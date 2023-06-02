Is Duggar Family Secrets Documentary on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ is a docu-series that gives us a detailed glimpse into the life of the Duggar family and exposes the truth behind their pretentious shiny facade and wholesomeness. The show features different members of the Duggar family as they hold a number of different interviews throughout each episode. Upon its premiere, the docu-series opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as they praised its honest and truthful documentation of reality TV’s mega family. So, if you are interested in learning more about this show, we have gathered all the necessary details you might require!

What is Shiny Happy People About?

The docuseries uncovers the dark secrets of the shiny facade of reality TV’s mega family, The Duggars, as well as the related organization connected to them — The Institute in Basic Life Principles. With each episode, we discover the truth about the family and their scandals as we find out that there is much more to them than their wholesome Americana surface. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the show yourself!

Is Shiny Happy People on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Shiny Happy People’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. But there are plenty of other docu-series you might enjoy watching, such as ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.’

Is Shiny Happy People on HBO Max?

No, ‘Shiny Happy People’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘Nuclear Family.’

Is Shiny Happy People on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Shiny Happy People’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar docu-series on the streamer. We recommend you check out ‘The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump‘ and ‘Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.’

Is Shiny Happy People on Amazon Prime?

We bring good news for Amazon Prime Video subscribers! ‘Shiny Happy People’ is exclusively available on the streaming giant, and you can start watching the docu-series right here!

Where to Watch Shiny Happy People Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, ‘Shiny Happy People’ is not available for streaming on any other digital platform as of yet, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streaming giant and get instant access to all the episodes.

How to Stream Shiny Happy People For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers a month-long free trial to all its new subscribers. So, you can make the most of this lucrative offer and stream ‘Shiny Happy People’ free of cost. With that said, we humbly request all our readers to show their support for the art of cinema by subscribing to the relevant platforms instead of looking for ways to watch your favorite content for free.

