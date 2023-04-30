I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 4 titled ‘Life Changes,’ Yuuya meets Princess Lexia again and she proposes him to get married. He later learns that the king of Areselia wants to have an audience with him and asks for his time. Yuuya attends the Ousei Academy for the first time as a student and impresses everyone. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too’ or ‘Isekai de Cheat Skill wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai wo mo Musou Suru: Level Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 4 Recap

After Yuuya meets Princess Lexia in the forest again, she thanks him for saving her life and reveals that her father is the king of Arselia. Since it would be inappropriate to just let her and her guards stand in the forest, he invites them to his home. Once there, Lexia proposes to Yuuya to get married to him. Since it is too soon to say anything, Yuuya is unsure and Lexia offers that they become friends for now. The next time when she arrives at his home, Yuuya learns that the king wants to have an audience with him as soon as possible.

Since it would be an honor, Yuuya agrees. Back in the modern world, he attends the Ousei Academy for the first time as a student. The students there are mesmerized by his good looks and he makes a few friends very soon. During sports class, he sits with Kaede Kazama to watch a game of football. Suddenly, a mishit appears to be heading in Kazama’s direction but before it can hurt her, Yuuya shows incredible athleticism to save her. The boys are impressed by his sports talent while the girls can’t stop swooning over him.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Episode 4 Ending: Why Does the Red Ogre Gang Attack Ousei Academy?

As Yuuya looks outside the window during a grammar class, he sees Kaori waving at him and he waves back. That’s when the members of the dangerous Red Ogre Gang arrive on the school premise making a lot of fuss. It turns out that they came there at the insistence of Youta and Sora who are desperate to take revenge from Kaori for humiliating them. The teacher immediately rushes to check what’s happening and tries to take things under control.

But the dangerous gang members fear no one. Kaori shows no fear too and takes a stand in front of the bullies arguing that the police must be getting there anytime now. However, this does not bother Youta and Sora in the slightest. The leader of the Red Ogre gang argues that they must kidnap Kaori before the law enforcement authorities get there so that they don’t have to deal with them. Yuuya is observing everything from the class and decides to help Kaori before it’s too late.

But all of a sudden he freezes and realizes that he still has to overcome his inner demons even though he has become quite strong. The entire class is worried for Yuuya as he seems pale and unwell. But he then slaps himself so that he can forget his fears and do what needs to be done. When he confronts the Red Ogre gang, all of the members leave everything aside to primarily attack Yuuya. But this turns out to be a terrible attempt as Yuuya easily manages to easily manage to beat them up without even trying. He then gets to Kaori and ensures that she is safe.

The leader of the gang tries to run over his bike on Yuuya but he ends up colliding with the wall at a very high speed after which his vehicle goes up in flames. The police arrive soon after and arrest everyone. The gang leader is so furious that he tries to choke Youta to death by asking them to come to school. But Yuuya helps his brother despite what he has done so far. Realizing their mistake, both Youta and Sora ask Yuuya for forgiveness.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime