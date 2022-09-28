How Was Michelle McMullen Found? Where is She Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared: The Long Drive Home’ follows the bizarre story of a single mother, Michelle McMullen, who disappeared after stealing a nominal sum from the church and leaving her son behind. For 2 years, the 27-year-old kept running from the law, evading a last-minute arrest, and drifting from one state to the other under aliases. The episode follows her on her journey and how she was eventually caught by the police. If you are intrigued to know more about this fascinating case, then we’ve you covered. Let’s find out more about Michelle then, shall we?

How Was Michelle McMullen Found?

A 27-year-old resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Michelle McMullen had shifted to Louisiana for a degree from Grambling State University. She had taken a majority of the classes online while staying at Harrisburg and working at the Progress-Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Susquehanna Township. However, she was fired in July 2008 and moved to Louisiana with her son, Jaylen, 6. But Michelle was suffering from money problems and had taken up a job at a local McDonald’s to tackle her piling bills. She barely had the money for her survival, let alone her son, and planned on sending her son back to her parents while she finished her degree.

But everything went haywire when Michelle received a call from the Susquehanna Township police department in 2008 – the church had discovered that she had forged checks and stolen money to the tune of $2,000. On September 26, 2008, she got a day off from her job at the fast food outlet and secretly drove her son in her black 2002 Honda Accord for 18 hours to a friend in the Midstate. Michelle made her friend swear to keep her mouth shut till September 30, 2008, and drove off, taking Interstate 81 south till she ran out of gas near a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Michelle left all her belongings, including her purse, keys, and IDs, in the car and a budget that showed that she did not have the funds to attend the university. It was almost as if she abandoned her old life in her car and moved on. On September 29, 2008, her friend who was taking care of her son, got worried and called Michelle’s parents, Michael and Lillie McMullen. They immediately informed Harrisburg police that their daughter had gone missing, distributing fliers across the neighborhood, while the police conducted their search.

When the police were able to locate her abandoned car later that week, Michelle’s parents feared that their worst apprehensions had come true – Michelle had been a victim of some kind of predator. However, Michelle’s friend came forward which a note where Michelle had reportedly scribbled that she need some time to think. Combining the note with her stealing money from the church, the police soon comprehended that Michelle was not missing but had run away.

The popular TV show “America’s Most Wanted” posted a picture of Michelle on their website in November 2008 but the authorities received no leads until December 15, 2008, when a McMullen family friend spotted Michelle at the Knight’s Inn in Martinsburg, West Virginia. However she disappeared before the police arrived, and the Inn’s manager, Bipen Patel, said that he had met her near the Maryland border. She had given him a sob story about how she had run from Louisiana to escape an abusive man.

Michelle had also provided the helpful Bipen with a false name, Monique Watson, and a false background story that involved her being a Hurricane Katrina victim. Michelle escaped Martinsburg by taking a train to Washington, D.C. She moved to California by booking herself an Amtrak ticket to Emeryville, California, to meet a man named Ibrahim Mumuni. She took up a new alias in California – a native Liberian called Danielle Jones who had migrated to Chicago when she was only 3 years old.

She drifted around from Piedmont to Hayward before settling down in Oakland, staying in a shared apartment, and taking up a job in a Korean-run salon, called Creative African Braids and Beauty, owned by Leemu Topka. She got very close to Leemu, who introduced Danielle to everyone as her daughter. She sold a new sob story, claiming that her wallet had got stolen on a bus and she was not a natural citizen here.

Where is Michelle McMullen Today?

Danielle was able to keep a low profile till February 2010 when Investigation Discovery’s popular show ‘Disappeared’ ran an hour-long profile of her. With the occasional reruns of the episode, someone soon recognized Michelle as Danielle down at the Korean salon. The Oakland Police received an anonymous tip and arrested Michelle from her place of employment in January 2011.

She was held in the Almeda County Jail till she was extradited to Harrisburg where she faced charges of fraud, theft, and forgery. Upon learning that Michelle had used the stolen money for her schooling, a judge sentenced her to time served and probation in July 2011. She was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution. Currently, in her early 40s, Michelle maintains a low profile and keeps her life private from the public eye.

Read More: Where is Mass Murderer David Shearing aka David Ennis Now?