‘How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord’ is an action fantasy anime that revolves around Takuma Sakamoto, an avid gamer, who ends up in the universe of his favorite MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online role-playing game), Cross Reverie. He later finds out that he is summoned there without his consent, so he embarks on a journey to find answers with his strong understanding of the Cross Reverie lore. Based on the light novel of the same name written by Yukiya Murasaki, the unique plot of the anime series can interest anyone. If you are also intrigued by its narrative or just wish to know where it can be streamed, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 About?

Takuma Sakamoto lives a secluded life and spends excessive amounts of time staring at the screen playing MMORPGs, massively multiplayer online role-playing games. However, one day he suddenly finds himself in the world of Cross Reverie, his favorite MMORPG game as the character Demon Lord Diablo. He later finds out that the pantherian Rem and the elf Shera has summoned him into their world to make him a servant. Unfortunately, the spell they use to accomplish that goal backfires, and the duo ends up becoming Takuma’s servant instead.

With his extensive knowledge of the MMORPG, Takuma survives dangers in his path while discovering the real reason for which he was summoned into the world of Cross Reverie in the first place. In the season 1 finale, Demon Lord Diablo (Takuma) fights Krebskulm while Shera is busy ensuring Rem recovers using the healing portions given to her by Diablo. Fortunately, Rem eventually regains consciousness while Diablo’s apocalypse abyss spell helps him control Krebskulm, and she turns back to Klem after Shera argues with her. The season ends with viewers scratching their heads as Diablo hardly makes any effort to return to reality.

Does Takuma like the MMORPG world more than his real-life? Considering he is a hikikomori gamer, that possibility cannot be ruled out. However, season 2 is likely to elaborate more on that since it is crucial to the overall plot. Will we see Takuma, the Demon Lord, return to his world? Or will his misadventures in the MMORPG continue for a long time? With so many unanswered questions, it is impossible not to watch season 2 to find out what happens next.

Is How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 on Netflix?

‘How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 is currently not available on Netflix. However, fans of fantasy action anime can instead watch ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood.’

Is How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 on Hulu?

Season 1 of ‘How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord’ is available on Hulu. You can stream the first season and check the availability of season 2 here. Alternatively, subscribers can watch ‘Sword Art Online,’ which revolves around the eponymous, Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG), which keeps holds players hostage, with only two ways out – either finish the game or die trying.

Is How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Season 1 of the fantasy action anime can be streamed on Amazon Prime. To watch season 1 and check season 2’s availability, you can visit here. But we suggest fans of ‘How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord’ to watch the fantasy series ‘Made in Abyss.‘

Where to Watch How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Online?

‘How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord’ season 2 is available on Funimation. You can also stream the series on Crunchyroll. If you have a subscription, then watch season 2 here. Season 1 of the fantasy action series is available on AnimeLab. If you are from Australia and New Zealand, you can season 2’s availability and stream the previous season here.

How to Stream How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 for Free?

Funimation and Crunchyroll both come with a two-week free trial period. You can watch the series for free on those two platforms, provided you are a first-time subscriber. However, we request our readers to consume content only after paying for it.

Read More: Anime like How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord