Is Aurora a Real Music Album? Where to Listen to Daisy Jones and the Six Soundtrack?

Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ follows the story of a rock band during the 70s, which suddenly splits up after delivering the music album of a lifetime. The show, presented in a documentary format, uses music as a device to explore the feelings of its characters at a particular time in their lives. The lyrics of the song represent their emotions, their situation, or their love or hatred for each other. Throughout the series, music is used by the characters as a device to offload their feelings. At the beginning of the show, an album called ‘Aurora’ is mentioned, the release of which is a pivotal point in the story of ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’. If you are wondering whether or not it is a real album, then here’s what you need to know about it.

Is Aurora a Real Music Album?

Yes, ‘Aurora’ is a real music album and has eleven songs featured in it. With music being such an important part of the story, the creators of ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ made sure that the fictional band in the series had its own voice and style, which led to the creation of a completely new album. While ‘Aurora’ is a product of Daisy and Billy and the band coming together, there are several other songs written before they collaborate, which exhibit the evolution of their skills and how much meeting each other influences their style.

While classics from Carole King and the Byrds feature in the show, there are twenty-five songs that are completely original. They are written by Blake Mills, in collaboration with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, and Chris Weisman. Out of these, only eleven songs feature in ‘Aurora’. A sneak peek of the album was given with the release of “Regret Me” in mid-February, alongside “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”. The lyrics to the song, which reflects the tumultuous relationship between Daisy and Billy, have been taken from the book on which the show is based.

The author Taylor Jenkins Reid revealed that she was inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” while conceiving “Regret Me”. While the two songs are radically different from each other, Reid said that the idea for the song that Daisy writes is based on Steve Nicks’ emotions in her song. “The concept of a woman’s right to be angry is absolutely based on Stevie Nicks singing Silver Springs at Lindsey Buckingham during their reunion [album and] show, The Dance [in 1997]. The couple of clips from that show I saw as a teenager were why I started listening to Fleetwood Mac. They were always, for me, more than just music. I have always been very moved by Stevie Nicks singing that song the way she did then,” Reid said.

A lot of thought and work went into making the album that is supposed to be one of the best albums of all time in the Daisy Jones universe. Talking about the importance of the album, co-creator Scott Neustadter said: “‘Aurora’ represents the pinnacle of a short-lived recording career. It also serves as proof – for both the fictional band and the real one who dreamed this up together – that pouring your heart and soul into something you believe in can have a profound effect on the rest of your life.”

Where to Listen to Daisy Jones and the Six Soundtrack?

The ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ original album was released by Atlantic Records on the same day as the premiere of the series. You can listen to the entire album on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. It has also been released on vinyl. Here are all the tracks that you will find in the album.

Aurora

Let Me Down Easy

Kill You To Try

Two Against Three

Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)

Regret Me

You Were Gone

More Fun To Miss

Please

The River

No Words

Read More: Are Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne Based on Real Singers?