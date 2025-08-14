House of Dragon Season 3: Cast, Plot and Filming Updates

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ focuses on the civil war between the Targaeryns. The second season leads to some major conflicts, and despite all efforts to find peace between the warring factions, it becomes clear by the end that bloodshed is the only way through this. The third season, which started filming in June 2025 with locations like Leavesden Studios, Dinorwig Quarry in Wales, and Barossa and Swinley Forest in Surrey, is set to make things even more dramatic. In August 2024, it was revealed that the show would be ending its fourth season, which means that, being the penultimate chapter of the story, the third season has some major battles and deaths coming up. While no date has been confirmed for the release of Season 3, considering that there was a two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, it is fair to assume that the show will most likely return in the summer of 2026. SPOILERS AHEAD.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Feature Some of the Most Decisive Battles of the Targaeryn Civil War

At the end of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2, Rhaenyra Targaeryn seemed to have an upper hand with several new dragons in her arsenal. At the same time, the Greens also make some powerful allies, thanks to Tyland Lannister, who is now on his way back to Westeros with a massive fleet. At the same time, the Hightower forces with Daeron Targaeryn and his dragon are also ready for battle. With so many fleets already in movement, the third season will most likely begin with a battle, and considering everything, we might get to see the Battle of the Gullet first. It will pit the fleet of Corlys Velaryon against the forces of the Triarchy, which will make for a bloody battle that will claim the lives of some major characters.

The shock of the losses in the Battle of the Gullet might shock the audience (especially those who haven’t read the source material), but it will not be the most interesting battle of the season. It remains to be seen what arc the eight-episode season will follow, but it might, most likely, end with the Battle at the God’s Eye, which finally pits Daemon and Aemond against each other. Additionally, we will also follow Rhaenyra’s forces as they make their way to King’s Landing and practically have the gates opened to welcome them, which is what Alicent promised would happen. While Rhaenyra takes the throne and finally becomes the queen, it will not be the end of the war just yet.

In the Season 2 finale, we see that Aegon flees the city with Larys Strong. According to the source material, Aegon finds his way to Dragonstone, where he regroups as Rhaenyra tries to govern a crumbling empire. A huge blow comes to her when she is betrayed by two dragon riders, Ulf and Hugh, as they decide that they don’t want to be simple knights anymore. Their betrayal leads to the First Battle of Tumbleton, which tips the odds against Rhaenyra. While the season will majorly feature battles of epic proportions, creator Ryan Condal revealed that there will be one “concept episode” that will be more of a character-driven story, serving as a departure from all the bloody battles, but will be a major part of the story.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Introduce Major New Players

The third season will bring back the main cast, starting with Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) returning to reprise their roles. Team Green’s side will feature Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Matthew Needham (Larys Strong), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Jason/Tyland Lannister), and Freddie Fox (Gwayne Hightower). At the same time, Team Black will mark the return of Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Clinton Liberty (Addam of Hull), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Kieran Bew (Hugh Hammer), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), and Tom Bennett (Ulf White).

Meanwhile, the season will also have some new characters introduced. James Norton will appear in the role of Alicent’s cousin, Ormund Hightower, with Tommy Flanagan taking up the role of Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler cast as Ser Torrhen Manderly. Additional casting includes Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort. While all these characters try to win the war through battles, there will also be Gayle Rankin’s Alys Rivers, who will continue to manipulate the minds of anyone who sets foot in Harrenhal.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Will See a Major Shift in the Psychology of the Characters

‘House of the Dragon’ has always been about the volatility of the characters whose loyalties keep shifting based on what they want. For now, all anyone wants is the throne of Westeros, but with all the losses that they are bound to take, the characters will experience major changes, most notable of which would be Rhaenyra. Emma D’Arcy has already revealed that the third season will see her actively entering the scene of battle, as she receives her own weapon this time around. However, with all the things that she is set to lose, she will also start to lose her mind a little, and that will make things even more difficult for her.

As Rhaenyra takes King’s Landing, Aemond and Cristin Cole will advance on Harrenhal, which Daemon will have to flee. This means that Aemond and Cole will come face to face with Alys Rivers, and much like Daemon experienced otherworldly things in the walls of the castle in ruins, the Green team’s duo will also have some mindbending experiences like that. An important part of the books puts Alys and Aemond in a romantic relationship, and she even becomes pregnant with his child. It will be interesting to see how she burrows her way inside Aemond’s head. Meanwhile, Alicent will try to make peace with the consequences of her actions, especially with Rhaenyra taking over King’s Landing, while yet another member of her family will soon meet a tragic end.

