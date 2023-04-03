Is Hell’s Paradise on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by the eponymous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuji Kaku, ‘Hell’s Paradise’ is an action fantasy show. The anime revolves around the titular island that is rumored to have the elixir of life. Unfortuantely, no one has been able to get their hands on it since the island is full of mysteries and inexplicable challenges. While it seems impossible to ever succeed in exploring all its secrets, a ninja on death row takes the challenge in order to get pardoned by the Shogunate.

It marks the beginning of his journey in an unknown world that challenges him at every turn. The exciting premise of the series has drawn the attention of anime fans ever since the show was first announced. Now that it is all set to release, people must be curious to learn where they can stream all the latest episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Hell’s Paradise About?

Hailing from the ninja village of Iwagakure, Gabimaru the Hollow is an accomplished shinobi who is known for his professionalism. But this life takes an unexpected turn when his own comrades betray him which ends up putting him on death row. Although on the surface he pretends that he doesn’t care anymore and wants to die, deep down he still has reasons to continue fighting for his life. Gabiamaru loves his wife deeply and wants to return to her, which is why no methods of execution really works on him. Eventually, Asaemon the Decapitator comes with a proposal to him according to which he can earn his freedom. However, he must head to the fabled island south of Japan in search of the elixir of life in exchange. While the mission does not seem really challenging for a ninja, things take a complicated turn when Gabimaru eventually arrives there.

Is Hell’s Paradise on Netflix?

Netflix has officially announced that ‘Hell’s Paradise’ will be streaming on the platform in the Asia-Pacific region. Fans who have a subscription can look for the show on the official website.

Is Hell’s Paradise on Hulu?

Hulu’s massive catalog of anime does not include the action-fantasy show. Since the series is not going to arriving on the platform anytime soon, we recommend our readers watch ‘One Piece.’

Is Hell’s Paradise on Amazon Prime?

‘Hell’s Paradise’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime. Since the show is streaming on other platforms, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Grigmoire of Zero.’

Is Hell’s Paradise on Funimation?

The action fantasy anime is not accessible on Funimation and is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in future. Viewers who wish to watch similar shows can alternatively stream ‘Golden Kamuy.’

Is Hell’s Paradise on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Hell’s Paradise’ for streaming outside Japan. People who wish to watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese dub and English subtitles can head here.

Where to Watch Hell’s Paradise Online?

Since the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, people with a VRV subscription can also stream the anime on the platform. The action-packed episodes of the fantasy series are available here.

How to Stream Hell’s Paradise for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers while VRV users can use the platform free-of-cost for 30 days. People who wish to watch the anime without paying anything can use those offers. However, they will have to stream all the episodes in the trial period. But we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows only after paying the subscription fees of the respective streaming platforms.

