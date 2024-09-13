How to Die Alone: Is Hop Hap Thai a Real Restaurant in New York?

In Hulu’s ‘How to Die Alone,’ Mel Jackson decides to change her life after she almost loses it. Following an accident on her birthday, she has a near-death experience, which leads her to re-evaluate the way she has been living so far. This includes her approach towards love, especially after she blew her chance by rejecting Alex, her co-worker and ex, who is now getting married to someone else. Remembering their times together, Mel thinks about the Thai restaurant which they used to frequent. It holds a special place in Mel’s heart, as well as her storyline.

The Fictional Hop Hap Thai is Filmed at a Real Thai Restaurant

The events in ‘How to Die Alone’ take place in New York, which places the Hop Hap Thai restaurant in the Big Apple. There was a real Thai restaurant named Hop Hap in New York, but it is not operational at the moment. The show references the place, but that is not where the scenes concerning it were filmed. In fact, the entirety of the Hulu series was filmed in Canada, with Toronto being the primary location. For the scenes featuring the Thai restaurant, the crew turned towards the Port Credit neighborhood in Mississauga. The interiors of a place called Thai Signature Restaurant on 203 Lakeshore Road East were used to film the scenes.

Described as “an exotic eatery with wood-paneled decor,” Thai Signature Restaurant is a highly-rated place known for its “classic Thai dishes” and “tranquil atmosphere.” The restaurant boasts of crafting “authentic Thai dishes with a modern twist, using fresh ingredients to bring out the true taste of Thailand.” The place has developed a loyal customer base and continues to serve great food, giving its customers a great culinary experience. The restaurant was taken over by the crew of ‘How to Die Alone’ on March 15-16, 2023, with some critical scenes shot within its premises and no exterior shots factoring into the scenes.

Hop Hap Thai is important in Mel’s storyline because it reminds her of where she used to be before she got the job at the airport and how far she has come since then. It is also a reminder of the great times she spent while in a relationship with Alex, as well as the heartbreak they both experience when he expresses his love for her, but she can’t say it back to him. What hurts her even more is that Alex took his new girlfriend, now fiancee, to the same place and ordered the same food that he and Mel used to.

Read More: Where is Hulu’s How to Die Alone Filmed?