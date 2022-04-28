Is Hatching on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Hanna Bergholm, ‘Hatching’ or ‘Pahanhautoja’ is a Finnish horror movie that follows a teen gymnast named Tinja as she craves the approval of her mother who is obsessive about presenting the world with a picture-perfect family. She soon stumbles upon a mysterious egg which she takes care of until it hatches. She names the hatched creature Alli, which grows to become Tinja’s doppelgänger and behaves on her buried feelings. With compelling performances by Siiri Solalinna, Jani Volanen, and Sophia Heikkilä in prominent roles, the film has received critical acclaim. If you are eager to watch the scary movie, here’s all you need to know.

What is Hatching About?

‘Hatching’ follows Tinja, a 12-year-old gymnast who lives with her parents. Her mother runs a popular blog and is overly concerned about presenting a perfect image of her family on the internet. Tinja herself is desperate to make her mother proud. Life takes a bizarre turn when the gymnast finds a strange egg and decides to take it home.

After some time, the egg hatches to reveal a creature that Tinja names Alli, who grows up to be a mirror image of Tinja. Given that Alli acts on the emotions that Tinja keeps repressed, things soon get out of hand. We are sure that the movie’s premise has piqued your interest and luckily we know just how you can watch it!

Is Hatching on Netflix?

No, ‘Hatching’ is not available on Netflix. However, you can watch similar movies on the platform like ‘The Perfection‘ and ‘Raw.’ Both body horror movies are centered around female characters.

Is Hatching on Hulu?

No, Hulu’s expansive content library doesn’t host ‘Hatching.’ If you are a fan of the body horror genre, you will enjoy the female-centric movies such as ‘Spring‘ and ‘Titane.’

Is Hatching on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not have ‘Hatching,’ do not let that disappoint you. The streaming giant offers several excellent alternatives, such as ‘Suspiria’ and ‘Friday the 13th.’

Is Hatching on HBO Max?

Sadly, ‘Hatching’ cannot be watched on HBO Max. Alternatively, the platform provides similar films that focus on female characters in horror settings, some of which are ‘Mama‘ and ‘Stigmata.‘

Where to Watch Hatching Online?

‘Hatching’ can be bought or rented from several online platforms like Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, DirecTV, Spectrum, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. In addition, the movie is also available in theatres; to book your tickets, head right here!

How to Stream Hatching for Free?

As of writing, you cannot watch ‘Hatching’ for free on any platform. We request our readers to not use illegal channels to watch the movie and instead pay legitimate providers to show their support for the creators.

