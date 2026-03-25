Irene Silverman Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Irene Silverman was a well-known and respected member of her community in Manhattan. She had lived a long and fulfilling life there with her husband, Sam Silverman, and had many close friends who adored her. On July 5, 1998, Irene went to rest in her room during the day, but as evening approached, she never emerged. When staff went to check on her, they discovered that the 82-year-old was no longer in her room and had seemingly vanished. Her disappearance sparked concern and led to an investigation. The case is explored in Netflix’s ‘Homicide: New York,’ particularly the episode titled ‘Mother Knows Best,’ which details the investigation that followed and how the perpetrators were eventually identified and caught.

Irene Silverman Disappeared From Her Townhouse in Manhattan in 1998

Irene Zambelli Silverman was born on April 17, 1916, in New Orleans. She grew up in a loving and supportive family and hoped to build a fulfilling life of her own. Alongside that, she had a strong passion for art and creativity and aspired to make a name for herself. Irene trained as a ballerina and later worked as a dancer at Radio City Music Hall for a while. At the age of 21, she met Sam Silverman, and the two got married in 1941. Though he had been married before and had a daughter, Irene was excited about building their future together. Sam went on to establish a successful career as a mortgage broker, while Irene supported their life and home. The couple eventually purchased a beautiful townhouse in Manhattan, where Irene enjoyed the life they had created.

Irene was known for enjoying a lively social life, often spending evenings out with friends and family who admired her sense of fashion and connection to pop culture. After the death of her husband, Sam Silverman, in 1980, she leaned on her close circle and reshaped her daily life. Not wanting to live alone in a large home, she remodeled her Manhattan townhouse into separate apartments, renting out portions as she saw fit. On July 5, 1998, after returning from an outing, Irene told her staff she was going to her room to rest. When she did not reappear by around 4 pm, they checked on her, only to find the room empty and Irene gone. Her remains have never been recovered, but based on the circumstances of her disappearance, authorities consider her a victim of homicide.

Irene Silverman’s Killers Had Been Trying to Defraud Her For a Long Time

When Irene Silverman was not found in her home, her staff alerted the police and contacted some of her close friends. As they began looking into individuals she may have had conflicts with, one name that surfaced was Manny Guerin. He had been introduced to Irene through her butcher and was allowed to rent an apartment in her townhouse. However, Irene reportedly grew suspicious of him over time. Staff claimed he avoided the many cameras in the house and exhibited paranoid behavior. Irene had even considered evicting him, and when she raised the issue, he was said to be displeased.

The police learned that Irene had allowed the tenant to move in without proper documentation, believing he needed help. Using witness descriptions, investigators created a composite sketch, which was circulated alongside news of Irene’s disappearance. On July 6, an FBI officer recognized the sketch as a man he had arrested the previous night for auto theft. Further investigation confirmed the individual as Kenny Kimes, who had previously been arrested with his mother, Sante Kimes. Kenny was soon brought in for questioning and identified as the tenant who had rented Irene’s apartment.

Initially, Kenny denied any involvement or knowledge of what had happened to Irene Silverman. However, when police urged him to consider her family, he vaguely suggested they search for her remains in New Jersey, though nothing was discovered. Meanwhile, officers executed a search warrant on a van stolen by Kenny and Sante Kimes, uncovering ammunition, multiple wigs and disguises, blank Social Security cards, notes with practice versions of Irene’s signature, and a microcassette of a scam call Sante had made to Irene months earlier, attempting to obtain her Social Security number. Investigators also learned that Sante had visited Kenny at the apartment, posing as “Eva Guerrero.”



Irene Silverman’s Killers Were Convicted in Another Murder Case as Well

Both Kenny and Sante Kimes were charged in connection with Irene Silverman’s disappearance, and authorities believed she had been killed. Since her remains had not been recovered, police sought additional evidence. Investigators learned that while Sante was in jail, she had made several calls instructing an associate to remove a bag she had left in The Plaza Hotel on the evening of July 5, 1998. When police recovered the bag, they discovered a notarized deed attempting to transfer Irene’s Manhattan townhouse to Atlantis Group Ltd., a shell company controlled by the Kimes.

The bag also contained detailed notes, books outlining their scheme, forgery attempts of Irene’s signature, and surveillance records of her in the days before she vanished. Later, as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty in California, Kenny admitted that he strangled Irene after his mother, Sante, stunned her with a stun gun. He said that he then wrapped her body in duct tape and garbage bags and disposed of it in New Jersey. Both mother and son were also convicted of numerous other crimes, including the murder of David Kazdin, larceny, and theft. They received severe sentences and are now serving life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.