Interior Design Masters Season 2: Where Are They Now?

BBC One’s ‘Interior Design Masters’ Season 2 features some of the finest amateur interior designers in Britain, as they fight it out for the ultimate prize of being crowned the best. The cherry on top is that the winner gets a commercial contract to their name. After a hit first season, viewers were excited to see what each of the budding designers and they weren’t disappointed. However, with the season having wrapped up in 2021, ardent fans of the show have been wondering about the whereabouts of their favorite ‘Interior Design Masters.’

Lynsey Ford Now Runs Her Own Design Studio

As the winner of season 2 of ‘Interior Design Masters,’ Lynsey Ford, got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revamp a suite at Another Place, a gorgeous modern hotel located in the Lake District. Since then, Lynsey has been actively working in both commercial and residential projects, utilizing her architecture degree and renovating spaces by turning them into aesthetically pleasing environments.

So far, she has collaborated with several brands, such as Plum Life Homes and Society Holmfirth, with a vision to create unique home interiors. In 2020, she started her own design and architecture studio, Lynsey Ford Design, in West Yorkshire. Her studio caters to a wide range of clients, and they also provide branding and visualization packages through a sustainable and collaborative design approach. Lynsey is quite active on social media and enjoys sharing updates on her projects, design consultations, sneak peeks into how she works, and more.

Siobhan Murphy Has Been Actively Working on Television

NHS worker Siobhan Murphy was the runner-up of season 2. The Castleford-based designer’s career has been going from strength to strength after her stint on the show ended. Having quit her job at the NHS to design full-time, Siobhan has been providing interior design services to clients while also doing styling, branding, and marketing of brands on social media while working on television as well. In a short span, she has collaborated with several top brands like Harlequin and Habitat.

The designer, known for her maximalist approach, has designed the Leeds office space for ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ and is a regular presenter there. Other than that, she has also appeared in ‘Lorraine and ‘Good Morning Britain.’ Since 2021, she has been running her own studio, Interior Curve, and caters to both residential and commercial interior designing service needs. In 2022, she published her debut book ‘More is More’ and is an active contributor to OK! Magazine as an interior columnist.

Micaela Sharp Now Has an Upholstery Masterclass Course to Her Name

Micaela Sharp was one of the two contestants who had earned the third position on the show. The talented upholsterer from South East London has, since her time on ‘Interior Design Masters,’ made several other appearances on television, some of which are, ‘Money for Nothing’ on BBC, ‘Make It At Market’ on BBC 1 and ‘Love Your Weekend’ with Alan Tichmarsh on ITV. In 2022, Micaela became the first ever black interior designer to feature on the ‘Changing Rooms’ team after she joined them on its Channel 4 reboot.

In September 2022, she launched her very own online upholstery masterclass course in collaboration with Create Academy. Micaela is also the co-founder of Studio Janettie with fellow ‘Interior Design Masters’ contestant Charlotte Beevor. It is a creative bespoke furniture and homeware online store. As she awaits the release of her debut book ‘Modern Upholstery,’ which is due to be published by Hardie Grant, Micaela has been actively focusing on her design studio, Micaela Sharp Design, where she provides clients with great interior design and upholstery in a complete package!

Paul Moneypenny Now Focuses Entirely On Designing Wallpapers

Retail manager Paul Moneypenny was the other contestant to earn the third position on the show, with Micaela. He managed to impress the judges through his use of striking designs and bold color palettes. In keeping with his love for wallpapers and design, Paul chose to focus on designing wallpapers and cushions after his stint on the show ended. Paul’s designs are a huge hit with his clients and those looking to utilize quirky prints and unique colors in their homes and commercial spaces.

In December 2021, he released his capsule wallpaper collection called ‘The Paul Moneypenny Collection,’ which was done in collaboration with Arthouse. In a conversation with the Irish Independent in March 2022, Paul gave the credit of knowing all about wallpapers to his job at Nobletts. Adding further emphasis on the same and feeling thankful for his experience, he said, “I’m very lucky. A lot of designers who work for the big wallpaper brands don’t have that luxury.”

Charlotte Beevor Works With a Global Clientele and Has Embraced Motherhood

London-based textile designer Charlotte Beevor’s fascination for colors and their incorporation into highly curated interior design styles is what caught the viewers’ fancy on the show. She launched her own brand, Charlotte Beevor Studio, in 2014, and they provide complete packages of interior decoration and design services. Charlotte has freelanced with several well-known international brands like Marks and Spencer, Lululemon, and American Greetings while working with studios from Italy and Vancouver.

Her works have also been featured in a wide range of publications such as Forbes and Livingetc. In October 2020, she and fellow contestant Micaela co-founded Studio Janettie, an endeavor providing customized furniture and homeware. While the products can be purchased online, they also do pop-ups in Selfridges. On the personal front, Charlotte embraced motherhood in November 2023 after giving birth to an adorable baby boy named Myles.

Barbara Ramani Has Worked as a Design Producer

Barbara Ramani was a former visual merchandiser when she decided to join ‘Interior Design Masters.’ While she exited the show after reaching the top 6, Barbara’s career has seen brilliant growth thereafter. Having worked with a bevy of private clients, she also worked as the design producer for ‘Dream Home Makeovers’ and has made several radio and television appearances. Barbara now focuses entirely on her design firm, Barbara Ramani Interiors, which she opened in 2017, providing clients with end-to-end bespoke services in both commercial and residential sectors.

Peter Grech Has Won a Northern Design Award

Peter Grech, the former doctor turned British interior designer started his own firm, The SpaceMaker Interiors, in 2019. The talented designer creates eclectic and bold interiors that help his clients feel nurtured and bring them a sense of contentment. In November 2023, Peter won the best residential interior decoration project in the Northern Design Awards. His social media is replete with designs that he curates for his wide range of clients.

Jonathan Burns Is Actively Working On Building His Dream Interior Design Career

Jonathan Burns has spent a major chunk of his life in corporate, slogging out the tough hours. However, his time on ‘Interior Design Masters’ made him realize where his true calling lies; in designing all things bold and quirky. This was what propelled him to shift his entire focus to his dream project ‘Jonathan Scott Interiors,’ where he now helps clients envision their dream interiors through inspiration, ideation, and curation.

Amy Wilson Now Hosts Her Own Podcast

Adorable and fun-loving full-time mother Amy Wilson was the second contestant to get eliminated from the show. The former PR and Marketing consultant didn’t get long to show her design abilities but managed to leave a mark on the viewers nonetheless. After her time on the show, she shifted her focus to her design firm ‘Amy Wilson Interiors,’ to help clients build perfect creative places and find their true potential. Her purpose in living her dream was also because she wanted to set an example for her children and viewers and show them the magic good design holds.

She also co-founded a clothing brand called ‘Unszd’ with her daughter Ruby Wilson and co-hosts the podcast ‘Roots Wings Raising Teens’ with her friend Danielle Brown.

Mona Wishkahi Now Has A Full-Scale Design Firm

Mona Wishkahi, the film set designer from London was the first contestant to get eliminated in season 2 of ‘Interior Design Masters.’ While she was unable to show viewers and judges her true potential, it hasn’t deterred Mona from living her design dream.

After having worked in WBC Packaging as a Senior Art Director, Mona in 2020, started MonMon Design, to provide services in art direction and production design for films and television.

