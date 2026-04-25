If Wishes Could Kill Season 2: Will It Happen?

Netflix’s ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ follows the story of a group of friends whose lives take a turn after they are introduced to a wish-granting app. Of course, each wish comes with a price, and the price is the wishmaker’s life. Over the course of eight episodes, they try to figure out a way to undo the curse and save themselves from a brutal death. By the end, the issue of the curse is resolved, at least for the time being. The show ties up the loose ends connected to the main plot, but leaves enough of them unresolved. This could mean that the show’s creators wanted to leave a possibility for a follow-up season. However, the chances of a Season 2 are pretty low, considering that the show has been tagged as a limited series. SPOILERS AHEAD.

If Wishes Could Kill was Intended as a Limited Series

Written by Park Joong-seop, ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ delivers a compelling premise, which takes the message of “careful what you wish for” to a whole new level. It begins with a cursed app named Girigo, which is haunted by an evil spirit. By the end of the season, the spirit is defeated, and the main characters are saved. Considering that the show is supposed to be a limited series, it makes sense that the show’s creators decided to wrap things up with its episode. However, there is still so much that has not been resolved. Though it should be considered that the label of “limited series” has been dropped several times, after a show found success, and the streaming service decided to go with another season.

With the amount of questions that ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ leaves us with, there is a good chance that the show’s success could prompt Netflix to greenlight another season. To begin with, the mid-credits scene suggests that the app isn’t gone yet. It exists in Na-ri’s phone, who is supposed to be dead, and who had started to turn into a vengeful spirit of her own by the end. With the app still around, trouble is expected to stir again, and with Na-ri still in the picture, it is likely that the main squad is going to have to go through the same cycle all over again. However, that might not be the main premise of Season 2.

One of the show’s most compelling mysteries is why Hatsal cannot leave her compound. She is a powerful shaman who fights evil entities, but she is still somehow bound to the periphery of her compound. In the end, Bangwool tells her that he has found a way to change that for her. At this point, the backstory of her gifts and her exile in the compound has not been revealed, so the audience has no idea how Bangwool intends to resolve her situation. With so much left to explore, she could be the main character of Season 2. The story could focus on how she wished to become a shaman but had to pay the price. This way, the show could explore a new story while staying true to Season 1’s core.

If Wishes Could Kill Season 2 Would Introduce a New Cast With Some Familiar Faces

With the plot threads that are left dangling by the end of the season, there is a good chance that the next season will mark the return of Kang Mi-na as Na-ri, Jeon So-nee as Hatsal, and Roh Jae-won as Bangwool. The ambiguity over Na-ri’s death and her connection to the app make her a likely character to return. At the same time, the focus on Hatsal and Bangwool’s story could make them the primary protagonists of Season 2. Given the direction the story takes, the main characters could also return. This includes Jeon So-young as Se-ah, Baek Sun-ho as Geon-woo, and Hyun Woo-seok as Ha-joon.

Considering the brutal end that his character meets, Lee Hyo-je’s Hyeon-wook is not expected to be a part of any future storylines. At least, not until the next season goes further back in time. In the same vein, with the app’s origins resolved and its spirits dealt with, there is a possibility the show’s creators might not want to resort to the same villains again. This means new characters will need to be added, particularly the evil spirit who terrorizes the main characters. It would shake things up while also presenting a fresh chapter to the audience.

Read More: If Wishes Could Kill Ending Explained: How is the Curse Broken?