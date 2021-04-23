Helmed by Edward James Olmos, ‘American Me’ is an equally compelling and disturbing gangster drama that revolves around the life of notorious mob boss Montoya Santana. The ruthless Santana has a change of heart when he falls in love at a later age and is left thinking about the choices that he made as a teenager. While breathing life into its larger-than-life protagonist, the film chronicles the reality of organized crime and drug and racial violence in a post-war America. While the film expressively builds on real-life events, if you are wondering how much of the film is based upon history, let us tell you.

Is American Me Based On A True Story?

Yes, ‘American Me’ is based on a true story. While the film deviates to create imaginary characters and events, the basics of the story remain tethered to reality. The film is based upon an original screenplay by Floyd Mutrux and Desmond Nakano, which in turn is developed from a story by Floyd Mutrux. The opening title card divulges to the audience that the film is “inspired by a true story.” The film builds on the turbulent history of organized crime in California.

The film chronicles the life and times of notorious Mafia kingpin Montoya Santana in the context of the Hispanic reality in America. At the beginning of the film, Santana’s parents are seen to be belonging to a group of decadent dandies called Zoot Suiters. Santana’s mother Esperanza is raped by a group of hate criminals due to the association of Zoot Suiters in a series of riots in Los Angeles.

Zoot Suiters were indeed a group of Chicanos recognized by their high-waisted suits. However, we come to know that in most cases, the riots were instigated by white Angelenos, who thought the decadent clothing of Zoot Suiters to be unpatriotic in the time of war. In these riotous events, most of the violence, we are told, was inflicted upon Mexican Americans. Teenager Santana teams up with Mundo and J. D. to form the kernel of the Mexican American mafia gang La Eme.

The character of Santana is loosely based on real-life mafia boss Rodolfo “Cheyenne” Cadena. Mundo is modelled upon Mafioso Roberto “Robot” Salas and J. D. fictionalizes the life of Joe “Pegleg” Morgan. Edward James Olmos claimed to have the permission of the real-life J. D. Joe Morgan before making the film, who allegedly attempted to extract money from Olmos. However, in an interview, actor Danny Trejo (‘Machete’) maintained that he talked with Joe Morgan, who denied the fact of Olmos asking for his permission.

The film enraged Mexican Mafia, due to especially in one scene where the gang members are seen to be committing a homosexual rape. The scene allegedly tarnished the machismo of Mexican American gangsters, who came after the life of Olmos. Mexican Mafia leaders initially believed that the film was going to portray the gang La Eme in a positive light, but when they saw that the film revolved mostly around the criminal endeavors taken up by the gang, they were infuriated.

Olmos received multiple death threats while working on the film, and the Los Angeles Police Department had to issue a weapon license in his name to ensure his safety. Danny Trejo further revealed the killing of at least ten people associated with the film, including the tragic deaths of three consultants – Charles Manriquez, Ana Lizarraga, and Manuel Luna. The film, in its pursuit of realism, probes deep into the criminal underworld of America. In the depiction, Olmos took the help of many real organized crime groups.

Two of the notorious Eastern L. A. street gangs, MC Forceros and Il Grande Hazard extended their friendly hands to Olmos by allowing him to film on their turfs. Many real-life gang members can be seen in the prison segments of the film. Olson reportedly succeeded in getting aboard members from the 18th Street, Hell’s Angels, Dogtown, White Fence, Bloods and Crips, La Colonia de Watts, Nazi Lowriders, East Side Clover, Aryan Brotherhood, and of course, the ill-reputed Black Guerrilla Family.

To maintain the semblance of reality, the director also opted to film in the precinct of Folsom State Prison. Upon getting injured, Little Puppet is given a blue bandana by Santana. The blue bandana is a mark of pride worn by the Surenos. Also known as Southern United Raza, they are an alliance of loosely connected gangs in the Californian prison system who pay their respect to the Mexican Mafia. Although the alliance was established in 1968, the term “Surenos” was not used due to a violent rivalry between the Mexican Mafioso and Nuestra Familia.

While in the film, Santana is killed due to an internal conflict within the gang, his real-life counterpart, Rodolfo Cadena was killed because he wanted to form a truce with the Nuestra Familia. Joe Morgan reportedly did not want the Mexican Mafia to unite with Nuestra Familia, and therefore he got Cadena murdered. The incident changed the gang relations to a great extent. Following the murder of Cadena, Mexican Mafia went to form a pact with the Aryan Brotherhood, while the Nuestra Familia joined forces with the Black Guerrilla Family.

