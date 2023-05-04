India Amarteifio From Queen Charlotte: Everything We Know

India Amarteifio is a brilliant young British actress who made her theatre debut as a dancer in a 2009 production of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ She later went on to play Young Nala in the 2011 production of ‘The Lion King,’ and was also cast as Hortensia in ‘Matilda the Musical,’ which was staged in Cambridge Theatre London. By then, India’s talent had been spotted by a few eagle-eyed producers, and the actress soon got an opportunity to appear as Florence in the 2013 TV film ‘Gangsta Granny.’ Having made a foray into the filming industry, India refused to look back and has recently been cast as the Young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ Naturally, with such a massive role under her belt, fans are eager to know about India as a person. Well, fret not because here is everything we know about India Amarteifio.

India Amarteifio’s Ethnicity and Background

Born in Kingston Upon Thames on September 17, 2001, India Amaeteifio has a mixed ethnicity as her mother is from Germany while her father is a Ghanaian native. Moreover, with India’s mother being white and her father black, the actress mentioned that she had difficulty fitting in since her childhood. Apart from struggling to relate to the people around her, India claimed she knows how it feels to be different from the crowd. In fact, she even addressed the issue in a 2023 interview with Vogue Magazine, where she said, “I know what it’s like to walk into a room and have everyone look at you because you’re the only person of colour.”

Nevertheless, India discovered her deep love and passion for dancing and theatre from a young age and was determined to turn it into a profession. However, her first experience with filming came when she appeared in a Vodafone advert with her mum at the age of eight. A year later, India auditioned for and got the role of Young Nala in a 2011 production of ‘The Lion King,’ in the West End. Well, there was no looking back since then, as the British actress got to play Hortensia in a production of ‘Mathilda The Musical,’ and even got a scholarship to the Sylvia Young Theatre School in 2013. Sources even claim that while performing with the Sylvia Young Theatre School, India took an unnecessary risk, which led to a hamstring injury. However, realizing that this might cut her career short, she resorted to more conventional methods of acting and gradually began making a name for herself.

India Amarteifio’s Profession

While India started her career as a dancer in a 2009 production of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ she even got a role in a Vodafone advert at eight years of age. By that time, the actress had discovered her passion for theatre, and she landed a role as Young Nala in a 2011 production of ‘The Lion King,’ when she was just nine years old. In the following year, she managed to appear as Hortensia in a theatre production of ‘Mathilda the Musical,’ before starring as Violet Beauregarde in a Theatre Royal, Drury Lane production of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ At the same time, the young actress received a scholarship to attend the Sylvia Young Theatre School before entering the filming industry as Florence in the 2013 TV movie ‘Gangsta Granny.’

With India’s incredible performances launching her into the spotlight, the young actress was soon swamped with several offers, with a notable few of them being the roles of Hannah / Chloe in the miniseries ‘The Interceptor,’ and Alison in an episode of ‘Doctor Who.’ In 2015, India got an opportunity to play the leading role of Lacie Fairburn in ‘The Evermoor Chronicles,’ before taking on several recurring roles as Ella in ‘Fungus the Bogeyman,’ Sophie Huntley in ‘Line of Duty,’ and Maya Roebuck in ‘The Tunnel,’ among others.

In 2019, India Amarteifio stepped into the world of feature films by taking on the role of Frankie in ‘Military Wives.’ Three years later, in 2022, she went on to play the role of Nora Randall in ‘The Midwich Cuckoos,’ before Netflix cast her as Young Queen Charlotte in the 2013 TV series ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story .’

Is India Amarteifio Dating Anyone?

India Amarteifio is pretty active on social media, and she loves sharing the memories she makes with her friends, as well as behind-the-scenes stills from the productions she has been a part of. However, the absence of a special someone is quite apparent in her posts. That, coupled with zero reports on the actress’ dating life, makes us believe she is currently single. Hence, from the looks of it, India Amarteifio is not dating anyone at present but is instead focused on taking her career to new heights.

