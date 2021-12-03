Is Benedetta on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed and co-written by Paul Verhoeven, ‘Benedetta’ is a 2021 biographical drama movie that stars Virginie Efira, Lambert Wilson, Daphne Patakia, Olivier Rabourdin, and Clotilde Courau. The film follows the titular protagonist, who is venerated by her religious entourage for having visions of Jesus Christ. However, the arrival of a young woman to the Italian abbey soon changes everything as she gets romantically involved with the titular protagonist going against the values of the Christian faith.

Loosely based on Judith C. Brown’s 1986 non-fiction book, the film offers an intimate overview of 17th-century traditionalist morality and the religious views of the time. Curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.

What is Benedetta About?

At a very young age, Benedetta’s parents take her to a convent in the Tuscan city of Pescia, hoping that she will find a better life there. Soon after her arrival, she narrowly escapes a dangerous accident when the statue of the Virgin Mary falls on her but luckily is blocked just before it can crush her. Years later, when she is an adult, Benedetta starts having visions of Jesus Christ. Her stature and influence on the abbey soon grow, and she becomes a venerated figure.

Around the same time, a young woman named Bartolomea escapes from the clutches of his violent father and enters the convent. When she meets the titular protagonist, a sexual spark soon spirals into an amorous relationship that stands at odds with the Christian moral framework. As the story unfolds, Benedetta has to face the cruel consequences of her actions as she is charged with sapphism and judged for her crime against God.

Is Benedetta on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of movies and television shows to keep its subscribers entertained. But ‘Benedetta’ is sadly not available on the platform. Therefore, if you have a subscription to the streaming giant, then we recommend watching ‘Procession.’

Is Benedetta on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for the film on the platform will probably be disappointed since the movie is not available on the streamer. Viewers who are looking for something similar may like ‘Black Narcissus.’

Is Benedetta on Amazon Prime?

No, the Paul Verhoeven directorial is not available on Amazon Prime. However, the film may get included as on-demand content on the platform in the near future. Therefore, you should regularly check Amazon’s official website. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘The Cokeville Miracle‘ or ‘Almost An Angel.’

Is Benedetta on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s current offerings do not include ‘Benedetta.’ Furthermore, the movie is unlikely to be included in its catalog even in the future. Therefore, subscribers can look for it on other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Twist of Faith.’

Where to Watch Benedetta Online?

‘Benedetta’ is all set to release in the United States on December 3, 2021. The film will first premiere in theaters on the aforementioned date. If you plan on watching the movie in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. However, those who wish to stream the biographical drama movie from the comfort of their homes can check for its availability on video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream Benedetta for Free?

Since the film is only scheduled to release theatrically and on VOD platforms as of now, it seems highly unlikely that one can watch it free of cost any time soon. We encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

