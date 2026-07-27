House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: What Happens to Corlys?

As the third season of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ nears its end, another major death shakes things up in the ever-growing chaos of Westeros. The sixth episode opens with Criston Cole and whatever remains of his army. The last time we saw him, he refused to run back and accept defeat and was ready to die in a blaze of glory in a manner that songs would be written about, hailing him as the greatest knight there ever was. Now, we find him and his soldiers stumble upon a Tully camp that seems to have been destroyed. Something or someone attacked and killed them, laying waste to their encampment. While they try to ascertain what happened, the seemingly dead soldiers rise and attack them. It was a trap laid by the enemy, and Cole led his men smack in the middle of it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Criston Cole Meets His End

Cole and his men fight back and succeed in killing all the men, but several of their men are also killed in the process. Just as Cole declares victory by shouting House Hightower’s slogan, “We light the way,” he realizes that the dead men weren’t the trap. Now, he and a handful of soldiers still standing beside him are surrounded by the Tully army and the Winter Wolves. Still, Cole is not ready to give up. He asks for a duel, with him fighting their best man. This way, they can declare a winner without having more men die in the process. However, young Lord Tully clarifies that this is not about glory. He is deeply intent on killing every single Green soldier in front of him. As Criston Cole prepares for this already doomed battle, he is hit in the chest with an arrow.

More arrows swiftly arrive from the bow of Alysanne Blackwood, killing him on the spot and sealing the fate of his men. Meanwhile, Alicent and Helaena are found trapped in the tunnel, but Rhaenyra doesn’t get to them yet because she is busy with her council. Daemon is angry about the murder of his Gold Cloaks and wishes to fly to Tumbleton and burn down Ormund and his people. But everyone on the council reminds Rhaenyra that they cannot be seen killing their own subjects, at least not with the public opinion already turning against her. She decides to send assassins, but stops Daemon from going, which angers him even further. She asks Alyn to visit Corlys and tell him to send more Velaryon men to help keep the city in check.

Her next order of business is the House Baratheon delegation that has finally arrived to answer her call. Lord Borros, however, didn’t show up because he has ridden south to fight the Vulture King in Dorne. This makes Rhaenyra angry, leading her to lash out at them for failing to protect Luke back then. She threatens to kill the messenger in place of Lord Borros, so he offers to do anything for her, and she asks for his belt. Outside Tumbleton, Hugh arrives to take over the watch from Ulf, who starts reminiscing about the old days when they were poor and dragonless, but freer. He wonders if it was all worth it, and Hugh doesn’t really have an answer.

Rhaenyra Discovers the Truth About Helaena

Rhaenyra confronts Alicent about her and Helaena’s escape attempt, wondering why they suddenly tried to flee when they were being treated well. Alicent tells her about Helaena’s pregnancy, explaining that it was her plan to flee and that her daughter should be spared. But an angry Rhaenyra points out that they were found by the guards and must be punished. So, their guard is doubled, and there will be no more walks to the Godswood. Outside, Mysaria asks Rhaenyra what Alicent told her, and the Queen reveals the part about Helaena’s pregnancy. When she asks Mysaria if she had any idea about this, the White Worm claims she didn’t, which strikes Rhaenyra as odd. Later, Mysaria asks the maid, who ratted out Alicent and Helaena, to be killed.

Daemon tries to get the Gold Cloaks to rally behind him, but with Luthor Largent dead, his speech doesn’t work so well anymore. They don’t want their penniless children to be fatherless, too. Meanwhile, Alyn visits Corlys, who has done a nice job of laying the Triarchy raiders to waste. When Alyn reveals that more Velaryon men are needed in the city, Corlys scoffs that Rhaenyra still wants more of him when she is not ready to give his children legitimacy. He wonders why Alyn is taking her side in all this, which leads Alyn to ask him how long it took for Corlys to legitimize his own sons. Before Alyn leaves, Corlys tells him that the Triarchy raiders have told him that Tyland Lannister has survived and was last seen heading towards Rook’s Rest.

At Rook’s Rest, Tyland digs a shallow grave for the man Aegon killed in the last episode. When Larys starts talking about how they still have a couple of days before they can set sail for Braavos, Tyland tries to convince Aegon that it would be better for him to go to Casterly Rock. Aegon asks if Tyland thinks he is a terrible man, to which the Lannister tries to give a diplomatic response. It tells Aegon all he needs to know, and he declares that they will be going to Essos. In Harrenhal, Aemond tries to pack up and leave, hoping to find Vhagar. However, she points out that perhaps his dragon fled because she knows it will ensure his safety. She also reminds him he is being hunted, and he won’t survive for long out there on his own, with every cutthroat waiting to kill him at every corner.

Alys Reveals a Surprising Secret to Aemond

In the Vale, Laena is surviving on berries in the cave. She comes out of it when she sees Baela and Addam’s dragons in the distance. Later, she is called in by Lady Arryn, who slaps her and chides her for breaking the terms of their agreement. It turns out she tried to get close enough to see her sister. It never happened, but in the process, she exposed herself to the small town where she’d stopped. Lady Arryn reminds her that Rhaenyra thinks Sheepstealer’s rider is dead. So, if anyone reports back otherwise, or god forbid, if anyone recognizes her, it will be the end for both of them. Rhaena laments that she has lost everything in wanting to have a dragon, but that is the price she paid, and she must bear the consequences now.

In King’s Landing, Baela takes a short rest before her next flight. Alyn finds her and asks her to talk to Corlys, who still seems to be keeping his distance. Baela talks about how she doesn’t feel seen by her own father, and the conversation about how wearisome it is to be the older sibling tending to everyone else all the time ends with them kissing. Meanwhile, Gwayne reaches Tumbleton, still unaware of Cole’s tragic fate. He thinks the war has been lost and calls fighting madness, but Ormund reveals he has wheels in motion to usurp the weak and unsuited to rule Rhaenyra. He thinks the great houses will come to his aid, only for Gwayne to point out that none have answered the call so far. He is clearly frustrated and leaves after Ormund makes a comment about him finding solace with his brothers in arms.

Finally reuniting with his uncle, Daeron tells him how he has had to change himself to survive a psychotic Ormund. When Gwayne reveals he will be returning to Oldtown because he is the next in line, his nephew pleads with him not to leave him again. In Harrenhal, Aemond tries to flee on a horse, but is spotted by a stableboy, who is swiftly killed by Alys. When Aemond wonders what game she is playing, she shows him a chest of five dragon eggs. Turns out the last rider of Dreamfyre, Rhaena Targaryen, who spent the last years of her life in Harrenhal after her daughter’s death, left behind a clutch of dragon eggs. Aemond is excited to see them, particularly as he feels their warmth. Then he and Alys talk about feeling cursed and suffering a desolate existence, which they could end by being together. Alys talks about the children they will have, and they kiss.

Rhaenyra Gives Alicent an Impossible Task

In the Red Keep, Helaena has stopped eating and speaking, and when Alicent tries to talk to her, she points out the fact that they were going to leave Jaehaera behind. She pricks her finger with a needle, and when she leaves, Alicent notices that she has sewn the image of Aemond in Harrenhal. Later, she goes to Rhaenyra, offering her information about Aemond in exchange for her and Helaena’s freedom. She reveals that Helaena is a dreamer, which interests Rhaenyra as much as the fact that she could easily get to a Vhagar-less Aemond. However, if she sends assassins, it will alert Aemond, and he will go into hiding again. He should be killed by someone he trusts, which means Alicent will have to do it herself. She is not happy with the idea, but she has no other choice.

Before Alicent leaves, she reminds Rhaenyra that this is what she had warned her about. But Rhaenyra already has more problems than she can count. The problems of the commonfolk have increased tenfold. They are still short on resources, but this time, Rhaenyra has asked to share such concerns with the new Master of Coin. With the City Watch gone, the city is erupting into chaos. When a septa complains about the sexual assault of one of her girls, the Queen says she will light a candle for the girl. As more and more people start talking about their troubles, Rhaenyra’s finger is pricked by the throne, reminding her of what happened to her father, and making her leave, while the dissatisfied people deal with disappointment.

Meanwhile, Daemon poses as a soldier of the City Watch. As expected, he is attacked, but even as he overpowers the attacker, he doesn’t get much information out of him apart from the fact that they will never embrace Rhaenyra as their queen. On his way back, he bumps into Ulf, leading to an argument about whether he was supposed to stay put in the castle. He slaps Ulf in public, which clearly doesn’t help his cause. Hugh, on the other hand, takes over a cart and enters Tumbleton. He finds his wife, who is happy to see him, but when he starts talking about his dragon, she becomes frustrated. Too much has happened, and he was not there to witness or prevent it. When he asks her to flee with him, she refuses, saying that she doesn’t even recognize him anymore.

Rhaenyra and Ormund Make Bold Moves

House Baratheon’s envoy arrives in Tumbleton, caked in mud and smelling like anything. Ormund is happy to see them, but he is so overpowered by the stench that he cannot think straight anymore. When the leader of the envoy introduces himself as Arrion Baratheon and asks to meet King Daeron so he can pledge his fealty in person, a suspicious Gwayne attacks them. It is only after all the men have been killed that he reveals that he knows what Arrion looks like, and that man was not it. An angry Ormund pledges to kill Rhaenyra, but before he can finish his speech, he pukes. Later, he apologizes to Gwayne, giving him the credit he deserves. As they discuss Daeron’s future as King, Gwayne asks him what he is really planning.

At the Red Keep, Alicent bids goodbye to Helaena, who doesn’t like the prospect of being left alone. She wonders why she was married to Aegon and not some other lord. Alicent reveals it was Otto who proposed this marriage, but Alicent was not averse to the idea because she preferred having her daughter near her as opposed to some other man in a land far away. As Alicent leaves, Rhaenyra gets the response to the failed assassination attempt. Following the conversation with Alyn, Corlys decides that it’s time for him and his men to return to King’s Landing. However, the same night, their camp is attacked by the Greens. Corlys, however, is not killed but captured. Earlier in the episode, Ormund had talked about Rhaenyra’s good decision to make Corlys the Hand. It seems whatever he has been planning is somehow tied to the Velaryon lord.

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