Industry Season 4 Cast and Filming Update, Plot Theories

Since the release of its first season in 2020, ‘Industry’ has become one of the most critically acclaimed shows in HBO’s already impressive arsenal. In season 3, the show saw some of its best viewership, reportedly wrangling up 1.6 million average views per episode. Naturally, this raises the stakes for its upcoming season 4 all the more. The story is set to pick back up in the aftermath of the drastic changes, both professional and personal, in the lives of Harper and Yasmin. The duo had started out in the cutthroat world of finance, but their narratives have taken them far away from the walls of Pierpoint. Thus, exciting new developments in terms of characterization and the overall narrative seem to be on the horizon. With Mickey Down and Konrad Kay continuing to helm the position of showrunner, season 4, having finished filming in August 2025, promises to make an exciting return sometime in early to mid-2026.

Industry Season 4 Will Feature New Opportunities For Our Protagonists

‘Industry’ is known for featuring a time jump to further the plot, especially when underlining significant changes that have taken place in the characters’ lives. Therefore, it is highly likely that season 4 will open with a similar jump from where we last left off the narrative. In season 3, the central characters all undergo major life changes. Most notably, Pierpoint & Co., the bank that has long been the nucleus of the show in one way or another, has finally come to a crash and burn ending. Gone are its days of glory, now to be overshadowed by its new sale deal under the Al-M’iraj banner. This will introduce intriguing elements to Eric Tao’s narrative. Consequently, season 4 will challenge his previously well-respected legendary status, forcing him to rebuild his reputation from the ground up.

Inversely, Harper Stern, the protagonist with an underdog story, is in a very different place in her life. Despite the odds stacked against her, she has managed to turn things around, securing a good professional future for herself through a partnership with Otto Mostyn. Therefore, after season 3 introduced her perfect return to New York as a successful owner of a Short Hedge Fund. In the wake of this setup, the new season will delve into the complications of her family life. As such, we will get to see the young woman in a totally new element, taking on a challenge she has been running away from for a long time. Lastly, Yasmin Kara-Hanani is also looking forward to a new, riveting storyline. Her newfound engagement with Sir Henry Muck has resulted in a return to wealth and power for the former heiress, which is bound to pave the way for interesting new dynamics.

Industry Season 4 Will Welcome Many New Faces into the Fold

‘Industry’ has a core cast that has stuck around from the start. These include actors like Myha’la (Harper), Marisa Abela (Yasmin), Ken Leung (Eric), and Sagar Radia (Rishi). Across the seasons, these characters’ personal and professional lives become the central subject for the show, enhancing their characterizations. Reportedly, this core cast is set to reprise their roles for season 4. Furthermore, newer additions like Kit Harington (Henry) and Miriam Petche (Sweetpea) are also expected to return to the series. However, excitingly enough, there will also be the inclusion of new cast members in season 4.

The new season will include a storyline revolving around Tender, a promising company specializing in payment processing. As such, many new faces attached to this brand will be making their debut. Max Minghella, known for his memorable performance in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ will be portraying the role of Tender’s CEO, Whitney Halberstram. Minghella will also be accompanied by Kal Penn, who will be playing the role of Whitney’s co-CEO and Co-founder Jay Jonah Atterbury. In the same vein, Kiernan Shipka, known as the leading lady of the CW show ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ will occupy a similar narrative ground as an executive assistant at the company.

Meanwhile, Toheeb Jimoh will become a frequent presence in Harper’s narrative, embodying the character of Kwabena Bannerman, a Mostyn Asset Management trader. On the other hand, Yasmin will likely cross paths with a new character, Edward Smith, an old friend of her fiancé who is known for his inclination toward trouble. Jack Farthing is set to bring this intriguing new character to life. It’s also likely that Claire Forlani’s new character, Cordelia Hanani-Spyrka, will also be a part of Yasmin’s orbit in some way. The fourth season will also include fresh storylines involving Amy James-Kelly’s Jennifer Bevan as a Labour government minister and Charlie Heaton’s Jim Dycker as a financial journalist.

A Beloved Actor Will Not Reprise His Role in Industry Season 4

Since season 1, ‘Industry’ has seen many incredible actors take their exit from the show for one reason or another. Still, the departure of actor Harry Lawtey is bound to leave a particular sting in the hearts of the fans. His character, Robert Spearing, has been an integral part of the narrative from the start. In a show centering around money and class, Robert, with his working-class background and his bright-eyed idealism, adds a certain soul to the story. Nonetheless, after the conclusion of his character arc in season 3, it seems both the actor and the creators are ready to say goodbye to that specific storyline. After years of experiencing the cutthroat and backstabbing nature of the finance world, the young banker finally finds his happy ending in his new company, LittleLabs.

It seems this is a final ending of sorts for the character since Robert Spearing will reportedly not be a part of ‘Industry’ season 4. The decision for Lawtey’s exit came on the heels of scheduling conflicts as well as a general understanding that the character’s story has come to an end. In a conversation with The Telegraph, the actor said, “Ultimately, I feel like I’m in a place where I’ve said everything I had to say with a character, and I think both me and the writers felt mutually happy with where we left him.” Consequently, while the new season will bring exciting new adventures for Harper, Yasmin, Eric, and Rishi, the same won’t be true for Robert.

