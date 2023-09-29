Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

Inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is a fantasy anime. The show follows the titular protagonist who was once part of the legendary hero party that defeated the dangerous demon king. Following the death of her comrades, she develops an interesting bond with her apprentice Fern. The duo start an aimless journey at one point and start visiting places that were once visited by the later legendary hero party members and Frieren.

The life-changing experiences, forces Frieren to face some uncomfortable truths about the human condition and teaches her and Fern some valuable lessons. In case the premise sounds interesting to you and you wish to learn more about the show’s premise or streaming details, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End About?

The legendary hero party consisting of Himmel, Frieren, Eisen, and Heiter fought the dangerous demon king and restored order and peace in the world that appeared to be falling apart. Following the end of a chaotic age, the hero party disbands. As the four brave heroes prepare to bid farewell to one another, they recall the decades that they have spent traveling with each other and naturally appreciate the magnitude of their achievements.

Unfortunately, as they pass away one by one, only mage Frieren survives as she ages differently compared to her comrades. But before Heiter died, he made sure that Frieren had someone to give her company and foisted a young adult named Fern onto her. The duo eventually embarks on a long journey to fulfill the dying wishes of the late hero party members. This also puts Frieren on a path to come to terms with the harsh reality of human life and death.

Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Netflix?

‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is sadly not part of Netflix’s extensive catalog of anime movies and shows. Fans who wish to watch something similar should stream ‘Castlevania.’

Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for fantasy anime on the platform will be disappointed since it is not a part of its massive catalog. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba,’ or ‘Black Clover.’

Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include the fantasy series. However, people who are looking for somewhat similar anime will probably enjoy watching ‘Grimoire of Zero.’

Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ for streaming outside Japan. People who wish to watch fantasy drama anime can find all the latest episodes here.

How to Stream Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can do so provided they watch all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

