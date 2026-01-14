What Happened to Anna Gearing? Did Elena Saurel Leave Industry?

In ‘Industry’ season 3, Harper Stern finds herself building back her career from the ground up. Following her firing from Pierpoint in the wake of the discovery of her falsified degree, the former banker becomes an assistant at FutureDawn, an investment fund that champions green and sustainable initiatives. She works directly under the CEO of the company, Anna Gearing, mostly as a glorified errand girl. Yet, she manages to take the right risks and make the right connections to use this job opportunity as a starting point to reprise her banking career and re-establish her worth in the finance world. Naturally, this is achieved through a fair share of backstabbing and betrayal, which isn’t anything new in Harper’s cutthroat line of work. As a result, even though season 4 finds the banker with her back once again against the wall, this time she has enough power and influence to orchestrate a restart on her own terms. In following this expanding storyline for the character, fans are bound to grow eager about the fate of her former boss Anna Gearing. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Harper Partners Up With Petra to Blindside Anna Gearing in Industry Season 3

Anna Gearing has always been on the peripheries of the narrative through her outsider’s connection to Pierpoint. Nonetheless, in season 3, she becomes a central addition to the story when she takes on the recently disgraced banker, Harper Stern, as her personal assistant. The latter’s job at FutureDawn remains unglamorous, especially compared to her high-wired time at the banking firm. Nonetheless, it also presents her with an ideal backdrop to create opportunities for herself and bend them in her favor. This is exactly what Harper does with Petra Koenig, Anna’s friend, and more importantly, her company’s portfolio manager. The CEO’s business model is mostly concentrated on her dedication to ESG Investing, a practice that centers around Environmental, Social, and Governance-based investment strategies.

However, while Anna remains passionate about the sustainability cause, the same cannot be entirely true for Harper and Petra. The duo is more interested in reaping profits and playing the game of the finance world to ensure their utmost benefit. For the same reason, there’s plenty of room for friction between the CEO and the portfolio manager, which Harper manages to exploit with some dedicated planning and execution. In the end, the assistant is able to turn her dynamic with Petra into a partnership, wherein the two open up their own hedge fund, LeviathanAlpha, to rival Anna’s. Once at this point in Harper’s narrative, the character’s connection with Anna begins to loosen up now that the latter has served her purpose in the protagonist’s storyline. As a result, the FutureDawn CEO fades out of the central storyline halfway through season 3. Her last appearance, at the time of writing, remains in season 3, episode 3, titled ‘It.’

Elena Saurel’s Future With Industry Remains Ambiguous

Elena Saurel first joined ‘Industry’ in 2022 with season 2 of the series. Her character, Anna Gearing, helped the narrative transition into season 3’s distinct storylines revolving around sustainability and the rise (and fall) of ESG investment strategies. Nonetheless, unfortunately for fans of the FutureDawn CEO, the character seems to have arrived at the end of her storyline with Harper Stern in season 3. The central ambitious young banker has moved on to a completely different plotline in season 4, one that does not require her to retain any consistent connections with her former boss, Anna. In fact, given the way things ended between the two, it’s unlikely that the two would have crossed paths again amicably either way.

Therefore, it seems Saurel’s character won’t be returning to the series, at least within a recurring capacity for now. Still, considering the show’s structure, it’s always possible that Anna Gearing might make a comeback somewhere down the line, even if only for a brief moment. For now, it seems the actress’ collaboration with the project has come to a natural end. Yet, since ‘Industry’, Saurel has continued to add many more titles to her filmography, continuing to grow and evolve as a thespian. She features on the comedy drama series ‘We Might Regret This,’ in a leading role as Jo. Furthermore, she also reprises her role as Ms. Robinshaw in season 2 of ‘The Agency: Central Intelligence.’ Lastly, fans can also catch her as a voice actor in the miniseries ‘7 Bears,’ in which she plays the role of Cinderella.

