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