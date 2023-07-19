Iain Stirling From Love Island USA: Everything We Know

Having been the narrator of ‘Love Island USA’ since its fourth season, Iain Stirling has gained much love from the viewers. His work within the entertainment field is certainly not limited to the previously mentioned role, as the artist has been a part of several projects over the years. If you are one of his fans who cannot help but admire his particular brand of commentary in the Peacock series, worry not because we are here to share everything that we know about him!

Iain Stirling’s Early Life, Age, and Background

Born to Rodger and Alison Stirling on January 27, 1988, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Iain grew up alongside his sister Kirsten Stirling. During his teenage years, he went to Liberton High School to complete his education. He went on to study law at the University of Edinburgh, though it does not seem like his life has taken him on a professional legal path. Iain is also a proud dog owner of an adorable little canine named Mick, whose pictures can often be seen on his social media. As of writing, the Scottish artist is 35 years old and is well-respected for his wit and charm. Due to these qualities, Iain is well-respected by many and is certainly loved by his fans, who are always eager to see more of him.

Iain Stirling’s Profession

In his final year as a law student, Iain entered the world of stand-up and became one of the finalists of the Paramount Funniest Student competition. He was also a runner-up at the August 2009 Chortle Awards for Student Comedy Award category but lost to Joe Lycett. The year also saw him being labeled as one of Scotland’s “hottest newcomers” by The Scotsman for his performance at a Fruitmarket in Glasgow, Scotland. Since then, Iain has continued to perform stand-up and is, as of writing, selling tickets to his 2024 tour across the United Kingdom and Ireland called Relevant.

Due to his live performances, Iain was given the opportunity to be a CBBC presenter in 2009 alongside Hacker T. Dog from ‘Scoop.’ In fact, he also appeared in the mentioned show in 2010 for four episodes. The comedian started appearing as the host of ‘The Dog Ate My Homework’ in 2014 and retained the position until 2019. Some of his other notable projects include ‘All Over the Place,’ ’12 Again,’ and ‘Help! My Supply Teacher’s Magic.’

It was in June 2015 that Iain started working as the host of ‘Love Island,’ quickly gaining fame for the same as his commentary allowed the viewers to follow the on-screen events. This was followed by his becoming the host of ‘CelebAbility’ in 2017. As for writing, he retains both positions. Over the years, he has appeared in many other entertainment projects and took up the role of narrator of ‘Love Island USA’ in 2022, when the show moved to Peacock. Additionally, the Scottish comedian is quite an internet sensation with more than 812K Instagram followers and a Twitch fanbase of over 66K.

Iain Stirling’s Wife and Daughter

As of writing, Iain is happily married to his wife, Laura Whitmore. The two tied the knot in 2020 through a humanist ceremony that took place at Dublin City Hall in Dublin, Ireland. Laura herself is an accomplished entertainment artist, and the love between the two is undoubtedly evident for all to see. In March 2021, they became parents to a beautiful girl called Stevie Ré, who is the Apple of Iain’s eye. The partnership between Iain and Laura can be witnessed through their true-crime podcast, “Partners in Crime with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling,” which started in June 2022. We wish the happy family the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

