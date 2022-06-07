Hustle: List of All Real Life Basketball Coaches, Managers, and Executives

Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ is an inspiring and exciting sports drama that received praise for doing what others in the genre rarely do: hiring sportspeople to act in the film, instead of getting actors to try and be a sportsperson. Not only does the film have professional NBA players in important roles, but it also features real-life behind-the-scenes people of the game. Throughout the film, the relationship between Stan Sugerman and Bo Cruz takes the space. By the end, however, there is a slew of basketball personalities who show up in it. Here’s the list of all the real-life basketball coaches, executives, and managers who appear in ‘Hustle’.

Doc Rivers

While Stan becomes the assistant coach for the Sixers, Doc Rivers is shown as the head coach of the team. In real life as well, the former NBA player coaches the team. Rivers has done wonders as a coach, and before the Sixers, he also worked with the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He has also enjoyed an illustrious career as an NBA player, playing for teams like the Atlanta Hawks, the LA Clippers, the Knicks, and the San Antonio Spurs.

Maurice Cheeks

Maurice Cheeks x #NBAAssistWeek Can you name where Mo stands on the NBA’s all-time assists list? pic.twitter.com/jRmwo1225V — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 15, 2019

Another former player who serves as an NBA coach is Maurice Cheeks. He not only played for the Sixers from 1978 to 1989, but also served as the team’s assistant coach from 1994 to 2001, and as head coach from 2005 to 2008. He has also served as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. He is, currently, an assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls.

Peter Dominguez

More 76ers news: per sources, Doc Rivers is expected to elevate his former head video coordinator with the Clippers, Pete Dominguez, to an associate coach position in Philly. Dominguez has impressed in various positions the past few years and earned the bench opportunity. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 28, 2020

‘Hustle’ credits Peter Dominguez as the assistant coach of the Sixers when he appears in the final scene of the film. In real life as well, he has served the same position since 2020. Prior to this job, he had worked as LA’s head video coordinator. He was brought to the Sixers by Coach Doc Rivers.

Dell Demps

Former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has agreed to join the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach, reuniting with Quin Snyder, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2020

Credited as an assistant coach for the Sixers in ‘Hustle’, Demps is actually the assistant coach for Utah Jazz. Before this, he had worked as the general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans. After working as a GM for a long time, he decided to do a career switch and started attending practices with Jazz. His own career as a player for the likes of Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs has worked in his favor while working as an AC.

David Joerger

So incredibly happy that he’s back doing what he loves! @CoachJoerger https://t.co/IwERlOQ4EY — Kimberly Joerger (@MrsJoerger) February 2, 2022

Another real-life assistant coach of the Sixers to feature in ‘Hustle’ is David Joerger. Prior to this, he’d worked as the head coach of Dakota Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings. In 2021, he left the team for some time while undergoing cancer treatment. However, he soon returned to resume his duties in 2022.

Sergio Scariolo

Sergio Scariolo is the head coach of Virtus Segafredo Bologna and the Spanish National Team. Considered one of the most prolific coaches in the world, he has also served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, who won their first NBA championship during his tenure. Under his guidance, Virtus has also won its first EuroCup.

Jay Wright

Thank you Father Peter and the @VillanovaU Board of Trustees for the honor of a lifetime – Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters – proud to be a member of the Class of 2022 ! pic.twitter.com/MyOv3e11xo — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) May 14, 2022

The Special Assistant to the President of Villanova University, Wright has had a great career as a coach. From 2001 to ’22, he served as the head coach of Villanova University and led to big wins for the team. While the team profited immensely from his more than two-decades-long career, Wright decided to retire from his position because he felt he didn’t have the edge anymore. “It started to hit me, [..] I started to look at where my coaching was. I started to feel just like I didn’t have the edge that I’ve always had,” he told ESPN.

Bobby Verdun

Bobby Verdun has spent a long time working with players and coaches, not only in basketball but also in tennis, all over the world. He has served as men’s basketball assistant coach to Chris Harvey at Salem State. He is the president and founder of Active Entities Consulting, where he works with a wide array of clients. Due to his extensive experience in basketball, he served as an advisor for ‘Hustle’.

Brad Stevens

Danny Ainge announced today that he is retiring from his role as President of Basketball Operations. Brad Stevens has been promoted to the team’s President of Basketball Operations.https://t.co/XfGfMVkMkq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 2, 2021

Brad Stevens appears in ‘Hustle’ in the final scene before the match between the Sixers and the Celtics begins. In real life, he has worked as the head coach of the Celtics, whom he led through a very good period and attested his talent as one of the best coaches of his time. In 2021, he left that position to become the president of operations for the Celtics.

Christian Crosby

“You have to stop & look at what you’ve done, acknowledge & celebrate it for people to get the mission & not get lost in the work — that’s what this gala does.” Spoke to @ChristianCrosby for @SoleSavy about The @footlocker Foundation’s On Our Feet Gala: https://t.co/LmD9yBicek — Luis Torres (@LTOnDaTrack) June 3, 2022

In ‘Hustle’, Crosby is credited as an executive assistant for the Sixers. In real life, too, he has spent a lot of time with the team, serving on different levels. He has worked as its Content and Integrated Marketing Manager, Live Events Manager, and Flight Squad Captain as well as the team’s in-house host. He is also the founder and CEO of Live Life Nice.

Billy King

Thank you again for another wonderful meal. Best pizza around and so much more. The owner and staff make you feel like you are visiting their house. https://t.co/xwuIaKFEq4 — Billy King (@bkdefend) May 23, 2022

Credited as the Sixers’ General Manager in the film, King has worked as a GM as well as a Team President in real life. He has also worked as the GM of the Brooklyn Nets. While he is currently the Senior Partner Head of Sports and Entertainment at Modern Executive Solutions, he has also worked as an assistant coach. He has also been a co-host of the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia and worked as an agent and a studio analyst.

Pat Croce

From 1996 to 2001, Pat Croce served as the team president for the Philadelphia Sixers. He has had a very versatile career, with the title of entrepreneur and TV personality added to his name. Since his departure from the Sixers, he has led an adventurous life, flowing helicopters, going scuba diving, and fixing motorcycles. Despite not being professionally involved in it, Croce has maintained a passion for basketball.

Mark Cuban

Our bench is out of control ! https://t.co/InNJPhDKuK — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 22, 2022

Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and is an entrepreneur whose net worth is estimated in the billions. His involvement in the NBA team and his passion for the game is what led to him appearing, even though very briefly, in ‘Hustle’. One of the main investors in ‘Shark Tank’, his love for basketball is apparent from the way he is always seen cheering his team from the stands. In the film as well, we see him in a similar stance.

