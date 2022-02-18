Is A Banquet on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Ruth Paxton, ‘A Banquet’ is a horror movie about a young girl who is struck by a supernatural experience that leaves her devoted to a higher power. As a result, her widowed mother is left helpless, especially when her daughter refuses to eat due to her faith. The haunting horror film features actors like Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, and Ruby Stokes in the lead roles. The arthouse visuals further enhance the ambiguous storytelling that leaves us in an everlasting state of suspense. If you’re eager to watch the film, here are all the ways you can do so!

What Is A Banquet About?

‘A Banquet’ begins with Holly, a single mother who lives with her daughters Betsy and Isabelle. Tragedy befalls the family when Holly’s husband (who is bedridden) chugs down toxic chemicals and vomits across the floor before dying a gruesome death, only to be discovered by Holly and Betsy immediately after. Consequently, Betsy stops eating and cannot digest food without experiencing convulsions. Her condition is beyond any medical diagnosis, and she claims to be enlightened after an eye-opening encounter with a supernatural being. Here’s how you can watch the film!

Is A Banquet on Netflix?

No, the movie is not a part of Netflix’s regular offerings. However, you can go ahead and watch similar movies like ‘Don’t Listen‘ and ‘The Conjuring.’

Is A Banquet on Amazon Prime Video?

‘A Banquet’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Nevertheless, you can explore alternatives like ‘Tumbbad,’ a horror movie about a family worshipping a monster in order to access his cursed wealth.

Is A Banquet on Hulu?

No, ‘A Banquet’ is not a part of Hulu’s video catalog. However, the streamer has many options you might enjoy, such as ‘Bad Hair,’ an unusual tale about a young woman haunted by an entity residing in her hair.

Is A Banquet on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house ‘A Banquet’ in its impressive collection of movies and shows. If you are looking to watch similar films, we recommend you opt for ‘The Shining.’ The movie is an adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling 1977 novel that follows a man possessed by a sinister force after he shifts to a secluded hotel along with his family.

Where to Watch A Banquet Online?

‘A Banquet’ had a theatrical release across the country on February 18, 2022. If you’re eager to watch it at your nearest theater, you can book your tickets right now on Fandango. Shortly after, it might also drop on a few VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream A Banquet for Free?

Due to its rare availability online, you cannot watch ‘A Banquet’ free of cost. Therefore, you can catch the film at a theatre near you or wait for it to roll out on VOD platforms. Moreover, we do not advise our readers to adopt illegal means to access content online.

