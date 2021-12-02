Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu or Prime?

2021’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ is the fifth in the film series and is considered to be an animated reboot of the original. Revolving around Gregory “Greg” Heffley, the film chronicles his hilarious journey through middle school and the challenges he faces along the way. Spearheaded by director Swinton Scott, the film features brilliant voice actors like Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

With the franchise having received praise for its witty middle-school humor and charm, 2021’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ is enjoyable for all ages. Thus, if you want to partake in Greg’s journey through middle school and have plans to watch the movie, here’s how to do it.

What Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid About?

Based on the 2007 eponymous novel by Jeff Kinney, ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ follows Greg as he navigates the highs and lows of middle school life. Like most others, Greg appears to be quite ordinary has doesn’t possess any unique quality that would make him stand out. Although he has lofty dreams of becoming rich, powerful, and ambitious, the cut-throat world of middle school proves quite difficult for him to endure.

Moreover, Greg witnesses his best friend, Rowley, succeed effortlessly in life, making matters even more difficult. The film follows Greg through his middle school years as he tries to find new experiences to fill up his journal. However, through the journey, Greg realizes his self-worth, learns to appreciate friendship, and gains the courage to support what’s right.

Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Diary of a Wimpy Kid is not a part of Netflix’s impressive catalog. However, if you own a subscription to the service and find yourself in the mood for some family movies, we suggest watching ‘Finding Ohana,’ ‘The Main Event,’ and ‘Double Dad.’

Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid on Hulu?

No, a subscription to Hulu will not let you watch 2021’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid.’ However, the platform hosts other fantastic movies like ‘Like Mike,’ ‘Daddy Day Camp,’ and ‘The Little Rascals Save the Day.’ Additionally, one can also use Hulu to catch up on the original 2010 version of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid.’

Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid on Amazon Prime Video?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not contain 2021’s version of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid.’ However, for people interested in similar movies, we can suggest films like ‘Wonderstruck‘ and ‘Troop Zero.’

Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid on HBO Max?

No 2021’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ will not be coming to HBO Max. However, a subscription to the service will allow you access to movies like ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory‘ and ‘The Boy Who Could Fly.’

Is Diary of a Wimpy Kid on Disney+?

Yes, 2021’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ reboot will launch exclusively on Disney+ on December 3, 2021. Just owning a subscription to the Disney+ service will allow access to the movie. Interested fans can watch the film here.

Where To Watch Diary of a Wimpy Kid Online?

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid will release exclusively on Disney+ and will not be available on any other platform or subscription service.

How To Watch Diary of a Wimpy Kid For Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not provide its users with free trials, and hence there is no way to watch the film for free. However, a subscription is always recommended and has a relatively low pocket pinch at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per annum.

