Iran Brown: Where is the DC Sniper Survivor Now?

The DC Sniper, John Allen Muhammad, wreaked havoc in the Washington, DC, area in October 2002 by claiming many innocent lives in a series of shootings. However, a few managed to survive, including a 13-year-old named Iran Brown. The documentary, Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper,’ explores the crimes committed by John and his accomplice, Lee Malvo, in a detailed manner with the help of exclusive interviews with many individuals linked to the shooters and the investigation.

Iran Brown Was Immediately Taken to the Nearby Hospital by His Aunt After the Shooting

Born in the late 1980s, Iran Brown grew up in Georgia and shared a close-knit bond with her aunt. He was a 13-year-old student at Benjamin Tasker Middle School in Bowie, Maryland, in October 2002. The morning of October 7 seemed to be just another day in his life until around 8 am, when the seventh grader was shot in the chest in the school’s parking lot after his aunt dropped him off. Fortunately, his aunt was still in the vicinity to put him back in her car and drive him to the nearby Bowie Health Center. At the time, he was in a critical condition and thought that he was about to die. In order to perform surgeries for the severe injuries to his internal organs, he was transferred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, where he recovered and became the youngest survivor of the DC snipers.

While Iran was taken to the hospital, the authorities rushed to the scene of the crime and discovered a Tarot card alongside a shell casing. “Call me God” was written on the front of the card, and three lines on the back — “For you mr. Police.” “Code: ‘Call me God’.” “Do not release to the press.” Ultimately, the investigation led to the arrest of John Allen Muhammad and his juvenile accomplice, Lee Malvo. As per reports, it was the latter who shot at Iran on the morning of October 7, 2002. Not only did the teenager survive the shooting, but he also testified at John’s trial in October 2003 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In the end, John was convicted and sentenced to death, while Lee was also found guilty but received life imprisonment.

Iran Brown Supposedly Leads a Private Life in Georgia

A couple of decades after the incident, Iran Brown claimed that he had been working on a book about his life story and planned to self-publish it. Having survived the shooting, he considers it to be a blessing. During an interview with WTOP in October 2022, the then-33-year-old survivor shared a few words about his shooting, Lee Malvo. He stated, “Even though he was manipulated, he was obviously old enough to know better and to know what he was doing was wrong.” He claimed that he agreed that the convict should be in jail for life, he didn’t make any comment on whether or not he should also receive the death penalty like John Muhammad.

Iran told WTOP that he wanted to meet Lee in person and “ask him questions, and get his perspective on what he went through, and why he did what they did.” He also opened up about how the incident caused him to have post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. On top of that, he still suffered from nerve damage from the shooting. “I’d like to think I’ve handled it pretty well, though I understand I’ll never be 100%, so it’s just dealing with that on a daily basis,” Iran added. As of today, he still appears to reside in Georgia, near the city of Atlanta. Thankful to be alive, the 36-year-old survivor prefers to keep his personal life under wraps and stay away from the limelight.

