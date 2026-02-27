Does Hyacinth Marry Lord Kent in Bridgerton?

Each season of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton‘ follows the love story of one of the eight Bridgerton siblings, culminating in a happily-ever-after. The fourth season turns the spotlight towards Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie Baek. At the same time, the season also develops the arcs of other siblings, laying the groundwork for their stories that will be explored in the upcoming season. Primary focus is on Eloise and Francesca, one of whom will be the subject of the fifth season and the other the subject of the sixth. But that still leaves two more Bridgertons: Gregory and Hyancith. While their love stories are still a long way from going, the show has seemingly already started to set the stage for Hyacinth. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Hyacinth’s Story in the Show Will Slightly Diverge from the Books

‘Bridgerton’ adapts the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn. While every season picks the essence of one of the books, the show has already made several changes to the storylines and the characters. The same seems to be happening for Hyacinth. In the book, ‘It’s in His Kiss,’ she ends up with Gareth St. Clair, the nephew of Lady Danbury. However, the show seems to be setting up the romance between her and Nicky Mondrich, the Baron of Kent. The Mondrich family is not in Quinn’s books and was created specifically for the show. They come from humble origins, but their situation changes drastically when it turns out that their son has inherited the estate and title of Alice’s great-aunt, making him Lord Kent.

This brings the Mondrich family, who were commoners up until the second season, into the ton, and their status further escalates in the fourth season when Alice Mondrich becomes Queen Charlotte’s lady-in-waiting, thanks to Lady Danbury. Interestingly, the season also focuses on Lady Danbury’s effort to leave London for a bit and travel to her homeland, where she hasn’t been since she was four years old. When the Queen refuses to let her go, she finds a worthy replacement for herself in Alice, and despite her initial reluctance to accept Mrs. Mondrich, the Queen eventually accepts that she will be a perfect companion for her in Lady Danbury’s absence. Initially, it seems that Alice’s social rise is simply to replace Lady Danbury in court, but her new position also lays the framework for Hyacinth’s romance.

Despite Lady Danbury being a significant character in the show and having a close connection with the Bridgertons, the age gap may be too sharp, considering the introduction of her nephew, who would be an entirely new character by the seventh or eighth season, and perhaps a tad too old compared to Hyacinth. The show seems to have come up with an alternative for that in the form of Lord Kent, with whom Gregory and Hyacinth have already become friends. Over the next couple of seasons, the show could continue to build upon their romance, which makes sense since Gareth is supposed to be good friends with Gregory. Alice replacing Lady Danbury means that the book’s plot can be easily shifted, with a couple of tweaks, allowing a more faithful adaptation that still honors the main storyline.

Lord Kent is a Perfect Replacement for Gareth St. Clair

While the romance between Hyacinth and Gareth is the main focus of ‘It’s in His Kiss,’ the plot takes many twists and turns, giving them ample time to get to know each other. According to the book, Hyacinth had already been out in society for four years when she met Gareth through Lady Danbury. Considering her preparation in the fourth season, it is likely that she will have her debut in the fifth season, which will be in line with the book’s timeline. It is also clear that despite having her debut, she has made up her mind not to jump into marriage so early. Following John’s death, she wonders what the point of getting married is and briefly considers becoming a spinster, but Eloise convinces her otherwise.

So, Hyacinth decides to get to know herself better before falling in love with someone else. This means the next couple of seasons will focus on her exploring new interests and skills, which will surely come in handy when the time comes. In the book, Gareth faces a major problem when his succession comes into question. This means he could lose his title and estate, and to make sure that doesn’t happen, he needs to find evidence that can only be found in his grandmother’s diary. Since it is written in Italian, he needs help in translation, which is where Hyacinth comes in. She not only helps him translate, but also becomes instrumental in piecing together the puzzle that eventually prevents him from losing his inheritance. The same plotline could very easily translate to Lord Kent.

Nicky gains the title from his mother’s estranged great-aunt, and it is a far-off connection that even Alice is shocked to hear about. So far, the Mondrich family seems to have settled into their new lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean that the question of succession cannot be raised in the future. There is a chance that some far-off relative might show up, making a claim on the title, and threatening Nicky and his family’s future. His great-aunt’s diary could become the key to saving the day, which is where the show could pick up from the books and continue the story in the way it was originally intended by Julia Quinn. The 2-3 seasons before this happens would allow the show to dig into the characters and explore who they are before it is their time to shine in the ‘Bridgerton’ spotlight.

